Yirendai Limited: Still Growing, Still At A Good Price

An uptrend is on Yirendai's price chart, reinforced by 50 DMA, 200 DMA and Relative Strength technical indicators.

Yirendai has strong revenue growth, a good return on equity, an attractive valuation, a nice cash flow, is free of debt, and plans on continuing to pay a dividend.

P2P lending has a potentially huge market in China that could actually be enhanced by the government's development of its Social Credit System.

Yirendai Investment Thesis

Online consumer finance marketplace Yirendai fits into my favorite new category of stocks to analyze and report on: those that are on the way up, performing very well at this time - outperforming their peers - with appealing fundamentals, nice technical signals, at a favorable valuation, and happen to issue a dividend. These are the ones I'm now screening for and investigating.

Yirendai's revenue, ROE, debt, cash flow, and value numbers are very good, as we shall see. Add to all that a decent technical chart for a seemingly well-connected, relatively new, fast-growing company that could be at the right place at the right time (i.e., in an expanding industry in a large market), and on track to pay more dividends.

Yirendai's Business Background

Yirendai Ltd. is a Chinese fintech company focusing on facilitating unsecured loans. YRD has leveraged the experience of its parent company, CreditEase, to process more than RMB 47 billion (US$7 billion) of loans since its inception in March 2012. Yirendai serves investor and individual borrowers located in China. Similar to the U.S.-based Lending Club, Yirendai’s marketplace offers borrowers access to credit at competitive prices with fixed interest terms through a peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform.

(Image source: MarketBeat.com)

Currently, Yirendai uses a proprietary risk management system to evaluate loan applicants' creditworthiness and detect fraud. Data from the rapidly expanding number of facilitated loans in repayment is used to continuously update this system.

According to research by Tencent Research Institute from 2015, as this previous Seeking Alpha article points out, Chinese consumers spent approximately 50 times more through mobile payment platforms than their American counterparts. Another report by EY from November of last year says that the nation is emerging as the world’s fintech market leader. Therefore, in China, market potentials for both fintech and P2P lending are large.

The rise of fintech and P2P lending in China is going on while the Chinese government plans to develop the Social Credit System to evaluate an individual's creditworthiness for a mortgage or trustworthiness for new employment. Participation in the Social Credit System will be compulsory beginning in 2020.

P2P lending in the U.S. has gained from the ability for investors to directly evaluate the creditworthiness of those applying for credit. As another Seeking Alpha article discussed, the launching of China's Social Credit System should inspire investor confidence in the unsecured personal lending market. Further, Yirendai's existing proprietary system could offer a fresh revenue opportunity by acting as a complimentary evaluative system, relying on specific and high-resolution financial information to be marketed as an additional information source for investors.

The introduction of the Social Credit System could further be expected to reduce rates in the P2P lending market, increasing loan demand and loan volumes. Reduced spreads should not serve as a headwind to Yirendai's revenues, which are primarily fee-based.

This graph presents Yirendai's loan volume growth up to this point.

(Source: Yirendai Ltd. third quarter 2017 earnings summary slides)

Yirendai's Recent Financial Performance



Yirendai's strengths at this time include its strong revenue growth, a financial position with no debt to speak of, a good return on equity, an attractive valuation level, and a steady cash flow from operations.

The technology company issued third quarter earnings results in mid-November. YRD has beat coverage expectations on earnings and revenues for at least the last six quarters.

Yirendai reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. For the year, earnings per share has grown by 76.94%. American Banking and Market News says that on average, equities research analysts expect that YRD will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share. In the coming 2 years, the EPS is expected to grow by 33.93% yearly.

Yirendai had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.27 million. Revenue was up 73.31% on a year-over-year basis. YRD's impressive revenue growth since the same quarter one year prior exceeded the industry average of 22.9%. Measured over the past 5 years, YRD’s revenue has been growing by 285.28% on average per year.

Looking at its income statement, net sales for Yirendai have increased from $130.81 million to $233.70 million over the same time period. On its balance sheet, the company has a debt-to-equity ratio of zero, a favorable sign.

These year-to-year figures show other following positive increases:

(in millions) Q3 FY17 Q3 FY16 Cash & Cash Equivalents $499.41 $337.87 Total Assets $1,049.53 $604.48 Equity $375.10 $261.09

The following table further makes the case for YTD’s continued growth.

Growth Metric YRD Industry Projected EPS Growth 14.81% -13.40% Current Cash Flow Growth 265.59% 7.83% Current Ratio 2.66 1.54 Debt/Capital 0.00% 8.55% Net Margin 27.09% -7.62% Return on Equity 70.10% -3.40% Sales/Assets 1.08 0.59 Projected Sales Growth 64.47% 6.88%

(Source: Zacks Research)

Other financial growth statistics:

The current annual EPS growth for Yirendai is 3.15%.

The current quarterly EPS growth for YRD is 12.12%.

The current quarterly sales growth for Yirendai is 30.39%.

(Source: Market Trend Signal)

Regarding profitability, YRD’s return on assets of 17.73% outperforms the industry average’s 0.86%, says ChartMill. And the company’s profit margin does better than the industry average profit margin of 4.87%.

In addition, these momentum indicators have shown up for YRD:

Momentum Metric YRD Industry 4 Week Price Change 10.31% -1.22% 52 Week Price Change 104.51% 7.89% 20 Day Average Volume 501,286 39,555

(Source: Zacks Research)

On December 29, Yirendai’s stock price was up 1.08% for the day, up 11.37% over the past month, up 81.99% over the past six months, and up 111.61% over the past year, as well as 112.21% year-to-date. The Street Ratings sets a price target of $54.77.

YRD Dividend Details

Most Recent Dividend: 10/16/2017

Annual Dividend: $1.48

Dividend Yield: 3.37%

Payout Ratio: 46.98% (Trailing 12 Months of Earnings)

(Source: MarketBeat.com)

In the second quarter financial results release, Yirendai announced its intention to pay semi-annual dividends equal to 15% of the company's anticipated net income.

Valuation Analysis for Yirenda

Yirendai's P/E ratio (13.42) offers a considerable discount compared to an average of 43.42 for the Internet Software & Services industry and a significant discount versus the S&P 500 average of 25.86.

As seen in this table, YRD's price-to-book ratio of 6.65 displays a discount versus the industry average of 7.12. The price-to-sales ratio is also well below the industry average. Examining these and other key valuation criteria, Yirendai looks to now trade at a bargain compared to investment alternatives within the industry.

Value Metric YRD Peers Price/Earnings 13.42 43.42 Price/Projected Earnings 9.85 28.36 Price/Book 6.65 7.12 Price/Sales 3.56 10.18 Price/Cash Flow 6.23 25.20 Earnings Growth 48.80 41.11 Sales Growth 76.82 32.67

(Source: The Street Ratings)

Value Metric YRD Industry Cash Yield (Cash/Price) 18% 13% Current Fiscal Year P/E 14.18 32.57 Earnings Yield 7.05% -0.15% Cash Flow ($/share) 2.72 0.05

(Source: Zacks Research)

Using a discounted cash flow method of this two-stage free cash flow to equity model arrives at the following intrinsic value for Yirendai:

Analysts Expect Further Earnings Growth for Yirendai

Market analysts’ consensus outlook for next year is positive, with earnings climbing by a robust 18.87%. This growth is expected to continue into the following year, with rates reaching 58.71% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting CN¥2,706M by 2020. The chart below sets out how market analysts perceive Yirendai’s earnings growth trajectory.

Furthermore, Needham & Company issued a “buy” rating for Yirendai on November 3, and Citigroup did the same on November 14. Also, Macquarie gave the stock an “outperform” rating on November 14.

Technical View of Yirendai

The long-term trend of Yirendai is up, indicating that YRD has experienced an uptrend for at least the past 3 months, according to Market Trend Signal. The short-term trend of Yirendai over the past 7-10 days is also up.

Market Trend Signal’s current signal for Yirendai is “buy,” suggesting that the stock could be advancing in its present trend. The current strength rank for Yirendai is 93, meaning that YRD is outperforming 93% of its peers.

According to Swing Trade Bot, long-term, intermediate-term, and short-term trends are all up. 50 DMA, 200 DMA and Relative Strength indicators are all bullish. Other recent bullish signals are a Non-ADX 1,2,3,4 Bullish Swing setup on December 27 and a 50 DMA Support on December 26.

These institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought shares of YRD: SignalPoint Asset Management, Victory Capital Management, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group, First Trust Advisors, Navellier & Associates, Sylebra HK Co., Dimensional Fund Advisors, and Bank of New York Mellon.

Conclusion

Yirendai Ltd. seems to have a good business with lots of potential and support in a booming industry. Presently, prospects for future growth appear bright, based on YRD's recent excellent track record of revenue growth, return on equity, and practically no debt, while maintaining a good valuation and promising to pay a dividend. Finally, technical analysis tools, such as 50 DMA, 200 DMA, and Relative Strength, suggest a persistent upward direction for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.