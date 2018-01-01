Atara Biotherapeutics: What The FDA Acceptance Of The Two Phase 3 Trials Initiation Entails

On Dec. 29, 2017, Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), a CAR-T focused bioscience to potentially service severe diseases like cancers, trades to the tune of $2.85 at $18.10 (for over 18% gains). Since our recommendation (at $14) in just over a month (on Nov. 15) to subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing, the stock has delivered over 29% profits. The said trading optimism was in response to the company’s announcement: the US FDA enabled the firm to start two phase 3 trials.

Figure: Atara stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamentals Analysis

Based in South San Fran, CA, Atara is brewing unique CAR-Ts from Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE), a firm recently acquired by Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). Instead of focusing on the priming of intelligence to help CD4 (helper) T cells to better detect and destroy cancer cells, Atara primed their CD8 (killer) T cells (the key immune cells that are adept at attacking viruses) to specifically kill virus-induced cancers. In the prior research, we noted,

Atara completed the manufacturing of ATA-129, which is an off-the-shelf Epstein-Barr virus (“EBV”)-specific T-cell immunotherapy (to support the phase 3 comparability assessment). With that being said, the firm is in discussion with the FDA regarding the initiation of two phase 3 studies for the said molecule (in EBV-associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, i.e. EBV-PTLD) by year-end. Moreover, the firm also received positive feedbacks from Health Canada (to expedite the approval pathway for ATA-129 in rituximab-refractory EBV-PTLD following hematopoietic cell transplant (“HCT”).

As Atara promised, the firm today disclosed that the FDA approved the commencement of two phase 3 trials to investigate the efficacy and safety of tabeleleucel (ATA-129) - for the treatment of patients with rituximab-refractory EBV-PTLD. Granted the orphan disease status by both the FDA and EMA, ATA-129 gained the Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA in Feb. 2015. Moreover, the said molecule was accepted into the EMA Priority Medicines regulatory pathway in 2016. In 2017, it received the expedited approval pathway from Health Canada. Furthermore, ATA-129 is being assessed as the potential management for other blood cancers and solid tumors (as depicted in figure 2). According to Dr. Isaac Ciechanover, CEO and President,

We are delighted to have received FDA clearance to start the tabelecleucel Phase 3 clinical studies. This achievement included extensive collaboration with the FDA under Breakthrough Therapy Designation and we expect tabelecleucel to be the first off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy to begin phase 3 clinical development in the U.S. Receiving clearance to initiate these studies is a significant milestone for Atara, and we expect to open our initial clinical sites to serve the substantial unmet need for patients with this life-threatening condition.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Atara).

Both the phase 3 trials (coined MATCH and ALLELE) are multicenter, global, and open-label. The MATCH trial will assess patients with rituximab-resistant EBV-PTLD, who received hematopoietic cell transplant (“HTC”). The ALLELE trial seeks to investigate EBV-PTLD patients (who received a solid organ transplant (“SOT”) and failed to respond to either rituximab or rituximab plus chemotherapy).

Atara anticipated enrolling patients in the US first prior to the EU, Canada, and Australia. The results of the study are expected in H1 2019. The firm also planned to submit Conditional Marketing Authorization (“CMA”) for ATA-129 in the EU in the similar time frame.

Final Remarks

With the Gilead's acquisition of Kite Pharma for its CAR-T portfolio, our subscribers profited over 82%. And yet, the innovation in the CAR-T space is only heating up. One such firm that can potentially deliver a differentiated CAR-T that will benefit both patients and shareholders is Atra. The company is powering an enriched pipeline, which is focusing on autoimmune diseases as well as virus-induced cancers. As elucidated, the FDA's recent clearance for the firm to commence the two phase 3 trials is an important milestone. And, the studies' outcomes to be posted in H1 2019 will either make or break the company. If the results are positive, the share price can appreciate at least 100%. On the contrary, the stock can tumble over 70% if the data is negative. Of note, there is an in-depth Integrated BioSci research on Atara that took a deep-dive analysis to provide the data forecasting on those aforesaid trials (and the fate of ATA-129).

