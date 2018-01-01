U.S. Silica - Buying The Dip Of This Booming Company

I am adding on dips, having been too conservative in the recent past, as shares have been a huge underperformer in 2017 despite rising oil prices and booming operations.

Earnings multiples are very modest, which combined with growth, share repurchases makes that shares could be set up for a great upcoming year.

U.S. Silica. continues to be on fire, and momentum remains strong as earnings are projected to rise into 2018 as well.

U.S. Silica (SLCA) continues to struggle as shares have lost nearly half their value in 2017, even after a 30% recovery from the lows. In August, I looked at the prospects for the company in an article named:¨Risk-reward improves dramatically despite increased uncertainty¨.

The company is delivering on record revenues combined with strong sales leverage. The problem is that while the company is now performing better than in 2014, investors have seen some dilution, as the share count has increased by some 60% since 2014.

In hindsight, shares were trading at the lows of the year in August, as I was waiting for a dip to the low-twenties, winch we unfortunately have not seen. In August, I required a bit of additional margin of safety given the risks related to elevated capital spending, as well as risks related to M&A and boom-bust nature of the industry. It seems that I might have been too conservative with the benefit of hindsight.

A Bet On Fracking

U.S. Silica is a major supplier to US frackers which use sand to improve drilling results, although the company has a smaller industrial & speciality business as well. While this business is very resilient, profitable and growing, it is relatively small which makes that swings in the energy segment are dominant in the valuation of the company, and the swings in its valuation.

The company aims to outperform peers and create shareholder value by simply running its mines in an efficient way, while the industrial business should provide some sort of cash flow stability. These aims and a very strong as well as flexible balance sheet should furthermore allow U.S. Silica to avoid dilution in the downturn and take advantage of smaller competitors which have run into troubles. Scale is important to supply clients, including last mile delivery, as users like to deal with financial reputable parties as well.

The company strongly refutes the claim that U.S. Silica is a commodity business, citing that growth is very strong, oversupply is not an issue and that changes in the demand/supply balance will impact the company less than its peers. While some of the explanations make at least partial sense, I still believe that commodity related swings still have a huge impact on the business.

Time For Anther Boom

U.S. Silica aimed to benefit from the emergence of the US shale revolution when it sold its shares to the public at $17 per share in 2012. Shares peaked at $70 in 2014 for obvious reasons, as the company generated nearly $900 million in revenues that year. While operating margins of 20% were very solid that year, margins were down from a peak of 27% in 2012.

Shares collapsed to the IPO level in late 2015 and early 2016, before hitting a high of $60 again early in 2017 on the back of hope of a recovery in oil markets. The remarkable thing what happened is that shares dropped to a low of $24 in August and $32 at this moment in time, despite the fact that oil prices have risen this year, and have now settled around $60 per barrel.

Shares Down, Oil Up, Profits Up, Appeal Up

The title of the paragraph shows in essence what has happened this year. 2016 was a very difficult year in which the company reported an operating loss of $53 million on sales of $560 million. The company started the year on a strong note as first quarter sales more than doubled to $245 million, accompanied by a $13 million operating profit. Second quarter revenue growth accelerated to nearly 150% as sales hit $290 million, accompanied by very strong operating profits of $43 million.

By the time that U.S. Silica reported its third quarter results in November, shares had recovered to the low thirties. Revenue growth remained very strong at 150% as sales came in at $345 million, while operating profits jumped to $63 million. This corresponds to margins of 18%, which are approaching their previous highs. It should furthermore be noted that the real recovery in oil prices only took pace in the fourth quarter, as near term momentum for the company is likely to remain very solid.

With nearly 82 million shares outstanding at the end of the third quarter, U.S. Silica posted third quarter earnings of $0.50 per share, for an annual run rate of $2.00 per share. Trading at $32 per share, a 16 times earnings multiple seems relatively modest. There are some caveats to this valuation. Holding $464 million in cash, U.S. Silica operates with $48 million in net debt, or roughly double that amount if pension liabilities are taken into account.

While this is not worrying, U.S. Silica is making large capital spending efforts to grow the business, with capital spending seen above $375 million this year. This is offset by just hundred million in depreciation charges. This makes that net capital sending of $275 million is very elevated, roughly 1.5 times annual earnings.

The problem is that these capital expenditures are very much required to grow the business as the company is running at nearly 100% capacity. To reiterate its confidence in the future, the board has announced a $100 million share buyback program depute the current modest net debt load and negative free cash flow, which makes that the company is departing a bit from the statement to run its finances in a very prudent manner, although leverage remains very modest.

Valuation Becomes More Realistic

In August shares were still trading at just $25 per share, as the latest earnings trend of $120 million a year at the time translated into a 17 times earnings multiple. As earnings have improved to a run rate of $165 million based on the third quarter numbers, multiples have been flattish despite the bounce in the stock to $32 per share.

Concerns about elevated capital spending driving another boom-bust cycle are alive among investors, certainly as the company missed its volume guidance earlier this year, in part because trackers require less sand with innovative techniques.

Based on the strong third quarter sales, revenues now trend at $1.4 billion a year, 50% greater than the previous peak in 2014. Nonetheless, investors have seen 60% dilution over the same period of time, offsetting most of the topline sales growth. Operating margins now come in at 18% of sales, which is below the previous peak of 27%, but is approaching ¨bubble¨ territory rather quickly.

With operating profits totalling $250 million a year, accounting for $30-$35 million in interest expenses and accounting for a 30% tax rate, after-tax earnings could exceed $150 million, for earnings of close to $2 per share. This makes that the still largely unleveraged business is trading at 16 times sales while growth is very impressive, although the company is running at full capacity. Further capital investments, the full impact of bolt-on dealmaking as well as strong pricing (as oil prices have only become firmer) makes that continued earnings growth is projected in the coming quarters.

I have been positively surprised by the strong continued operating leverage in Q3 and success of the Sandbox. Bolt-on deals, further capital spending and strong pricing makes that fourth quarter earnings will probably exceed the $2 per share run rate. Combined with some insider buying in recent weeks, I am looking to initiate a modest position at $30, looking to average down from those levels, recognising that I have been too conservative in the past.

