Managing Risk Is What Separates The Best From The Rest

“Outstanding investors, in my opinion, are distinguished at least as much for their ability to control risk as they are for generating return” - Howard Marks.

The ideal dividend policy for a REIT varies, but the common traits should be consistency and transparency – we rate these attributes highly in our scoring model.

Howard Marks, author of The Most Important Thing, wrote that “great investing requires both generating returns and controlling risk. And recognizing risk is an absolute prerequisite for controlling it.”

He added that “when you boil it all down, it’s the investor’s job to intelligently bear risk for profit. Doing it well is what separates the best from the rest.”

A few days ago, I wrote an article debunking the claim that Omega Healthcare Investors’ (OHI) management team is “chasing yield.” I insisted that “management’s decisions regarding capital structure can have a profound impact on shareholder returns, uncertainty, and volatility.”

There is no doubt that Omega invests in higher risk healthcare properties – there's a reason that cap rates are trading in the 8% to 10% range. However, this does not mean that the management team at Omega is "chasing yield," it simply means that they are managing risk, as Howard Marks wrote, "skilful risk control is the mark of the superior investor."

There is no doubt that Omega invests in higher risk healthcare properties – there’s a reason that cap rates are trading in the 8% to 10% range. However, this does not mean that the management team at Omega is “chasing yield,” it simply means that they are managing risk, as Howard Marks wrote, “skilful risk control is the mark of the superior investor.”

It is during adversity that a management team can be tested, and while Omega has underperformed in 2017, I am hopeful that the company can weather the storms while continuing to generate steady and reliable dividend growth.

Howard Marks went on to explain that “investing consists of exactly one thing: dealing with the future.”

That is precisely what Ventas Inc.’s (VTR) management team did in 2015, by successfully de-emphasizing skilled nursing facilities (or SNFs), starting with the Care Capital Properties spin-off.

By spinning most of the skilled nursing properties (to CCP) and selling ~$700 million SNF of properties to Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) (at a very favorable cash rent yield to Ventas of 7%), Ventas has made smart divestitures that have allowed the diversified healthcare REIT to further differentiate its excellent portfolio mix.

Concerns over structural headwinds in skilled nursing have continued to plague the operators' rent coverage and lead to lower valuations (i.e., OHI and SBRA). By selectively exiting the skilled nursing sector, Ventas orchestrated a tactful strategy of focusing on best-in-class operators.

As a result of 2016 activities and the 2015 spin-off of most of the skilled nursing properties, Ventas has created an industry-leading differentiated portfolio, highly diversified by asset type, business model and tenant. As Howard Marks explains,

A Well-Timed Pivot

As noted above, Ventas essentially removed its riskiest holdings (more volatile) from the balance sheet and replaced them with lower-risk hospitals and life science properties. Arguably, hospitals are exposed to government pay risk, but when was the last time you saw a dark hospital? (More on that below.)

By partnering with Sam Zell's firm EGI, VTR provides innovative capital solutions to fund acquisitions of acute care hospitals for the Ardent platform. In addition, VTR made or committed to investments of nearly $2 billion, including the accretive $1.5 billion acquisition of a high-quality new life sciences and innovation center portfolio affiliated with leading universities, academic medical centers and research institutions.

This deal is a winner with great yield approaching 7%, attractive real estate, long-term leases with institutional-quality tenants and a leading developer partner in Wexford. It also added an important new channel for growth for Ventas.

Ventas’ operating and development partners are the best in their respective businesses. The company's triple-net leases, representing 42% of NOI, have virtually no lease expirations through the end of 2018, and none of the tenants represents more than 10% of NOI. Most importantly, at the end of this year, it expects to generate only 1% of NOI from skilled nursing facilities.

VTR's insight to allocate capital wisely in five asset types across the capital structure has provided the company with an undeniable competitive advantage that should allow it to generate better overall dividend quality.

Highly Fragmented Sector

VTR is one of three larger diversified healthcare REITs, as noted above; the company invests across the capital structure in the following five asset types.

The U.S. healthcare real estate market is large - around $1 trillion - and care delivery is increasingly interconnected. By consolidating healthcare assets into a securities (REIT) structure, VTR is well positioned to dominate.

Also, for VTR and all healthcare REITs, there is considerable opportunity. As the chart below illustrates, Healthcare REITs own just 12-15% of all institutional-quality healthcare properties, much lower than these other REIT property sectors:

As the consolidation continues, VTR remains in an enviable position to maintain its dominance by using its low cost of capital advantage to gain scale. The chart below illustrates the market share of the top 10 operators, and this suggests that the winners will emerge and these consolidators will need capital partners like VTR.

The healthcare sector is especially attractive, as spending is expected to grow by 5.8% annually (2014-2024). The demand driver - a large and growing aging population - will provide enhanced spending power. The healthcare sector is huge, and because of the fragmented ownership base, the industry is ripe for consolidation. Healthcare real estate underowned by REITs is less than 15% (well below other REIT sectors).

Breaking It All Down

VTR has partnered with key leaders within their respective sub-sectors.

Starting with the triple-net business that represents 38% of total NOI. The triple-net portfolio grew same-store cash NOI by an attractive 3.8% for Q3-17, driven primarily by in-place lease escalations. In the triple-net seniors housing portfolio, trailing 12 months, same-store EBITARM coverage was steady at 1.3x, with the majority of NOI clustered around the portfolio coverage average.

Ventas views seniors housing triple-net coverage of 1.2 to 1.4x to be within normal market ranges through cycles. The strong lease protections and diversification also provide additional security.

In the third quarter, construction starts in senior housing fell to about half their level from two years ago, at the cyclical peak. This was the third consecutive quarter where starts improve significantly from the same period two years ago.

On the recent earnings call, Ventas’ CEO Debra Cafaro explained, “we know there is a powerful upside in senior housing when the growth rate of the senior populations accelerate.”

Cafaro provided insight into the timing of two strategic decisions:

First, Ventas intends to form a new joint venture with an institutional partner on a senior living portfolio. The portfolio is currently operated by Elmcroft Senior Living under a Master Lease with the company. The joint venture will continue diversifying Ventas’ capital sources and could expand to provide a competitive advantage as the company continues to grow.

Second, Ventas created a new senior housing operator with over 50 years of combined experience across senior housing; this management team has a demonstrated track record of success and value creation. To see the new company, Ventas intends to transition operations of the Elmcroft portfolio to the new team.

Cafaro added, “We believe the benefits to Ventas will include further diversification of capital sources, capital recycling, expansion of our relationships with operators and the ability to capture this powerful upside from the portfolio overtime.”

Ardent Health Systems delivered terrific performance in the first half of 2017 with volume, revenue and EBITDA improvements ranking among the top performers in the industry.

At the asset level for the Ventas properties, rent coverage remained stable at 3x in Q2. Ardent integration of the LHP Hospital is right on track and budgeted synergies are being realized. With encouraging year-to-date triple-net results, Ventas raised its full year 2017 triple-net same-store NOI guidance by 25 basis points at the midpoint to now grow between 3% and 3.5%.

Moving on to our senior housing operating portfolio, Ventas grew its same-store cash NOI by 0.6% versus the prior year. Continued profit growth in the context of industry-wide challenges underscores the quality and resilience of the portfolio and the strength of the operators.

Looking at the SHOP P&L, occupancy increased sequentially by 40 basis points to 88.7% in the third quarter. As expected, the Q3 year-over-year occupancy gap widened to 230 basis points versus the 200 basis point gap saw in the second quarter, driven by the impact of continued new competition in select markets.

Encouragingly, rate growth was solid in the quarter at nearly 4% which was ahead of expectations. Rate increases and the high barrier-to-entry markets continue to trend southerly above the portfolio average, while rate in markets with new supply is also growing overall despite price competition.

Ventas’ operators also did an excellent job of cost containment in the third quarter. Overall expense increased just 1.7% despite continued wage pressures. In addition to flexing labor with occupancy, the operators held non-labor costs essentially flat. Reduced performance incentives also benefited the quarter.

At a market level, Ventas continues to see momentum in high barrier-to-entry locations such as Los Angeles, Boston and Toronto which drove very strong top and bottom line results. Performance in Canada continues to grow from strength to strength, growing NOI approximately 10% in the quarter, the second consecutive quarter of double-digit gains.

For the full year 2017, Ventas updated and narrowed the SHOP portfolio same-store NOI guidance to now grow between a 0.5% and 1.5% versus the previous range of 0% to 2%. The new guidance midpoint implies a modest year-over-year NOI decline in the fourth quarter. That said, the SHOP operators are sharply focused and incentivized to positively close out the year.

Ventas’ highly valuable office reporting segment represents 25% of NOI and is comprised of university-based life science portfolio and the high quality medical office business.

To help bring the quality of the office portfolio to life for investors, Ventas has expanded its disclosures on tentative versification and credit strengths in this quarter's supplemental reporting.

The life science operating portfolio continues to perform very well through the third quarter. Sequentially, total occupancy remained excellent at 97.5%. Ventas has been really pleased with the reliability of life science cash flows - 75% of rent is derived from investment grade credits for companies with $1 billion plus in equity market capitalization.

In the medical office business, Ventas’ same-store cash NOI in the third quarter increased by 1.5%. The company delivered 91.8% occupancy through new leasing and tenant retention that exceeds 80% year-to-date. This retention rate underlines the strength of the diversified MOB portfolio. Also, over 95% of NOI is affiliated with leading health systems.

The portfolio is well-diversified with the top five health systems representing less than 20% of MOB base rents. And Ventas’ tenants' credit profiles are attractive with 75% of NOI affiliated with a health system that is rated single A or better. These attributes help drive third-quarter revenue up over 2%.

With solid year-to-date results on a valuable platform, Ventas raised the midpoint of guidance by 25 basis points to a range of 1.5% to 2% for same-store medical office assets in 2017.

Having now received the majority of the proceeds from the sales of the Kindred SNFs, skilled nursing will soon represent just 1% of Ventas' NOI. SNF industry volume and mix headwinds continue to lower coverage in the segments. However, Ventas’ remaining SNF portfolio has very healthy lease protections that provide additional security and rent reliability.

Risk is Inescapable

As noted, Ventas perfectly timed its exit from Skilled Nursing to instead focus on more defensive sub-sectors such as Life Science and Hospitals. This was not small feat, especially when you consider the company’s skilful balance sheet management practices.

Ventas' Q3-17 results were driven principally by accretive investment and improved property performance versus prior year, partially offset by the impact of dispositions in loan repayments.

Ventas funded investments of over $80 million during and immediately after the quarter, notably including life science development spend for projects currently underway.

The company received $570 million of the $700 million of value creating Kindred SNF sales at a 7% cash and 8% GAAP yield, thereby reducing the SNF NOI exposure to nearly 1%. Ventas recognized gains exceeding $500 million on these sales.

The accelerated SNF disposition timing represents a $0.04 reduction from the high end of the prior normalized 2017 FFO guidance range, and a $0.07 incremental reduction to FFO in 2018 relative to 2017 due to the sales and use of proceeds for debt reduction.

Ventas also increased its liquidity and flexibility to renew an innovative $400 million revolving structure facility to fund the development pipeline anchored by the life science business. The result of this cumulative activity is a robust financial position at quarter-end, including improvement in net debt-to-EBITDA to 5.7x, lower total indebtedness to gross asset value of 39% and steady fixed charge coverage at an exceptional 4.6x.

Ventas’ total portfolio same-store cash NOI is anticipated to grow 2% to 2.5%, an increase of 25 basis points at the midpoint. The company expects income from continuing operations to range from $63 to $74 and NAREIT FFO to range from $4.07 to $4.12 per fully-diluted share. Both modestly lower than previous guidance to principally to the $0.03 per share hurricane-related expenses.

The company’s normalized FFO per share is forecast to range from $4.13 to $4.16. The midpoint of the narrowed normalized FFO per share range remains unchanged from previous guidance because improved property performance offsets the accelerated completion of the Kindred SNFs sales.

Managing Risk Is What Separates The Best From The Rest

Although Ventas has demonstrated a disciplined platform of managing risk, the market has not responded as favorably…

As you can see, Ventas has returned just 1.0% in 2017, suggesting that shares are undervalued. In terms of industry peers, Ventas compares most favorably to HCP, Inc. (HCP) and Welltower (HCN).

However, as illustrated below, Ventas now has an attractive dividend yield of 5.3% (HCN is yielding 5.5% and HCP is yielding 5.7%).

Ventas has maintained a steady trend of dividend growth (note that Ventas re-established the dividend with the CCP spin).

Ventas has grown its dividend by an average of 8% from 2001-2016:

Ventas has also grown FFO/share by an average of 11% from 2001-2016:

As noted above, Ventas was successful in the pivot away from the skilled nursing sector to redeploy funds into Life Science and Hospital properties. The market is giving Ventas very little credit for these transactions, as evidenced by the snapshot below:

Clearly, there has been significant value creation for Ventas, yet the market has completely ignored the results. Here’s what Ventas’ CEO had to say on the last earnings call,

Ventas has successfully managed through different capital markets, healthcare, political and economic cycle successfully for nearly 20 years. That's because of our aligned skilled teams, whether with macro forces like the financial crisis, industry trends like changes reimbursement, investment opportunities in immerging areas like medical office, Canadian senior housing or university life science or specific cases like our Kindred 2013 and 2015 lease maturities. The Ventas team has consistently stayed ahead of the curve and driven superior outcomes for shareholders. And questionably our strong culture and excellent experience people create a winning competitive hedge and underpin our long term growth, reliability and performance.”

Before I get to my recommendation, let me remind you what Howard Marks had to say about LOSS and RISK,

Loss is what happens when risk meets adversity. Risk the potential for loss if things go wrong.”

In my opinion, Ventas is one of the very best risk managers in the REIT sector. I am convinced that the management team has intelligently navigated the company through skilled nursing and has evolved into a more defensive enterprise today.

I am maintaining a Buy recommendation on Ventas shares and I find the valuation today extremely attractive. The management team has demonstrated a successful record of managing risk and “doing it well is what separates the best from the rest.” Happy New Year!

