UPS: If The Founders Were Alive Today

(Note: Historical anecdotes in this article were taken from “Big Brown: The Untold Story of UPS” by Greg Neimann, 2007.)

111 years young, United Parcel Service (UPS) is the behemoth of the parcel delivery industry with a market cap of $102B. Only FedEx (FDX) at $65B as a true peer.

If the UPS founders—the Casey brothers-- Jim and George, Charlie Soderstrom and Everett “Mac” McCabe—were alive to address the company’s annual shareholder meeting in May, they would no doubt offer congratulations all around. Yet, I can’t help but think they would offer some cautionary remarks as well about the potential impact capex, buybacks, debt load & pension obligations may have on keeping rival FDX at bay in the years to come.

Capex & Buybacks

Capital Expenditures or Capex represents a company's material expenditures in a given year which are expected to benefit future periods, such as spending for property, plants, and equipment, software, trademarks, and patents. It is a cash flow necessary for a company to maintain or, hopefully increase the scale of their business in ever increasingly efficient ways.

The founders certainly understood the importance of capex. Jim’s bicycle messenger service was quick to see the benefits of combining with McCabe’s fully motorcycle-based service in 1913. The two, in turn would soon add four Model T’s to the PP&E line of their 1915 balance sheet. Sonderstrom, meanwhile, paid close attention to the care and upgrade of the early fleet.

If they could attend the annual meeting, they would undoubtedly salute their successors’ accomplishments in key measures of operating efficiency—Total Asset and Fixed Asset Turnover (TATO & FATO). As shown in Table 1, UPS is generating more revenue per dollar of assets (three-year TATO average of 1.56) than FDX (1.21). Big Brown has also more effectively utilized investment in fixed assets to generate revenue over the same timeframe (3.20 compared to 2.28).

Table 2, moreover, shows UPS’ dominance in Return on Net Assets (RONA)--Net income divided by fixed assets and net working capital. RONA is useful in comparing management’s ability versus their rivals to deploy assets in economically valuable ways to boost profits—an 18% return compared to FDX’s 7%.

UPS’ strength is also evident in the last column of Table 2. Capex/Total Assets is a measure of a company’s investment intensity. The ratio shows what part of company’s total assets was spent to buy new or invest in already existing property, plant and equipment with a useful life extending beyond the taxable year. For this metric, lower is generally better (UPS .07 vs FDX .11) as Capex is a long-term investment which will not bring immediate returns.

Ticker/Yr Revenue ($M) Total Assets ($M) TATO Revenue ($M) Net PP&E ($M) FATO UPS 2014-12 58,232 35,471 1.641 58,232 18,281 3.185 UPS2015-12 58,363 38,311 1.523 58,363 18,352 3.180 UPS 2016-12 60,906 40,377 1.508 60,906 18,800 3.239 3 Yr Avg 1.557 3.201 FDX 2014-05 47,453 37,069 1.280 47,453 20,875 2.273 FDX 2016-05 50,365 46,064 1.093 50,365 24,284 2.073 FDX 2017-05 60,319 48,552 1.242 60,319 25,981 2.321 3Yr Avg 1.205 2.279

Table 1 – UPS & FDX TATO and FATO

Ticker/Yr Net Income ($M) PP&E ($M) Working Capital ($M) RONA Capex ($M) Total Assets ($M) Investment Intensity UPS 2014-12 3,032 18,281 3169 0.141 2,328 35,471 0.065 UPA 2015-12 4,844 18,352 2512 0.232 2,379 38,311 0.062 UPS 2016-12 3,431 18,800 2119 0.164 2,965 40,377 0.073 3 Yr Avg 0.179 0.067 FDX 2015-05 1,050 20,875 4,984 0.040 4,347 37,069 0.117 FDX 2016-05 1,820 24,284 3,981 0.064 4,818 46,064 0.104 FDX 2017-05 2,997 25,981 4,710 0.097 5,116 48,552 0.105 3 Yr Avg 0.068 0.109

Table 2 – UPS & FDX RONA and Investment Intensity

But as Table 3 suggests, the founders would likely express concerns over UPS’ ability to maintain its dominance over FDX in the years ahead. Average remaining useful life of PP&E and average age of the asset base while exceedingly broad indicators can shed light on a company’s need to reinvest in its productive capacity. Specifically, these ratios offer a top-level look at whether the company has old assets and will need to invest heavily in new equipment in the near future. While by no means conclusive, the ratios offer a starting point for a conversation on whether a company is losing its competitive advantage compared to another company. UPS’ remaining useful life of assets as of the end of its 2016 accounting year was 8.45 years, 11% less than it was at the end of 2014. In contrast, FDX’s latest annual report of 8.64 years represents an 8% increase in average remaining life three years prior. With regard to average age of the competitors’ asset base, the key takeaway of the founding fathers would probably be that UPS’ current asset base is three years older than FDX’s (11.2 vs 8.2).

Ticker/Yr Net PP&E($M) Depreciation Expense($M) Average Remaining Useful Life(Years) Accumulated Depreciation($M) Depreciation Expense($M) Average Age of Asset Base(Years) UPS 2014-12 18,281 1,923 9.506 22,339 1,923 11.616 UPS 2015-12 18,352 2,084 8.806 23,566 2,084 11.308 UPS 2016-12 18,800 2,224 8.453 24,874 2,224 11.184 FDX 2015-05 20,875 2,611 7.995 21,989 2,611 8.421 FDX 2016-05 24,284 2,631 9.229 22,734 2,631 8.640 FDX 2017-05 25,981 2,995 8.674 24,645 2,995 8.228

Table 3 – UPS & FDX Long Lived Assets

Drilling deeper down, Capex/Depreciation (Table 4) offers a glimpse into management’s views about the future. A high ratio shows that a business is investing highly in its long-term assets, implying an expectation of future growth or expansion. Moreover, a high ratio typically translates into growth in revenue. For this metric, FDX’s 1.73 tops UPS’ 1.23. This could partially explain why when looking at FDX’s past three years of annual reports, FDX has enjoyed an average annual sales rate of growth is 8.3% compared to 3.2% for UPS.

Similarly, a review of Capex to Revenue shows in the last column of Table 4 how aggressively FDX is re-investing its revenue back into productive assets— 9 cents of capex per dollar of revenue vs UPS’ 4 cents. Jim Casey the remaining founder would likely regale shareholders at the meeting about the significant capital expenditures he made during the 1960’s to leverage the newly built interstate highways. In 1965 alone, UPS increased their delivery fleet to 15,000, a 12% increase from the previous year.

Ticker/Yr Capex ($M) Depreciation ($M) Revenue ($M) Capex/ Depreciation Capex/ Revenue UPS 2014-12 2,328

1,923

58,232 1.210 0.0399

UPS2015-12 2,379 2,084 58,363 1.141 0.0407 UPS 2016-12 2,965 2,224 60,906 1.333 0.0486 3 Yr Avg 1.228 0.0431 FDX 2014-05 4,347

2,611 47,453 1.664

0.0916

FDX 2016-05 4,818 2,631 50,365 1.831 0.0956 FDX 2017-05 5,116 2,995 60,319 1.708 0.0848 3Yr Avg 1.734 0.0906

Table 4 – UPS & FDX Capex, Depreciation and Revenue

Buybacks

The founders would also be dismayed by the amount of cash UPS is using to buy back stock. McCabe and compatriots were no doubt familiar with share repurchases as corporations increasingly began to use their cash for this purpose in the 1930s. But what would alarm them is the scope of the activity. Over the past three years of annual reporting (2014, 2015 and 2016-12), UPS spent an average of roughly a dollar for dollar match of buybacks and capex ($2.7B each year compared to an average of $2.6B). Although it should be noted, however, that for the first three quarters of 2017, UPS buybacks have been a more restrained $1.34B. FDX on the other hand spent about $3 on capex for every $1 of buybacks over its three-year annual reporting period 2015, 2016, 2017-05 ($4.7B vs $1.5B).

Looking at the data from another perspective, UPS, on average over the past three-year annual reporting years, spent roughly 67% of their free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) on buybacks ($2.7B vs $3.9B) vs 38% for FDX ($1.49B vs $574M). More troublesome is Morningstar’s most recent trailing twelve-month (NYSE:TTM) data which reveals UPS’ $2B in buybacks compared to only $692M in free cash flow.

Debt

The TTM buybacks in excess of FCF is a reason cited by Moody’s in its recent assignment of an A1 rating for UPS’ latest issuance of senior floating rate notes in November 2017. These downgrades as well as the worsening trend over just the past few years in debt-related ratios shown in Table 5 would bring tears to the founders ‘eyes particularly if they knew the company a little over a decade ago had a AAA credit rating. (FDX’s founder, Fred Smith, 73, can speak for himself at his next shareholders’ meeting)

UPS 2016/12 2013-12 Interest/Operating Profit (OP) .076 .054 Total Debt Minus Cash/OP 3.47 .80 Total Debt/EBITDA 2.07 1.22 Interest Coverage 13.37 18.56

FDX 2017/05 2014-05 Interest/Operating Profit (OP) .101 .046 Total Debt Minus Cash/OP 2.18 .48 Total Debt/EBITDA 1.85 .78 Interest Coverage 9.94 21.56

Table 5 - UPS & FDX Debt Burdens

Pensions

The founders were also familiar with the unions and collective bargaining. Indeed, it was Jim Casey himself who convinced the other founders to invite the Teamsters to represent several dozen UPS drivers and part time hurly package-handlers in Oakland in the 1920s. This was followed in the 1930s by union agreements in all of southern California and coast-to-coast agreements in the late 1970’s.

Today UPS participates in a number of trustee-managed multiemployer pension and health and welfare plans for employees covered under collective bargaining agreements. As part of the overall collective bargaining process for wage and benefit levels, UPS contributes to these plans. The founders would likely blanch, however, looking at Table 6 showing company contributions and net pension liabilities. (Here too, Fred can speak for himself.)

UPS 2016 2015 2014 Pension & Post Retirement Contributions $2.66B $1.23B $1.25B Net Pension Liabilities $9.8B $7.9B $1.25B

FDX 2017 2016 2015 Pension & Post Retirement Contributions $2.0B $660M $660M Net Pension Liabilities $3.6B $5.3B $4.0B

Table 6 – UPS & FDX Pension Data

Summary

While Jim, George, Charlie and Mac are no longer with us, surely there are large institutional shareholders who can speak in their stead and on behalf of all shareholders leading up to and during this Spring’s annual meeting. Conversations are needed concerning the value of capex for the long run, the limits of buybacks (particularly for buy-and-hold shareholders), the dangers of a debt laden capital structure and the eventual reckoning of underfunded pension plans. Without such discussions, one has to wonder where UPS will be vis a vis FDX in even just a few short years from now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.