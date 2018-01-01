Country Overview: Chile

In this article, I apply that approach to Chile, where I have spent a lot of my time in the past few years.

Sometimes you want to manage your international exposure at the country level rather than by regions or classes like "emerging markets."

Do you prefer to manage your international exposure at the level of individual countries rather than using regional or world indexes? Are you reviewing your country allocations as we start the new year? Then let's take a high-level look at Chile.

This article reviews all of the equity securities involving Chilean issuers which are currently available to US investors and are readily tradable. Stocks with very low trading volume or penny prices are not covered here, nor are issuers such as Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) or BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), which have operations in Chile but are based in other countries. I'll provide some macro and sector context, along with some personal observations from the approximately 30 months that I have spent in Chile since 2014.

Why invest in Chile?

This South American country may not be well known to many US investors, other than as "the long skinny country" on the map, or for the political turbulence which peaked in the 1970s. Investors who do consider Chile usually do so in relation to copper. Chile produces more of the metal than any other country, and despite diversification in recent decades, it remains Chile's most important industry and its biggest export.

The potential advantages which Chile offers to a US investor include:

Diversification away from the US and other developed markets. Chilean investments correlate with Latin American business and consumer conditions and with commodity markets (especially the copper cycle) more strongly than with the US stock market.

away from the US and other developed markets. Chilean investments correlate with Latin American business and consumer conditions and with commodity markets (especially the copper cycle) more strongly than with the US stock market. Stability compared to some other emerging and frontier markets. Political power alternates peacefully between center-left and center-right governments, and there is broad consensus within the mainstream political establishment in favor of free trade and a robust private sector. Neither ideological wing tries to undermine major components of Chile's long-term economic program, such as building a global network of free trade agreements, widespread private ownership of assets, and the diversification of export industries.

compared to some other emerging and frontier markets. Political power alternates peacefully between center-left and center-right governments, and there is broad consensus within the mainstream political establishment in favor of free trade and a robust private sector. Neither ideological wing tries to undermine major components of Chile's long-term economic program, such as building a global network of free trade agreements, widespread private ownership of assets, and the diversification of export industries. Long-term growth. Enabled by this political stability, the Chilean economy has grown at an annual average of over 3% over the past years, compared to less than 1% for Brazil and Argentina (see graph). In 2010, Chile joined the OECD (the world's "rich countries club") as its only South American member.

Downside risks of investing in Chile include:

Currency risk. The central bank keeps inflation under control (averaging about 3% annually for the past 15 years), and the peso is convertible and free-floating, but there is currency risk in the peso's high correlation with the price of copper (see chart) and also in reactions to political events. Note that the peso lost 1/3rd of its value against the dollar in a short period during the 2008 crisis, and again during the longer period from 2013 to 2016. While a currency slide may be good news for an individual company like, say, Viña Concha y Toro (NYSE:VCO), which has expenses in pesos and sales in other currencies, this volatility is generally a downside risk for US investors.

Political risk . Although the political system is stable, the Chilean currency and equity markets react to political shifts more strongly than in the US. When the business-friendly center-right candidate Sebastián Piñera fared poorly in November's first round of presidential elections, the local stock market indices fell about 6%; when Piñera rebounded to win the final election in December, the indices leapt by nearly 7% and the peso gained 2.5% as well.



A form of political risk also manifests itself through tax and regulatory mechanisms. On the tax side, the Chilean government often changes rates from year to year. Furthermore, the withholding tax on dividends paid to foreign investors is determined when income is earned, not when it is distributed as income, which could be in a different year. As a result, it is difficult to predict how much will be withheld from any given dividend, since the rates are variable and may pertain to income earned in various past years. Effective withholding on dividends distributed in 2017 ranged from 11.2% on Enel Generación Chile (NYSE:EOCC) up to 32% on Cencosud (which has since delisted in the US), and the official gross withholding rate can be as high as 35%. On the regulatory/enforcement side, a multi-year investigation into illegal campaign contributions has cast a cloud over some companies, most notably Soquimich (NYSE:SQM).

. Although the political system is stable, the Chilean currency and equity markets react to political shifts more strongly than in the US. When the business-friendly center-right candidate Sebastián Piñera fared poorly in November's first round of presidential elections, the local stock market indices fell about 6%; when Piñera rebounded to win the final election in December, the indices leapt by nearly 7% and the peso gained 2.5% as well. A form of political risk also manifests itself through tax and regulatory mechanisms. On the tax side, the Chilean government often changes rates from year to year. Furthermore, the withholding tax on dividends paid to foreign investors is determined when income is earned, not when it is distributed as income, which could be in a different year. As a result, it is difficult to predict how much will be withheld from any given dividend, since the rates are variable and may pertain to income earned in various past years. Effective withholding on dividends distributed in 2017 ranged from 11.2% on Enel Generación Chile (NYSE:EOCC) up to 32% on Cencosud (which has since delisted in the US), and the official gross withholding rate can be as high as 35%. On the regulatory/enforcement side, a multi-year investigation into illegal campaign contributions has cast a cloud over some companies, most notably Soquimich (NYSE:SQM). Event risk. Chile is at low risk for a military conflict or a major political crisis. However, labor conflict is common, and facilities such as mines and airports are occasionally disrupted by strikes. There is also a high risk for natural disasters in Chile, which is among the world's most seismically active countries, and is also prone to wildfires and landslides which can disrupt transportation networks. The most recent disaster with a major impact on the economy was the 2010 earthquake, which killed hundreds, temporarily disabled the country's largest port at San Antonio, and caused economic losses estimated at 6-10% GDP.

What are the investment options?

You can get some exposure to Chile through an emerging markets fund such as the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM), but that exposure is tiny; EEM is predominantly an Asia fund (56% of its holdings are from China, Korea, and Taiwan as of 3Q17), and Chilean firms are only about 1.25% of the total. Likewise, although Chile has the third-largest country allocation in the iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF), it is still only about 11% of the total fund as of 3Q17, dwarfed by Brazil and Mexico (combined 83%).

If you want to increase your exposure specifically to Chile in 2018, then here are the 12 companies and two single-country funds that you can consider, organized by type:

Banks

The banking sector in Chile is competitive and well developed, with about two dozen institutions serving consumers and businesses. (For comparison, Colombia has a similar number of banking institutions and Argentina has fewer than 20, despite both countries having a larger population and economy than Chile.) At the same time, the sector is concentrated, with the largest 6 institutions controlling 78% of the system's assets as of 2015.

One of these six institutions is the state-owned Banco Estado, and two others are subsidiaries of global bank holding companies (BBVA and Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS)) with no separate listing for their Chilean business. The remaining three of Chile's "big six" are readily accessible to US investors:

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is the largest player, boasting that as of June 2017, "we are the market leader in practically every banking service in Chile." Value investors and dividend hunters may note that BSAC sports the lowest P/E (15.6) and the highest forward yield (3.4%) among this trio, even after posting the best price performance in 2017, with about a 44% gain for the year, including a 10% jump on the Monday after Piñera was elected.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) is sometimes considered the stodgy "establishment bank" within Chile, and is the second-largest by market share. It is jointly controlled by Citibank and the Luksic family, which together own nearly 60% of the shares. After rising about 35% on the year, BCH is currently trading at the top of its 52-week range, with a P/E of 18.2.

Itau CorpBanca (NYSE:ITCB) occupies the 4th position in the Chilean market (behind BBVA) and also operates in Colombia. It is a step down in market cap, at about US$5 billion compared to $15 billion+ for BSAC and BCH. ITCB is controlled and 36% owned by Brazil's Itau Unibanco, and operates both the Itau and CorpBanca brands in Chile. It has posted a loss in 2 of the last 5 quarters and is not currently paying a dividend. In Q3 2017, management blamed the loss principally on non-recurring items, including transaction and integration costs from the 2016 merger between Itau Chile and Corpbanca.

Consumer stocks

This group comprises a few beverage companies and an airline:

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) is a beverage producer with a diversified portfolio, including soft drinks, bottled water, and wine in both Chile and Argentina. However, it is best known for its dominance of the Chilean beer market (nearly 80% market share). CCU's Escudo and Cristal brands are ubiquitous in Chile, and the company is also the locally licensed producer of some foreign beers such as Heineken. A reliable dividend pours from CCU's taps, twice yearly since the 1990s.

Embotelladora Andina (AKO.A, AKO.B), also known more recently as Coca-Cola Andina, bottles and distributes Coca-Cola products in Chile and also has some operations in Argentina and Brazil. As a legacy of several families long having owned large stakes in the company, there are "A" and "B" shares. The A shares (AKO.A) confer greater voting rights, but they pay a lower dividend and are quite thinly traded in the US. There is more of a market in the B shares (AKO.B), which elect only 2 of the 14 directors but are entitled to a dividend 10% greater than the A shares. AKOB has bubbled up a return of about 34% in 2017.

Viña Concha y Toro, despite its modest market capitalization of about US$1.4 billion, is one of the few truly global brands originating from Chile. The winemaker's Concha y Toro, Casillero del Diablo, and Cono Sur labels are sold on every continent, and an ongoing sponsorship agreement with the Manchester United soccer club has further raised its profile, especially in Asia. Case volume and global sales both have risen steadily for each of the last 5 years, although net income and share price performance have been flatter. VCO has risen about 10% in 2017 but is flat over a 5-year period, and it uncorks a fluctuating stream of small dividends.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) resulted from the 2012 merger of Chile's flag-carrier LAN with TAM, a Brazilian legacy airline. LATAM is the dominant airline company in South America, boasting subsidiaries in several countries, the leading domestic market share in Chile, and co-leading share within Brazil (virtually tied with Gol). LTM lost money in 2014 and 2015, perhaps illustrating the widely held belief that airlines are an unprofitable business in general. However, the company navigated back to profitability in 2016 and through the first 9 months of 2017, and investors have landed a 68% gain plus a small dividend during the past year.

Utilities

Chile was one of the pioneers of deregulating and unbundling the three segments of the electricity market (generation, long-distance transmission, and last-mile distribution) in the 1980s. US investors can access the sector through three related companies:

Enel Generación Chile, formerly known as Endesa Chile and Empresa Nacional de Electricidad, is the largest of about 25 generating companies in Chile. EOCC generates about 30% of domestic supply, the majority from renewable sources (another field in which Chile is helping to lead the way). Investors can expect a decent dividend (current yield above 4%), but must be willing to accept a higher level of price volatility than they may be accustomed to with US utility stocks - EOCC is up over 40% this year but down about 20% over a five-year period.

Enel Chile (ENIC), formerly Enersis Chile, is controlled through subsidiaries by the Italian company Enel SpA. ENIC participates in generation through its majority ownership stake in EOCC, and in distribution through its stake in Enel Distribución Chile. Enel Distribución (not separately traded) is the largest of two dozen electricity distributors in Chile, serving about 40% of that market. ENIC's price performance, dividend yield, and even its market cap are similar to those of EOCC.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) completes this complicated picture. Also ultimately controlled by the Italian parent, ENIA is a larger company which participates in all three market segments (generation, transmission, distribution), both directly and through subsidiaries, in Chile and in several neighboring markets. The company also has some telecom and IT services activities. This mix of businesses and the larger, more liquid share issue have zapped ENIA's P/E up to nearly 28 (compared to EOCC at 13 and ENIC at 10, more typical levels for utilities) and its dividend yield down towards 2%.

Mining and chemicals

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile, or "Soquimich", is one of the largest investable Chilean companies, with a market cap of around US$15 billion (similar to BSAC). It's also the best known and the best covered on Seeking Alpha due to its world-leading production of lithium, which is used in mobile phone batteries and other emerging technologies. In addition to lithium, SQM produces iodine, industrial chemicals, fertilizers, and other mineral-based products.

To catch up on recent thinking about SQM, I recommend articles by Seeking Alpha contributors Power Hedge and Kal Telage. Also, it is important to keep in mind that SQM has an unusual ownership structure, which has led to some internal struggles over board seats, and further that the company was implicated in a scandal involving taxes and illegal political contributions, which has resulted in fines paid both to US and Chilean authorities. SQM also overlaps with Chile's complicated post-1973 politics; a major shareholder and board member has close personal ties to the former military dictatorship, which contributes to ongoing controversy and uncertainty. All of this is to say, I encourage lithium bulls considering SQM to take a deep dive into the governance and political risks before investing.

Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF), although somewhat thinly traded in the US (its main listing is in London), may appeal to some investors as an exposure to various businesses linked to Chile's successful Luksic family. The conglomerate is involved in mining in Chile and Minnesota, and assorted secondary operations, including a railroad and a hydroelectric dam in Chile. The stock defies the stereotype of the conglomerate valued below the sum of its parts; it has risen over 60% in the past year, and the P/E is a gaudy 37.

Funds

Finally, there are two funds which offer exposure to a portfolio of Chilean issuers with a single trade:

Aberdeen Chile Fund (NYSEMKT:CH) is a closed-end vehicle which invests in securities traded within Chile. The fund's top holdings as of November 2017 include several of the companies mentioned above, such as Santander Chile, Soquimich, and Concha y Toro. However, CH also owns some names which aren't traded in the US: the top three holdings include the popular Latin American retailer Falabella and the mall developer Parque Arauco, whose flagship property in the Las Condes neighborhood is a favorite shopping and dining destination for Santiago's middle and upper classes. This represents exposure to the Chilean and South American consumer beyond what the US-traded airline and beverage companies can offer. As of November 30, the fund's expense ratio was 2.4% and the discount to NAV was 8.7%.

The iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ECH) is another single-country fund option, investing in many of the same securities as the Aberdeen fund. This ETF is currently weighted a little more toward utilities and less toward consumer stocks than CH, and also sports a notably lower expense ratio at 0.64%. ECH has posted a gain of about 40% during 2017, but looking at a longer timeline, its price performance is nearly flat since inception about 10 years ago.



In Conclusion

I hope that this overview will be a useful starting point for investors who are interested in fine-tuning their international or emerging markets allocation in general or their exposure to Chile specifically. Are you adjusting the Chile component of your portfolio this year? Tell us about it in the comments.



Disclosure: I am/we are long ECH, VCO, EOCC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.