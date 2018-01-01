The Crypto Bubble Will Go Bust

A few months ago, my wife suggested that we watch a movie called "Boom Bust Boom." Given my complete lack of excitement for anything related to the financial markets in the past 18 months or so, I was reluctant to sign on for anything like that. However, the puppets and singing were quite entertaining.

The general premise is true. Humans tend to forget and fall back into the same patterns again and again. In finance, the pulsating levels of fear and greed move asset prices, without regard to intrinsic value. When greed is rampant, fear is almost non-existent and the opposite is also true. If one was able to measure the collective adrenaline, cortisol, endorphins, and dopamine of investors, they might be able to accurately predict a market cycle. (That's a discussion for another day perhaps.)

In modern financial markets, fear can most quickly and easily be measured as high volatility.

While low volatility is not quite the absence of fear, it is likely correlated. By logic, the absence of fear in financial markets indicates high levels of greed.

Not convinced?

Hyman Minsky posited that economic stability is not only inevitably followed by a period of instability, it creates that instability. In this case, low volatility and extremely consistent returns in equity markets are symptoms of an extremely stable economy. Other symptoms include low unemployment and rising asset prices. Eventually, we will reach the Minsky Moment where the cycle turns.

Human nature is to take a short-term trend, like a growing economy, and extrapolate that growth into the future. Its in our nature to believe that we are permanently better off. It's in our nature to become comfortable with the new standard of living.

As we continue down the path we are on, we begin to ignore the warning signs. Speculative bubbles form in exotic asset classes, like Bitcoin, for example.

For comparison, here's the price of tulips from 1634 to 1637, after they were first introduced in Holland. Nobody is arguing that tulips are worthless, but when they became a speculative bubble, the price disjointed from value. Prices went parabolic as fortunes were made trading the contracts for tulip bulbs. Greed fed the demand for these items.

I recently came across a news story about a dutch family that sold all their household possessions to buy Bitcoin. I was reminded that, during Tulip Mania, one could buy an entire house in Holland for a handful of bulbs.

Bubbles are always alike, in that people begin to ignore value and fundamental metrics when determining price. Even brilliant educated geniuses fall victim to the greedy behavior, like Sir Issac Newton, who was wiped out when he re-purchased shares of South Sea stock at the height of a bubble.

What's most startling is how big this bubble has become. According to Coinmarketcap.com, the market cap of all the major cryptocurrencies has now surpased $580 billion. This is after Bitcoin recently touched more than $300 billion in market cap and fell to about $222 billion.

The size of the crypto bubble now rivals the total balance sheet of Lehman Brothers prior to the company's collapse. It's important to remember that Lehman's liabilities were covered by assets of nearly the same amount. Net equity in the firm was actually about $20 billion. The problem came when people lost faith in the system and started to realize that the Lehman debt and preferred stock wasn't actually worth quite as much as the stated value.

If Seeking Alpha chooses to publish this article, I suspect you will see comments that deny this comparison. After all, the businesses are completely different. In one case, you had a global investment bank founded around 1850. Lehman made loans backed by actual physical assets. In the other case, you have a business that started about a decade ago, has no backing of the underlying assets, and the founder refuses to be acknowledged.

For the purpose of this analysis, I am not going to attempt to value Bitcoin (or other crypto). Why?

The general argument provided by crypto enthusiasts is that the currency valuable for two reasons.

1. Blockchain technology is revolutionary.

2. Supply of crypto currency is limited.

I'll address these two arguments simply.

Blockchain technology is revolutionary because it is new. The code could be used on a variety of applications. It could be very useful. It's also open source. Anyone has access to it. Are the barriers to entry so great that the existing crypto currencies cannot be replaced? The answer is no.

When Gutenberg created his printing press, he printed bibles and sold them for the equivalent of three year's wages in 1455 at the Frankfurt Book Fair. For a brief time, he had a small monopoly, but by the year 1500 AD, 2500 cities in Europe had their own printing presses. The printing press eventually became a ubiquitous tool of society. The price of a printed bible is now about $4.00 and the original technology of the printing press has been replaced innumerable times. Improving technology has a way of lowering asset prices, not raising them.

The second argument regarding bitcoin value is the limited demand argument. Yes. The supply of bitcoin is limited, but as I argue above, the ability to create competing crypto currencies is not limited. In fact, thousands of others have already been created. Thousands more will likely be created due to the rising demand of these existing 'currencies.' The crypto market will eventually reach a saturation point and the 'currencies' will become victims of their own success.

What makes the U.S. Dollar unique?

It's the only currency backed by the United States. Crypto is backed by nothing. The same is true of other global currencies. Additionally, until December, there was no mechanism to short Bitcoin. The introduction of futures contracts has made it possible to bet against Bitcoin. All major currencies can be shorted.

2018 Prediction

Bitcoin (COIN), Ripple, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, and Litecoin may go up in 2018, but the eventual result will be a crash. The crypto currencies will eventually lose at least 80% of their current value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.