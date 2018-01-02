Soft Commodities 4th-Quarter 2017 Review And The Outlook For Q1 2018

The soft commodities sector posted a small gain in the final quarter of 2017 thanks to double-digit gains in sugar and cotton. The composite of five soft commodities sugar, coffee, cocoa, cotton and frozen concentrated orange juice futures rose by 1.73% in Q4 after a gain of 2.92% in Q3, decline of 11.52% in Q2, and drop of 5.04% in Q1. This sector posted two straight years of gains in 2015 and 2016. At the end of 2017, soft commodities were down 2.25% on the year.

The dollar moved 1.14% lower in Q4, and the inverse historical relationship between raw material prices and the U.S. currency supported some of the commodities in the sector. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, including those of the soft or tropical variety. Two of the five commodities in this sector posted gains in the fourth quarter. Cotton futures were the biggest winner in Q4; moving 13.82% higher while sugar posted a 11.96% gain. FCOJ was the worst-performing commodity in the sector falling 8.32%. Cocoa declined by 7.39% over the three month period, and coffee lost 1.44% of its value. Let us look at the action in the softs in Q4 and the outlook for this sector as we head into the first quarter of 2018.

Sugar Review

Sugar was 28.02% higher in 2016 and gained 4.96% in 2015. In Q1, the price of sugar declined 14.1%, and it added to losses in Q2 falling another 17.60%. In Q3, sugar posted a loss of 1.96%, but in Q4 sugar recovered moving 11.96% higher. Sugar lost a total of 22.3% of its value in 2017. Sugar traded in a range of 12.53 to 21.49 cents throughout the year. Ample supplies of sugar had caused the commodity to make a series of lower highs and lower lows from 2011 through August 2015 when the sweet commodity traded down to 10.13 cents per pound. Sugar then proceeded to rally making a series of higher lows and higher highs culminating with the highs in late September 2016 at 24.10 cents per pound. Since then, the sweet commodity had been correcting lower. Sugar seems to have found a bottom at just over 12.50 cents and has been trading in a range from just under 13 to just under 15.50 cents since June 1 of 2017 Sugar closed on December 29, 2017, at 15.16 cents on the active month March futures contract.

Sugar prices traded as high as 36 cents per pound in February 2011. In countries like the US and EU, the price of sugar is subsidized by the government. However, the major sugarcane producers, Brazil, Thailand, and India sell their crops at world market prices. In Brazil, the weakness of their currency, the real, throughout 2015 contributed to a lower sugar price. Brazilian producers were dumping sugar into a falling market in dollar terms, but as the real moved lower, the price of sugar in Brazilian currency had done much better. At the same time, lower energy prices decreased demand for biofuels, and in Brazil, ethanol production comes from sugar cane. The price of the real began to recover, and sugar caught a bid. At the same time, crude oil recovered from lows of $26.05 per barrel on February 11, 2016, and that raised the prospects for domestic demand for the sweet commodity regarding ethanol production in Brazil. Additionally, El Nino-related droughts in Asia have caused production to decline in China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia. After five straight years of surplus conditions, the sugar market went into a small deficit in 2015/2016, and that imbalance had increased in the 2016/2017 crop year. However, the higher price caused an increase in production, and the deficit turned into a surplus in the sugar market which has weighed on the price throughout 2017.

When prices fell to lows of just above 10 cents per pound because of a huge surplus of physical sugar, it made economic sense for producers to cut back. At higher prices, output was increasing. Sugar is, historically, a very volatile commodity, the amount planted and the weather each year in the major growing countries has a direct effect on price.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of ICE sugar futures displays a trend that ran out of steam at just over 24 cents per pound. The price target for sugar on the upside was 23.10 cents which was the 50% retracement level of the move from 36 cents in 2011 to just over 10 cents in August 2015. The price had climbed above that level at the start of Q4 2016 but reversed, and a correction commenced. Brazil is the world’s leading producer of the sweet commodity, and production had been on the rise because of the higher price. As the end of Q4, the price of sugar had been consolidating between 13 and 15.50 cents since June. The monthly chart shows that sugar has declined into oversold territory and at its current price the downside potential for the market price has declined. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the momentum indicator was rising indicating a bullish trend as sugar has been making higher lows since late June at the end of Q2, but it crossed lower at the end of Q3. Sugar had been in consolidation mode throughout the third and fourth quarters, which could be good news for the sweet commodity after the price drop that took it around 12 cents lower since the October 2016 high. The price action over the past three months suggests that 12.50 cents could be a good bottom for the price of world sugar futures.

As the weekly chart shows, sugar futures fell to lows during the week of June 26. At the same time, crude oil had dipped to its lows of the year at $42.05 per barrel. Crude oil spent the rest of the year making higher lows and higher highs and moved to a new peak for 2017 in late November. In December, the energy commodity probed above the $60 per barrel level on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. The rally in crude oil caused more domestic consumption of sugar in Brazil for the production of ethanol which lifted the price of the sweet commodity. Since late June, sugar followed crude oil and recovered closing at the end of 2017 closer to the high end of its trading range than the low end.

Sugar can be one of the most volatile commodities that trade, in past years daily historical volatility had exceeded 100%. At the end of Q4, daily historical volatility stood at 20.79%, which was 7.86% lower than it was on the final day of trading in Q3. The decline in volatility is likely the result of the price recovery and the range trading over the final three months of 2017. Sugar goes into 2018 closer to the lows than the highs based on price action over recent years.

Coffee Review

Coffee was the number one, the best-performing commodity of 2014 registering a gain of 43.19%. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that coffee had a rough time in 2015; it was the worst performing soft commodity. Coffee futures fell 23.95% in 2015 but recovered by 8.17% in 2016. Active month December ICE coffee futures closed on December 29, 2017, at $1.2620 per pound. Coffee moved 10.95% lower in Q2 after a 1.64% gain in Q1. In Q3, coffee futures appreciated by 3.22%. In the final quarter of 2017, coffee futures continued to slip losing 1.44% of its value compared to the Q3 closing price. Coffee was down 7.92% in 2017. The price range over 2017 was $1.13 on the lows to $1.5930 on the highs. Coffee has been making lower highs and lower lows since November 2016 when the price of the then active month May ICE futures peaked at $1.8165 per pound. The continuous contract peak was at $1.76 per pound. Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that coffee futures have been in a bear market since November 2016. As of the end of 2017, coffee has not violated the pattern of lower highs meaning that technical resistance has been falling with the price of the soft commodity. Meanwhile, price momentum on the weekly chart shows that at just over $1.25 per pound, the slow stochastic, a price momentum indicator, crossed to the upside in oversold territory. The metric had been bearish since August 2017. Source: CQG

The daily chart of March ICE, coffee futures illustrates a short-term bullish trend as the market has been recovering from recent lows at $1.1830 on December 12. Critical support for coffee futures stands at the $1.13 level which was the mid-June low and the lowest level for coffee in 2017.

Support for coffee futures is at $1.13 with resistance at $1.3030 and $1.4375 per pound on the weekly chart. Coffee goes into 2018 closer to lows than highs.

Cocoa Review

Cocoa was the best performer in the soft commodity sector in 2015. In fact, cocoa was the only commodity that posted a double-digit gain in 2015 and won the gold medal for performance across all of the raw material markets that I cover. Cocoa was the worst performing soft commodity and the worst performing commodity of all in 2016 posting a loss of 33.79%, and the losing continued in 2017. As of the close of business on December 29, 2017, March ICE cocoa futures were trading at $1892 per ton level posting a loss of 7.39% in Q4 compared to a gain of 7.36% in Q3. Cocoa futures lost 9.16% in Q2 and 1.46% in Q1. Cocoa futures declined by 11.01% in 2017. Cocoa futures traded in a range of $1756-$2291 per ton in 2017 and the primary ingredient in chocolate fell to the lowest price since March 2007 during Q2. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of ICE cocoa futures illustrates the huge downside move during the second half of 2016 and first months of 2017. Cocoa traded to highs of $3,241 per ton in early May 2016 and then fell to lows of $2,896 in only two weeks. The price the proceeded to rally to $3,190 on June 23, and the Brexit vote triggered a cascade of selling. Cocoa extended to the downside as the bearish technical trend caused many shorts to push the price to the lowest level in almost nine years. In April and early May, cocoa fell to the lowest price in over a decade when it traded to $1756 per ton. Supplies from West Africa have been bountiful. After a recovery rally back to $2236 per ton in early November, the price dropped back down to lows of $1800 in mid-December. Since the recent move to the downside, cocoa has held the $1800 per ton level and did not revisit the Q2 low. The weekly trend in cocoa remains lower, while daily and monthly charts provide a more constructive outlook for cocoa beans.

The Chinese have developed quite a taste for chocolate, and as most people will attest, once you taste the delicious treat there is no turning back. The rally in cocoa started back in late 2013, and every price correction had been another buying opportunity. The world's major producers of cocoa beans are the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Between them, they are responsible for around 60% of the world's production. Cocoa production from West Africa has increased this year which has weighed on the price of the soft commodity. At the same time, while grinding numbers from Asia continue to point to expanding demand, in North America and Europe the demand data has been tepid. The current support levels on cocoa futures stand at $1800 and $1769 with technical resistance at $2226 per ton.

Cotton Review

Cotton was the worst performing soft commodity in 2014; it moved 27.33% lower for the year. In 2015, the price of cotton appreciated by 4.99% and in 2016 cotton gained 11.65%. Cotton was the best performing soft commodity in Q4 of 2016, and it was again the leader of the pack in Q1 of 2017 posting a 9.46% gain. In Q2 cotton was once again the best performer in the soft commodities sector as it lost only 2.61% for the three-month period that ended on June 30. However, cotton became a dog once again in Q3 and was the biggest loser in the soft commodity sector posting a loss as the fiber dropped 8.27% for the three-month period. In Q4, cotton returned to its position as the star of the soft commodities sector posting a 13.82% gain for the three month period. Cotton moved 11.3% higher in 2017. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, cotton exploded to highs of 87.18 cents per pound on May 16 on the July futures contract before profit-taking and selling took the price down to lows of 66.49 cents in the middle of July. On the then active month December futures contract, cotton fell to lows of 66.15 cents per pound on June 26 which was more than 20 cents below the May 15 highs. Support for the fiber is now at 66.49 cents per pound. Hurricane Harvey which hit Texas at the end of August caused some damage to the cotton crop in the state. As Hurricane Irma approached the east coast in early September, the price of December cotton futures rose to highs of 75.75 cents per pound on fears the storm would hit South Carolina and damage crops. However, when the storm went up the west coast of Florida and missed South Carolina, the price of the fiber futures dropped once again falling back below 70 cents per pound. Additionally, the September 12 WASDE report told markets that cotton production and inventories increased which put additional pressure on the price of the fiber. However, the November and December WASDE reports adjusted production lower, said that global demand was increasing and that global cotton inventories were declining. Cotton has been moving to the upside since mid-November. March cotton futures closed on December 29 at 78.63 cents per pound and support remains at 66.49 cents. In March 2011, cotton traded up to an all-time high of $2.27 per pound on supply shortages. Following the all-time high, the price moved progressively lower until finding a low at 55.66 cents in March 2016. As the weekly chart highlights, the fluffy fiber futures have been volatile throughout 2017, but are closing the year on a positive note.

China is a major factor for the cotton market due to their demand for the fiber, and the weaker dollar has made U.S. exports more attractive to Chinese buyers which added a degree of support to the futures market. Additionally, economic growth around the world has likely increased demand for garments, which has been highly supportive for the price of cotton which is once again approaching the 80 cents per pound level.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights the one-way move to the upside that began in late October. The November and December WASDE reports were supportive for the price of cotton, and the price has moved from 66.75 cents on October 20 to a high of 79.45 cents per pound on December 28, an increase of over 19% in a little over two months. Technical resistance is at the May high of 87.18 cents per pound.

Frozen concentrated Orange Juice Review

Trading FCOJ futures is a frantic business; I would not recommend it to anyone. FCOJ was virtually unchanged in 2015 falling by only 0.04%. In 2016, FCOJ gained 41.50% making it the best performing soft commodity. In Q1 of 2017, FCOJ was the worst performing soft commodity posting a loss of 20.75%, and in Q2, the OJ market continued to cascade lower moving another 17.29% to the downside. In Q3, Hurricane Irma made FCOJ futures the best performer in the soft commodities sector as they posted a 14.25% gain for the three-month period. In Q4, OJ turned lower once again and posted an 8.32% loss for the final quarter of the year. Orange juice traded in a range of $1.2495 to a high of $1.94 per pound in 2017 and closed the year on December 29, 2017, at $1.3600 per pound. FCOJ was 31.35% lower in 2017. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, a record high peak at $2.35 per pound came at the beginning of November 2016, but it has corrected lower since. FCOJ rallied because of crop disease, citrus greening in Floridian groves and poor weather conditions in Brazil, the world’s leading orange producing nation. Over the past 40-plus years, FCOJ futures had traded as low as 37.4 cents and as high as $2.2695 per pound. In Q4 of 2016, OJ rose to the highest level in history at $2.35 per pound. In Q3, FCOJ futures traded to the low of the year at $1.2494 per pound in July. In September as Hurricane Irma approached Florida and in the aftermath of the storm, the price rose to highs of $1.6060 per pound. After a corrective price dip, OJ rallied to a higher high at $1.6950 per pound in mid-November, but it failed and moved significantly lower over the final six weeks of 2017. Active month March OJ futures closed on December 29, 2017, at $1.36 per pound. At the end of the year, OJ futures declined for 15 out of 17 sessions as the price cascaded from over $1.60 to lows of just over $1.32 per pound.

The bottom line and a quick look at lumber

Three out of five soft commodity prices were losers during Q4. Many of these commodities are still close to prices where the downside is limited, and the upside potential worth watching. Buying on dips and trading from long taking profits on rallies is likely to yield optimal results in the soft commodities sector in 2018. The potential for supply issues are an annual event in these agricultural commodities markets, and supply issues tend to cause explosive price moves. Given the current low price levels, risk-reward favors the upside for most of the commodities in this sector.

I would like to make a quick mention of lumber which appreciated by 11.39% in Q4 and was 36% higher in 2017. In November, lumber futures traded to a new all-time high when the price reached $500 per 1,000 board feet surpassing the 1993 peak at $493.50. Source: CQG

The long-term quarterly chart shows that lumber has been moving higher since September 2015. The wood market gained 28.72% in 2016 and did even better in 2017 rising by 36% on the year that ended last Friday. Lumber is rallying because of demand for new homes, the prospects for infrastructure building in the U.S., and the potential for different trade agreements with Canada. November lumber futures closed on December 29, 2017, at $447 after trading at highs of $500 during the week of November 13. Support for lumber is at $400 with resistance at $500 per 1,000 board feet. Lumber is an important benchmark commodity, and it behooves all investors to monitor the price action as it provides clues about economic conditions and demand for industrial raw materials. The price of lumber has been moving higher in response to a perfect bullish storm for the demand for wood. Economic growth, new home building, optimism for the future, the prospects for infrastructure rebuilding in the United States, and rebuilding homes destroyed by storms and fires all added up to a continuation of the bull market in lumber and a new record high.

