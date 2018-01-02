Barrick: Buy Before It's Too Late

In this article, I am going to discuss a stock that should perform very well over the next few months if my bull case turns out to be right. This company is Barrick Gold (ABX), which offers interesting entries for both mid-term traders and long-term investors.

Gold Is Going To Shine In 2018

I am going to start this topic by discussing the most important factor behind the gold price: the US dollar. Even though the correlation between the USD and gold on a daily basis is just -0.40, there is no way that gold is going to rally without the support of a weaker dollar. Or to put it the other way around: A weakening dollar cycle is the very key to a successful gold trade.

That being said, one of the most important factors (if not THE most important factor) behind a weak dollar is economic growth. Strong economic growth fuels the willingness to take risks and to move money into cyclical areas. That's why emerging markets and currencies tend to outperform the US and the US dollar in times of growth acceleration.

Below, you find two leading indicators that tell us how the US economy is doing. What we see is that we are in a very strong and sustainable growth trend since 2016, which has lifted sentiment to the highest levels since the early 2000s.

It is therefore no surprise that the dollar has lost roughly 11% in 2017. And just to save you some time, I also added the gold price to the graph below. Note that I inverted the USD.

The dollar has guided every single major gold move. Sideways, upwards or down, it does not matter.

That being said, let me add another important aspect to this before we move over to Barrick. This whole pressure on the USD has caused commodities to soar. Oil, copper, lumber and other industrial metals/materials are a tremendous tailwind for producer prices, as you can see below.

I would not be surprised if producer prices went above 3% growth in 2018 given that growth stays high.

Based on this massive macro move, I think that it is just a matter of time until gold hits its all-time high. I don't know if this will happen in 2018, but given the current macro strength, I would not want to be in the way of the gold bulls.

And the European Central Bank has not even started to talk about higher rates while European economic indicators are through the roof. The pressure on the dollar could not be higher(!).

Cash Flow Is Key

During a commodity uptrend, you want to see two things. The first one is a strong free cash flow or measures to improve it, while the second one is debt reduction. There is nothing wrong with leverage in bull markets, but there is no better time to reduce debt than during uptrends.

Source: Barrick Q3/2017 Investor Presentation

That's why I am glad that Barrick is focussing on free cash flow maximization, which has led to $225 million FCF in the third quarter and $814 million during the last 12 months. Note the free cashflow acceleration during the gold uptrend in the first months of 2016 and early 2015.

ABX data by YCharts

More Debt Than Equity - So What?

Barrick has a debt to equity ratio of slightly below 0.70. The current ratio is 2.7, which would mean that the "debt problem" is further into the future. At least, that would be the easiest explanation based on these two simple ratios.

A closer look shows that the company has less than $100 million due before 2020, while the company could erase almost all liabilities until 2022 with its current cash and cash equivalents.

Source: Barrick Q3/2017 Investor Presentation

More than $5 billion of the company's debt is due after 2033 while there is a massive gap between 2023 and 2033. This situation gets even easier when gold prices rally further and cause FCF to grow further.

One reason for the large cash position and reduced debt is the sale of a 50% stake in the Argentinian Veladero mine, which allowed Barrick to reduce its debt by $1.5 billion during the first 3 quarters of 2017.

Takeaway & One Last Graph

On the long-term chart, it looks like Barrick has some catching-up to do. The stock has suffered recently just like other gold miners and should be due for a strong first-quarter rally.

I would not be surprised if this stock went up to $20 over the next few months after breaking out around the $16 mark.

This breakout will be supported by a strong bullish gold uptrend and further structural improvements like debt reduction and higher free cash flow. Both long-term investors and mid-term traders should use this opportunity.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ABX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.