Enjoy Harley-Davidson's Dividend While Turnaround Continues

Despite declining sales, Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is making strategic investments that will likely pay off in the future. In the meantime, the company has proven their longevity in economic downturns and provide a healthy near 3% dividend that investors can enjoy in the meantime to de-risk their portfolio.

Harley-Davidson reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter in 2017 despite revenue decreasing 11.7% from $1.09 billion to $962 million year-over-year. Compounding this decreasing revenue base is the fact that gross margin decreased 4.8% to 28.8%. The conclusion is simple - fewer people are buying Harley Davidson motorcycles and they are either paying less or the cost to produce them is increasing. However, despite this bleak report, it really isn’t a big change from the previous third quarters (see chart below showing third quarter revenue totals since 2008).

Please note the above chart includes Financial Services revenue which represented $189K in Q3 2017.

As seen by this chart, third quarter revenue really hasn’t changed much since 2009 when it was $1.25 million. While revenue has declined despite the recovering economy. However, it has only decreased at an average annual clip of less than 2%. It’s no secret that Harley-Davidson has strong brand recognition and a loyal customer base. However, the same question remains from 10-years ago - can Harley-Davison replace the aging baby boomers that helped create such a strong brand with new customers to sustain it?

Demand has slowed as those loyal baby boomers are continuing to sell off motorcycles due to health issues which is saturating the motorcycle market. Younger riders are opting to purchase these used motorcycles because of the lower price tag. New Harley-Davidson motorcycles continue to demand high sticker prices which can be seen with 2017 models - Street ($6.8K to $7.5K), Roadster ($8.6K to $11.9K), Street Bob ($13.8K to $16K), Softail ($15.1K to $$19.3K), V-Rod ($17.5K to $17.8K), Touring ($19K to $27K), Low Rider S ($17.5K to $20.2K), CVO ($25.8K to $40.1K), and Trike ($26.3K to $34.3K). With these sticker prices, it’s easy to understand why a consumer would opt for a pre-owned model given the company’s history of producing highly reliable motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson’s management clearly knows they need to add new riders given their investments in various new rider programs including the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy and the partnership with Eagle Rider. The Harley-Davidson Riding Academy supplements the Motorcycle Safety Foundation and state sponsored rider training courses. Through the first nine quarters of 2017, the Riding Academy has trained over 51,000 riders and Harley-Davidson has been able to capitalize on increased sales to these participants. This is evident with sales to Riding Academy graduates up double digits year-over-year in the third quarter of 2017. On the other hand, the partnership with Eagle Rider gives riders the ability to familiarize themselves with a bike through an extended trial. Both of these are key investments in attracting new riders to the brand and should help the company reverse the 8.1% reduction in U.S. motorcycle shipments.

While these initiatives are directed at acquiring new domestic riders, the company is trying to add international ridership largely through expanding their dealership network. They opened 15 new dealerships during the third quarter of 2017, alone. These new dealerships are located in South Korea, Thailand, El Salvador, Germany, Russia, etc. This is just the start of the international dealership expansion with plans in place to open more than 100 stores in the Asia market alone over the next four years beginning in 2018. In addition to the storefronts, the company also is planning to create brand awareness through a new apparel partner to create an apparel brand as strong as the one they have in the U.S. There is a huge opportunity in emerging markets for Harley-Davidson, but it’s going to take time for the company to build out their network.

Alongside these investments to grow ridership, the company must continue to build innovative motorcycles. While adding new models to current product lines is important, the focus needs to be on their Livewire electric bike. The prototype was released in 2014, management confirmed that it would be available within the next five years in 2016, and confirmed in 2017 that the project is progressing well. The Livewire electric bike features a 7kWh battery pack that powers a liquid cooled-electric motor. This generates 55kW of power and 70Nm of torque which is consistent with the 883 Sportster. The bike is expected to be able to recharge within a few hours and provides a range of approximately 50 miles. While limited, it’s encouraging to see Harley-Davidson moving away from traditional bikes in response to market trends. I continue to expect the introduction of the electric motorcycle to be the necessary direction of the future market and a key factor for the company's long-term success. And as I've stated many times before, when it comes to introducing a motorcycle to the market, there is no one I trust more than Harley-Davidson.

From a valuation perspective, Harley-Davidson is setting below their five-year average PE ratio of 16.8 at 15.8. Additionally, it is sitting below the industry average of 27 and the S&P average of 22.7. Despite being undervalued against the overall market, I don’t see any near-term reasons for price appreciation from the current near $51 per share price. On the other side, I don’t see any reason for the stock to decrease as they continue to build momentum on their turnaround story. With the company’s ability to continue to provide positive cash flow, the near 3% dividend yield is expected to stay consistent as the company has shown they have the ability to survive economic downturns. This shouldn’t be discounted if you’re an investor with a long-term vision.

In conclusion, Harley-Davidson has high brand awareness and an aging loyal customer base in the U.S. where the motorcycle industry demand has softened. The company is making significant investments in trying to revive the industry and funnel drivers into their products through driver-focused programs and innovative product offerings. There are opportunities internationally but it’s going to take time for the company to create brand awareness and build out their distribution network. While the stock appears to be undervalued comparative to historic, industry and S&P averages, I think the turnaround is a long-term plan and the stock will be flat in the short term. If you’re a long-term investor and you’re looking for a proven company paying a healthy dividend, Harley-Davidson could serve that purpose to de-risk your portfolio.