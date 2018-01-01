Solar Senior Capital: An 8% Yielder With Shareholder-Friendly Management

The recent acquisition of North Mill Capital could go a long way towards the dividend being covered without the need for fee waivers.

Solar Senior Capital’s (SUNS) management has long shown a willingness to waive fees when the dividend is not entirely covered. The recent acquisition of North Mill Capital could also significantly enhance SUNS ability to cover the dividend without the need for fee waivers by management.

Improved NII brought about by this acquisition and further improvements brought about by rising rates further enhance the long-term prospects of SUNS, which I consider to be one of the higher quality BDCs. The high level of interest cover of its portfolio companies further speaks to the quality of SUNS portfolio.

Rising Rates and The North Mill Acquisition

In October SUNS announced that it had acquired North Mill Capital, a commercial finance company that provides asset-backed financing to U.S. based small to medium size businesses, at a cost of around $51 million. The acquisition was funded through the deployment of liquidity available to the company including borrowing under its existing credit facility.

SUNS' debt to equity ratio, which at 0.3377 was the lowest of the higher-quality BDCs, therefore increased to around 0.5 on a pro form basis after the North Mill acquisition. This does not, however, give rise to any concern as it remains the second lowest after this increase and well below the 0.8 level that rating agencies consider to be prudent.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

Investors should nevertheless remain cognizant thereof that management targets a gradually rising debt to equity ratio as it focusses on expanding the BDC. This increased leverage could significantly enhance net investment income (NYSEMKT:NII) but certainly creates its own set of risks that investors should monitor on an ongoing basis.

SUNS management indicated that the target market at North Mill is much broader than that at Gemino, which is focused on the Healthcare sector, wherefore there is likely greater growth opportunities for it whereas Genomino has more “selected” growth opportunities. Management further noted, in respect of North Mill, that:

the returns are extremely attractive more so than senior cash flow loans that we are seeing at Solar Senior in today's market and yet they have lower risk profiles because they are fully collateralized.

Management further explained that “Based on North Mill’s portfolio our investment is expected to generate quarterly investment income of approximately $1 .4 million to $1 .5 million.” With almost all of North Mill’s earnings expected to be distributed to SUNS this could have a significant impact on NII. In light thereof that management was required to waive $700,000 in fees in the third quarter in order to cover the dividend, the North Mill income could finally offset this. I am personally looking to initiate a position in SUNS should the North Mill acquisition have significantly reduced the level of fee waivers required when SUNS announces its next set of results

Despite a management willing to waive fees in order to cover the dividend generally being considered a positive factor, many investors, including myself, would like to see the dividend covered without management being required to waive fees. This is as there is no guarantee that management will do so indefinitely. If the North Mill acquisition delivers as expected shareholder confidence in SUNS could be substantially enhanced. The reduction of management fee waivers will also see SUNS Gross Asset Non-Leverage Expense Ratio, which is currently the lowest of the higher quality BDCs, rise gradually.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

The Fed currently expects three rate hikes next year, which will contribute to the continued rise of LIBOR, the rate to which most BDCs' floating rate portfolios are linked. With 97% of SUNS' investment portfolio, including Gemino, at floating rates, the portfolio is well positioned to benefit from rising rates. The North Mill portfolio is also largely at floating rates. SUNS is therefore likely to see rising NII although the extent to which it relies on floating rate debt in its future expansion can reduce the positive impact on its NII from rising rates. The type of debt SUNS utilizes as it increases its debt to equity ratio thus merits close scrutiny going forward.

Asset Quality and Diversification

SUNS' portfolio at fair value, including Gemino, is 100% performing. Its portfolio is also made up almost entirely of First Lien loans and SUNS does not have any exposure to the oil and gas or commodities sectors that saw many BDCs loans on non-accrual status increasing substantially since 2014. The lack of exposure to this sector also substantially reduces SUNS earnings volatility.

As noted in my article on Hercules Capital (HTGC), I am of the view that, in light thereof that BDCs' lending portfolios are largely made up of loans to smaller companies that are below investment grade, these investments inherently carry greater risks wherefore a well-diversified portfolio is essential. SUNS' portfolio at the end of the third quarter consisted of loans to 52 portfolio companies across 23 industries. The North Mill acquisition also further increases SUNS' already reasonable diversification with its portfolio spread across 85 portfolio companies.

SUNS' portfolio also has one of the highest interest coverage ratios in the industry (EBITDA divided by interest expense), which is further indicative of prudent lending practices. A high-interest coverage ratio also decreases the risk of increased defaults in a rising rate environment. In the event of a 1% rise in interest rates, and assuming all other factors being equal, the interest coverage ratio for SUNS' portfolio declines to around 2.73, which does not give rise to any significant level of concern.

Valuation and Conclusion

SUNS is currently trading at a price to net asset value (NAV) of around 1.0565, which is the second lowest of the higher-quality BDCs. It is, however, slightly above its 3-year average price to NAV of around 0.97. The slight premium to its 3-year average does not, however, lead to the conclusion that the stock is overvalued in light of the improved earnings outlook.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

SUNS' dividend yield at close to 8% is on the lower end of the scale of the major BDCs. This is, however, partially the result of SUNS lower yield and lower risk portfolio. I am therefore of the view that the current dividend is reasonable when factoring in the somewhat lower risk. Readers should take note that by lower risk I am not implying that SUNS is a low-risk investment; BDCs by their very nature are inherently riskier than, for example, utilities.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

In essence, the improving earnings outlook for SUNS resulting from the North Mill acquisition and rising rates leads me to a more positive outlook for the BDC going forward. The use of floating rate debt and the expansion of the debt to equity ratio, although not giving rise to concern at this stage, are in turn factors investors should perhaps monitor more closely going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.