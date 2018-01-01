Is Intel Still A Buy Going Into 2018?

In the summer, I wrote a few articles about Intel (INTC), and expressed how I thought the company was a good investment, as opposed to AMD (AMD). Since then, AMD went down quite a bit, and Intel went up quite a bit, so both companies should be looked at again with the current valuations.

I wrote an article a few days ago where I still expressed AMD is a sell, but I feel significantly less strongly about it at the current valuations than I did when it was at $14.

Intel at $46 is similar, but opposite. At $34 or so when I recommended it, I was pretty confident. Add 1/3 to it, and that really changes things quite a bit.

There can be no doubt that Intel has done very well, and their execution has been very strong. I had a number of questions in the summer, so I'm going to ask them again and see if we really got any answers.

I had two major problems with the Q2 earnings, although neither prevented me from recommending the stock. But, what was acceptable at $34 isn't necessarily as palatable at $46.

The one that really confused me was how the Non-Volatile Memory group showed only 1% improvement quarter to quarter. On top of this, the Internet of Things (IoT) group showed a sequential decline. I expressed I thought the latter was just choppiness and I did not expect it to be a pattern.

Other concerns not directly related to the earnings were with respect to competition, and a declining PC market.

We'll start with the Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NVM), and see how it did in Q3. Revenue again did not go up much sequentially, moving from $874 million to $891 million. This after a previous quarter that barely increased. Clearly Intel released a lot of products based on their 3D Xpoint (Optane) technology, although I suspect it is still a very minor component of this group. But, that's something of the problem. The company keeps talking about how it's ramping up production in that plant, and yet the last two quarters its increased revenue 1% and 2%, while rolling out 3D Xpoint. Oddly, no one asked about this in the conference call. Or the previous.

IoT was another Q2 concern, and luckily I was correct in seeing the poor sequential performance as a blip. This quarter revenue was up to $849 million, from $720 million the previous quarter. Not only is this a nice increase sequentially and year to year, but it's also becoming a pretty significant part of Intel's revenue in absolute terms. At least one of Intel's growth engines is actually growing nicely. I would expect this to continue to grow well.

I earlier mentioned AMD, with regards to how I viewed it as an investment. It's natural to pair these two companies, but this is becoming less and less where Intel's competition really is. The recent agreement to include AMD GPUs in specific Intel processors illustrates how little Intel is threatened by AMD, and how much more it is by NVIDIA. For all it's sound and fury, AMD signifies essentially nothing. It competes in two fields where it is well behind Intel in technology and infrastructure, and essentially nowhere in the markets Intel is trying to grow and views its future. In fact, despite all the noise about AMD's Ryzen processors, Intel's revenue went from $8.2B in Q2 to $8.9B in Q3 while being flat year to year. Clearly the PC market, despite the overall market declining slightly, is stable for Intel, and the company expects it to remain so.

The server market was a concern I had before the Q2 earnings, and it remains one, for the opposite reasons the PC market has concerns. It seems clear that this segment will have a growing TAM, but it also will be littered with competition. OpenPOWER is the most obvious one, since POWER9 is by all reports an extremely formidable processor/platform, and IBM (IBM), Google (GOOG) and NVIDIA (NVDA) are pretty imposing competitors; and that's only naming a few in that group. I believe the reconciliation between Intel and AMD is largely because IBM and NVIDIA have formed an extremely powerful and intimate marriage, to the extent OpenPOWER based motherboards can include NVLINK, which is an extremely fast, low-latency bus that even allows the GPU co-processor to read the cache of the CPU. It's difficult to imagine AMD ever catching NVIDIA in the highest-performance segment, even for compute, but it's far more likely than Intel being able to do so. Consequently, we may see Intel and AMD relationship grow more in the future as OpenPOWER gains more traction. It's either that or cede an segment of the server market to it, which I don't see Intel doing without a fight. AMD is about the only girl left in town, even if she's not as pretty as NVIDIA. At least she's not as expensive a date, or as difficult to get along with.

There are also other companies talking about making server chips, many based on ARM. I normally don't take these rumors and such as important, we do see ARM moving a bit upstream, and it seems very likely as Apple continues to create very powerful CPUs, they'll move out of the iPhones and iPads and into desktops and servers. Does this mean Intel is doomed? Of course not, it just means it's going to have real competition for the first time in a while, and I have not even brought up AMD's more competitive Zen-based offerings. The server market is safe in the short term, but don't take your eyes off of it, and don't take it for granted Intel will always dominate it. But, that's a question that won't be answered for at least a few years.

Although expressed my disappointment over Intel's lack of significant revenue growth in the NVM group, it should be pointed out that the company has released products based on the 3D Xpoint technology, and they have been very well received. These products not only offer significant, although not always consistent, performance improvements over NAND based storage (think standard SSDs), they also have much greater durability. It is also worth noting that NAND based technology has been around a long time, and is very mature, while 3D Xpoint is just starting, and will likely to improve much more quickly and significantly than NAND.

So although I am concerned, but only a bit, by the poor sequential revenue growth the past two quarters, the technology is impressive and should generate significant revenues over its lifetime.

One of the new fad these days is towards AI and buzz-words like "deep-learning", and Intel wants to be the queen of the Prom. Unfortunately, so do a lot of companies, like NVIDIA and IBM. NVIDIA's GV100 has fixed-function hardware that is pretty much exclusively for this. IBM is touting the AI-friendly capabilities of its POWER9 processor as well. I don't want to go too much into this for two reasons. One is I don't know who'll win, and I don't think anyone else does; we just don't have a lot of competitive information out right now. The second is, I'm not how significant this will ever be, and it certainly will not be in the very near future. For now, I view it as the latest fad, without enough substance to feel sure it will become a significant driver for growth. But, we should watch it, and see how things play out.

One area I feel very strongly about is Intel's investment in automated driving. I've already written about it in previous articles, so I'll pass over it by saying what you probably already know; this is clearly a useful technology that can be implemented effectively. And it will be. People driving cars will in the not so distant future seem as strange as people doing difficult calculations on mechanical devices and slide rules. Intel is very well posed to be successful in this market, as I've already covered. This division had revenue of $82 million in Q3, with $39 million in operating income. This will grow, and it will also help grow the server market; these end points aren't going to operate in a vacuum, they'll need servers to constantly update them to keep their information current.

Intel is now rolling out 10nm products in very limited supplies, and this will increase in 2018. "Shrinks" like this used to matter a lot, but they have lost much of their importance as the benefits are much less significant. Besides, Intel's competition is also releasing new nodes. I do like Intel's approach of improving existing nodes, as they did with 14nm, twice, while waiting for the next node. Going forward, this is necessary as new nodes will continue to get more difficult, and expensive. We will have to see the first products to get any idea of how much this node helps, but I don't see it changing anything too significantly given it's competitors will have new processes as well.

Many have already touched on Intel's great job of containing costs, so I will only briefly comment on it. I also really like companies that purchase their own stock, which Intel regularly does, and did the past quarter.

Overall, I am still somewhat positive on Intel, even at these prices. But, I will not buy any shares at this point; I will if there is a short term pull-back though. Overall the company seems to be executing very well. Server competition will be a problem in the future, but the market will also grow. Quarterly revenue growth for the NVM group has been poor, and hard to understand, but year to year is still doing well, and the technology is sound; there's every reason to believe it will grow in the future. IoT is flying high again, after a blip, and it's a very significant business now, and getting more significant. Intel has done well in the PC market, and all the noise AMD made with Ryzen amounted to nothing. But, Ryzen competed in a relatively small segment, and will coming to APUs and mobile chips as 2018 progresses.

It's a very solid company, but I liked it more at $34 than at $46; although the quarter was good, nothing in it surprised me. I certainly wouldn't sell it, but I also don't see it as very undervalued anymore either. But if it pulls back a little ...

