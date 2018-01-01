Overstock: The Perfect Stock Blockchain Play

For those of you who are 'now' looking at Blockchain, see this article on Seeking Alpha we authored in March of 2016 urging investors to go long Overstock.com (OSTK) which we did, and profited nicely. Like the whole move with Bitcoin, it would have taken patience to sit and hold through the process, now almost 2 years. Things take time to build, develop, and grow. Now we're on the precipice of what we believe is the 'real' bull run for crypto, that being the regulated run. Until now, there hasn't been really a way to buy or invest in cryptocurrencies or businesses in a regulated way. Now there're futures on regulated exchanges, and the TZero ICO.

To read about the TZero ICO you should go to its website, and read the following Seeking Alpha article here: Overstock's current price, and majority of value, is not being driven by its historic e-commerce business.

T-Zero, Overstock's majority-owned subsidiary, has huge potential.

The equity is likely also acting as a proxy for cryptocurrency exposure for institutional investors who cannot directly invest in the crypto market.

The company's exposure profile is a very 'unique' combination of a Margin of Safety investment, a Venture-Capital high potential investment in Blockchain technology, and a Bitcoin/Crypto ETF. For those of you who haven't been following Overstock.com (OSTK) lately, forget everything that you previously knew about the company. I'm going to start this with the premise that Overstock 1.0 is still the same as it always has been, a moderately successful e-commerce company that has been doing its thing for the last 10+ years. According to the market, this segment of the company is worth somewhere in the range of $17.50 per share (About $450M market cap). Since early August, the company has more than doubled its market cap to just over $1B (north of $40 per share) due to the highly anticipated debut of its majority-owned subsidiary, TZero.

This article articulates what you need to know about TZero and the ICO. Here we want to elaborate on some larger points with a big brush being overlooked by Wall St. in general.

Overstock.com has been working on its Blockchain technology for years. CEO and founder of OSTK Patrick Byrne was attracted to the idea of Bitcoin when he originally learned about it and incorporated it with Overstock.com's business - it's possible to purchase lawn furniture with Bitcoin on overstock.com and it gives its employees the option to take their wages in Bitcoin. It is really the only corporate 'early adopter' and so that has to be respected and credited. It stuck with crypto through all the hacks and various bugs that were worked out and finally started developing its Blockchain trading system which is being launched now.

This will be the first and only regulated Blockchain trading system in the world. Others will follow for sure, but the lead it has is huge, because it is such a fast-moving market, 2 years is a very long time. Companies in 2018 that want to launch their own regulated ICO will choose TZero because it is the only choice. There are a lot of groups waiting to launch ICOs for this simple reason - they don't want to be part of the 'unregulated' crowd, which is mostly comprised of bad actors, scammers, Russians, and various types of unregulated clowns. Also, there is a huge crackdown looming from global regulators that we are only seeing signs of, such as Australia's banks that have frozen account holders of Bitcoin users.

And there are big signs that the SEC crackdown is coming:

That wait-and-see stance looks to evolve into much more action in 2018, suggest those who’ve either spoken with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise have a vested interest in its rulings. (The SEC isn’t commenting publicly on its specific plans.) Just Friday, a new division of the agency that’s focused on ICOs filed charges against an outfit called PlexCoin that reportedly raised $15 million from thousands of investors by promising a 1,354 percent return in 29 days or less. The person spearheading the effort — Dominic Lacroix — is a serial violator of SEC laws, says the agency, which describes him in its filing as a “recidivist securities law violator in Canada,” so this one might have been easy pickings.

Most in the Bitcoin community just don't get it - using Bitcoin doesn't absolve you of the law. The IRS has guidelines about paying taxes and has already been in touch with the major exchanges like Coinbase. Unless you live under a rock, literally, you have to follow financial regulations, most notably (but not most significant) paying your taxes, registering securities, processing AML & KYC compliance (if you are an institution), etc.

While Bitcoin has attracted the attention of the world, there are still few regulated options to invest in Bitcoin and/or the crypto market. Overstock.com is one of them, and it's the best one - because it's the only company that is most deeply invested in Blockchain for the longest time. Let's compare it to IBM (IBM) - which has developed a lot of Blockchain resources which it plans to convert to revenue this year (and are likely already doing it) - See this excellent article "International Blockchain Machines."

IBM is also a good Blockchain play and a blue chip, we can recommend it as well. But IBM is a huge company with lots of other businesses, so the growth of its Blockchain group would have to be really substantial to move the stock upward, which is not the case with Overstock.com. Blockchain is its big bet, it's what it has poured the majority of its resources into, and now we're seeing the payoff.

As far as how high can OSTK go, compare it to other companies with much higher P/E ratios. Compare it to the price of Bitcoin, or other crypto assets. The difference with TZero is that it is offering something of great value - a Blockchain securities platform which is regulated. Wall St. moves slow, banks move even slower - so it will take time for major participants to fully utilize any new system. But if you look at the traditional IPO market which has been drying up in recent years, this may be a legitimate alternative for big names to have a platform to raise money all on a Blockchain system.

There is one common theme that Wall St. shares with Main St. and with the entire world - we missed the Bitcoin boat - now let's not miss the crypto/Blockchain train. It's two minutes 'till midnight, the train is leaving the station, and tickets are all sold out. What are you going to do?

Think about your traditional Pension plans and asset managers, who read about Bitcoin and cringe because they can do nothing about it. Calpers has about $300 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) which is not all in equities but some is. At some point these funds are going to capitulate and start buying what they can in the Blockchain space, and when they start to dig into the 'industry' which is non-existent, they will see players like IBM and OSTK and a small handful of others, if we skip LFIN and RIOT and other cheap tricks. The TZero platform is the only option for new companies to launch their tokens on an approved interface.

And that's not all - Patrick has big plans for large-scale Blockchain projects like DeSoto - for global property registry. But the TZero platform is live and in production. All it will take is a big ICO - let's say the next Facebook (FB) to be launched there and Overstock.com's value will go through the roof. It's not only a possibility it's a near certainty, gauging from how the world has shifted so quickly. The race is on to build the next Bitcoin - and TZero has the platform to launch securities.

Yes, it's true - the company doesn't have any revenue from this YET. But that is common in any startup or new venture. OSTK remains the best stock to buy to play the explosive growth in the Blockchain ecosystem.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OSTK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.