Community Health Systems 2019 Bonds Provide Compelling Return Opportunity

Based on its cash flow and debt schedule, 2019 bondholders should be paid in full at or before maturity.

Community Health Systems (CYH) has had a year that shareholders would like to forget. The hospital system is trading near a 52-week low and is down 26% from a year ago. As the company struggles with high leverage, net income losses, and missed earnings opportunities, an opportunity may have opened up on the debt side of CYH.

Community Health’s 2019 senior 8% notes are currently trading at 85 cents on the dollar. This not only implies a 17% yield to maturity, but an adjusted coupon yield of 9.4%. The company’s credit is rating CCC by S&P, which is considered high yield but not distressed. Compared to other corporate bonds rated CCC and below, CYH’s yield to maturity of 17% is more attractive than the 10-12% peer range over the past year.

For Community Health to meet its 2019 obligations, cash flow generation is paramount. Community Health is currently engaged in selling assets as it is adjusting its portfolio to cover its core assets of community based, acute, and post-acute care. These assets sales have allowed Community Health to get a boost in its cash flow.

In the nine months ending September 30, 2017 and 2016, Community Health managed to use $1.46 and $1.61 billion to pay down its financial obligations. Despite the asset sales, Community Health had positive free cash flow of $250 million in the nine months ending 2016, and nearly $190 million this year, respectively. While asset sales can help fund the 2019 maturity and help cash flow, it is not necessary for CYH to avoid bankruptcy.

In terms of Community Health’s debt profile, noticeable improvements have been made over the past year. First, Community Health has already paid off $700 million worth of senior secured notes due next year. In addition to this, they have paid off Term Loan facilities A and F for nearly $2.2 billion and paid down Term Facilities G and H by more than $1.3 billion. Part of this debt was due to the issuance in $3.1 billion in senior secured notes maturing in 2023. Overall, Community Health’s debt balances are down nearly $900 million from a year ago.

Risks

Unfortunately, Community Health is rated CCC for a reason and any article discussing an investment in Community Health should discuss the downside risks. First, Community Health’s profit and loss performance continues to lag despite the shift towards holding core assets. Operational and net income for the third quarter of this year under performed the third quarter of last year as management has yet to reduce expenses by more than the revenue reduction resulted from asset sales.

The second risk comes from the company’s balance sheet. Community’s Health has $6.1 billion in goodwill on the balance sheet. This is nearly one third of assets and four and half times the company’s total book value. The high goodwill balance is a good reason not to be a shareholder as it implies hefty write-offs over the next few years. For bondholders, its important because it represents zero value in the event of a restructuring. Combine this with the term facilities and senior secured debt and 2019 bondholders must recognize that in the event of a restructuring, they will need to take a haircut of at least 66%.

I believe that the returns outweigh the risks and that Community Health can generate the cash necessary to pay down its maturing debt over the next two years.

