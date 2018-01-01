Bulletproof Investing Performance: Week 5



Safety First: NASCAR driver Johanna Long and her helmet (Credit: Gearheads)



Bulletproof Investing: Week Five Performance

Each week since the beginning of June, I have presented at least two hedged portfolios created by Portfolio Armor to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. This is an "investing with a helmet on" approach, and these portfolios are designed to last six months. I have promised to publicly share the final performance of each of these portfolios. Here, I update the final performance of the three portfolios and the top 10 names I presented in the fifth week I offered my service.

Bulletproof Investing Background

Since the first week I offered my service, I've been presenting the $1 million portfolio with the highest ratio of possible upside to possible downside over the next 6 months and the $100,000 portfolio with the highest ratio of possible upside to downside (recently, I've started to use slightly different criteria in selecting the first two portfolios for my service). Shortly after, I began including a $1 million portfolio constructed out of my system's top names hedged against a greater-than-9% decline, and then sometime later, a $1 million aggressive portfolio constructed out of similar names but hedged against a >20% decline. And since the second week, I've also presented my system's top names each week. Let's look at what I presented and how it did.

Portfolio 1

This was the $100,000 portfolio initially presented here. The data below was as of June 29th. The primary securities here were Hasbro (HAS), HDFC Bank (HDB), Red Hat (RHT), and Vantiv (VNTV). They were selected because they had the highest potential return estimates, net of hedging costs at the time when hedging against a >8% decline, and they had share prices low enough that you could buy a round lot of one of them for less than $25,000. Nvidia (NVDA) was added in a fine-tuning step to absorb leftover cash from rounding down to round lots of the first four names.

The worst case scenario for this portfolio was a decline of 7.65% (the "Max Drawdown"), and the best case scenario was a gain of 20.81% (the "Net Potential Return", or aggregate potential return net of hedging cost). The "Expected Return" of 7.36% was a ballpark estimate taking into account that actual returns, historically, have averaged 0.3x Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates.

Portfolio 1 Performance

Here's how the portfolio performed, net of hedging and trading costs, and assuming the hedges were opened at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Portfolio 2

This was the $1,000,000 portfolio presented here initially. You'll notice some of the names also appeared in the previous portfolio. The ones appeared in this one that didn't appear in the previous one were Amazon (AMZN), Cerner (CERN), ILG (ILG), KB Home (KBH), Whole Foods (which was acquired by Amazon), and Silicon Labs (SLAB).

The worst case scenario for this one was a decline of 7.65%; the best case scenario was a gain of 20.14%; and the ballpark estimate of an expected return was 6.14%.

Portfolio 2 Performance

Here's how the portfolio performed net of hedging and trading costs, and assuming the hedges were opened at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Portfolio 3

This was the top names portfolio, hedged against a >9% decline, originally presented here, along with the list of top names. The worst case scenario here was a Max Drawdown of 8.46%, the best case scenario, a gain of 20.89%, and the Expected Return was 6.72%.

Portfolio 3 Performance







Top Names

These were Portfolio Armor's top 10 names as of June 22nd: Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Align Technology (ALGN), ServiceNow (NOW), CSX (CSX), TAL Education (TAL), Vantiv, HDFC Bank, IPGP Photonics (IPGP), Regeneron (REGN), Priceline (PCLN).

Top Names Performance

On average, the top names were up 18.24% over the six-month period, versus 11.68% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Risk Versus Reward

A point I've made before ("Seeking Alpha? Here's Alpha.") is that Portfolio Armor's security selection method delivers alpha; you can see another example of that in the performance of its top names above. So if you bought equal dollar amounts of those stocks, without hedging, you would have been up about 1.5x the return of SPY. But you would have taken on a lot of risk doing that: your maximum drawdown in the event of a Lehman scenario might have been 60% or more. The three hedged portfolios shown here would have limited your risk to a maximum drawdown of 8% in the first two examples, or 9% in the third example.

One Surprise In This Cohort

A couple of things in this cohort weren't surprising, because we've seen them before: the best-performing portfolio had the highest hedging cost, and the best-performing portfolio also risked the largest decline (>9%). The one surprise here was that the $100,000 portfolio hedged against a >8% decline outperformed the $1 million portfolio hedged against the same decline. That was partly due to lower hedging cost, but mostly due to better performance of the underlying securities in the $100k portfolio.

Bulletproof Investing's top 10 names on June 29th returned 18.24% over the next 6 months, versus 11.68% for SPY. Subscribe to see what this week's top 10 names will be. Cancel anytime.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.