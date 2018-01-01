Dividend Champions For January 2018 (Part 2)

The Dividend Champions spreadsheet and PDF have been updated through 12/29/17 and are available here. Note that all references to Champions mean companies that have paid higher dividends for at least 25 straight years; Contenders have streaks of 10-24 years; and Challengers have streaks of 5-9 years. "CCC" refers to the universe of Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.

10th Anniversary Edition

The first Dividend Champions listing was posted on Dec. 25, 2007 and contained just a handful of columns that required a file of only 79 kilobytes. In the 10 years since, it has grown to a spreadsheet with multiple tabs, each containing over 100 data items per company, that lists 822 Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, along with ancillary tabs recounting the history of deletions, revisions, and other information, requiring a file of more than 3.3 megabytes. In the process, I went from a simple listing of companies that had paid higher dividends for at least 25 straight years to a much more complex database of Dividend Growth companies with at least five consecutive years of higher dividends.

In retrospect, the Dividend Champions spreadsheet was launched at the worst possible time, just as the “Great Recession” was beginning to savage the economy and the bear market was taking its toll on stocks. Of course, this came on the heels of a housing market collapse that proved especially devastating to banks and other financial institutions. In the table below, you can see that dividend cuts and freezes delivered a significant blow to the initial group of 133 Champions (and 6 Contenders).

Although the effect dissipated over the following years, the impact of the 59 deletions in 2008 and 2009 was enough fodder to encourage critics of Dividend Growth Investing to decry the approach as unsound. Of course, the deletions came mainly from the Financial sector, one of a number of “anomalies” that have inflated the negative numbers over time. And while it may seem like 497 deletions is a staggering number when compared with the current 822 CCC companies, you have to remember that it’s just an average of about 50 deletions per year for one-time “failures,” whereas there are currently 822 firms that have logged “successes” for anywhere from five to 63 straight years. In any given year, the “success rate” is over 90%. To borrow an analogy from a recent blog by fellow SA Contributor David Crosetti, the pessimist sees the glass as 10% empty, while the optimist sees it as 90% full.

A Brief History of the CCC

What has become clear over the past 10 years of compiling the CCC spreadsheet is that the world of Dividend Growth Investing has gone through several distinct periods, each characterized by a changing landscape that reflects the broader stock market and the economy as a whole – but with the added impetus of rising payouts. In the process, DG investors have managed to shrug off the false claim that DG investing is just a “fad” that will surely pass. (Myself and others have posted links to ads from the 1950s that offered listings of companies that had raised their dividends for at least 10 straight years, while others have cited academic studies going back to the 1970s. Just because the term “Dividend Growth Investing” has only been in use for the past 10-15 years doesn’t mean it hasn’t been practiced for decades!)

Below is my breakdown of distinct periods that characterized the past 10 years, along with a look at the near future.

“The Great Recession” (2008-2010): As mentioned above, dividend cuts and market declines were the order of the day in 2008 and 2009 (although stocks were generally up after the early-2009 bottom). Still, more than 70% of the Dividend Champions continued to raise their dividends in both years and their prices typically declined less than the market as a whole. Another 8%+ merely froze their payouts and only 20.4% of the Champions - mostly Financials - actually cut their dividends, far less than the S&P universe.

Note that I am including 2010 both here and in the next period because it was a transitional year in which I added the Contenders and Challengers to the spreadsheet. Although most people wouldn’t include it as part of “the Great Recession,” I believe that the record of 57 Freezes that year – another of those “anomalies” – represents companies that were BOTH added AND deleted in the same year. The other reason that I include it in this period is that I think the Freezes were a residual effect of the recession.

“The Great Recovery” (2010-2013): As you can see in the chart above, the CCC grew modestly in size from 2010 to 2013, spurred by a profit recovery across corporate America. Except for 2010 – when the Contenders and Challengers were added – there were above 50 additions per year and 28-36 deletions. What’s impressive about those additions is that these were companies that began increasing their dividends during “the Great Recession!” Note that any study of the “full” CCC would have to begin with the final 2010 spreadsheet. Since that time, the CCC “universe” has nearly doubled in seven years, from 417 to 822 companies.

Another sign of recovery (and persistence) comes in 2012 and 2013, when a noticeable shift took place between the Challengers and Contenders. At the end of 2011, there were 146 Contenders and 200 Challengers; by the end of 2013, though, there were 210 Contenders and just 161 Challengers, as companies that began their streaks of dividend increases in 2003 and 2004 – after the century’s first recession and bear market – graduated to the lengthier category.

“The Great Expansion” (2014-2015): The Recovery continued in 2014, but with a twist: companies that had started paying and/or increasing their dividends in 2010 began to reach Challenger status with their fifth consecutive year of higher dividends. A record 165 new Challengers were added in 2014, only to have that record topped by the 209 additions in 2015. At the same time, corporations that had started their streaks in 2005 and 2006 – before “the Great Recession” – were graduating from Challenger to Contender status. By the end of 2015, there were 250 Contenders and 396 Challengers and the CCC universe had grown by more than 58% - from 476 to 753 companies.

“The Great Moderation” (2016-2018): What wasn’t readily apparent during “the Great Expansion” was that the rapid growth was beginning to run into “counter” forces. First, there was the fact that some of the new Challengers were “just barely” qualifying for inclusion, in some cases “backing into” a fifth year of higher dividends. (That’s when a company doesn’t hike the quarterly rate during the year, but manages to pay more than the previous year, which included at least one payment at a lower rate.) Some of those “weak” streaks led to Freezes in 2016 and 2017 and reinforced the notion that the most likely deletions tend to occur in the early years as Challengers.

The second negative force showed up in late 2015 and played out during the past couple of years. It began with a “collapse” in oil and gas prices that led to cuts in the distribution by Kinder Morgan (KMI) and a few other firms in Dec. 2015. Cuts and Freezes by MLPs (Master Limited Partnerships) and other oil-related companies were a significant part of the 105 deletions in 2016 and 73 last year. But the CCC universe continued to grow, thanks to the 121 additions in 2016 and 126 in 2017.

I originally called this period “the Great Normalization,” but that’s a bit of a clumsy phrase. I do, however, think that the “new normal” is where we currently find ourselves. Each year currently seems to feature over 100 new Challengers – down from 2014-15 when the post-recession dividend increases provided a rapid boost in the CCC population. At the same time, deletions jumped in 2015 (and peaked) in 2016), so it seems reasonable to expect more than 50 each year.

The Future Looks Bright

As we enter 2018, there are 101 stocks on the Near-Challengers list (Appendix B on the Notes tab), so it’s likely that the CCC universe will continue to expand, even if there are more deletions than expected. Here’s a look at the projections for the first 10 months of 2018:

It’s worth noting that there are 19 Near-Challengers sporting a “&” notation for having multiple increases in 2017, so many of them may become Challengers as soon as the first quarter, shifting their additions from the as-yet-invisible November/December period. At the same time, there are 48 “overdue” companies, which are potential 2018 Freezes, and they will be augmented by any companies that go overdue with Pay Dates in the first quarter (since those companies could potentially pay the same four quarterly amounts in 2018 as they had in 2017).

When Becton Dickinson (BDX) completed its acquisition of C.R. Bard (formerly BCR) last week, it marked the 25 th acquisition-related Deletion of 2017 (see the first table in this article), topping the 24 recorded in 2016 (and up from 18 in 2016). As we head into 2018, there are just a handful of pending deals, so I don’t expect that record to be exceeded any time soon. It was also the only category in which Deletions were up for the year. Dividend Freezes dropped 25.5%, from 49 to 37, Dividend Cuts were down a whopping 71.4%, from 28 to just 8, and “Other” (primarily currency-related reductions dropped from 4 to 3.

All of this is to say that the “new normal” that I mentioned earlier would suggest that each year might see 100 additions and as few as 50 deletions, or a net gain of 50 companies. That would project to a CCC universe of about 870 companies at the end of this year, 920 at the end of 2019, and 970 by the end of 2020. But a more robust environment – say, adding 60 companies per year – would see the universe topping 1,000 companies in the next three years. Not that I’m predicting that, of course!

“The Great Migration” (2018-2020): Currently, there are no less than 16 companies with 24-year streaks of higher dividends, so we will see a noticeable rise in the number of Champions in 2018, including such firms as A.O.Smith (AOS), Praxair (PX), Chubb Limited (CB), Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), Caterpillar (CAT), and United Technologies (UTX). Those would be followed by another 10 companies in 2019 and 7 more in each of the following three years. So, the Champions roster could easily return to its pre-recession size, subject to attrition through acquisitions, freezes, or cuts, of course. (The aforementioned Praxair and WGL Holdings (WGL) are currently slated to merge or be acquired.)

But the promotion of new Champions is not the largest migration I’ve been expecting. Remember all those new Challengers added in 2014 and 2015? Well, many of them will graduate to Contender status in 2019 and 2020. You can see them as companies with 7- and 8-year streaks in the following chart. Up to 21 companies stand to graduate in 2018 from Challenger to Contender status, replacing those mentioned above and keeping the Contenders at a relatively stable number. After that, all bets are off! Although the chart would suggest that as many as 245 companies would shift from the Challengers group to the Contenders in 2019-20, it’s worth noting that these are also some of the most vulnerable streak years when it comes to deletions. The 156 new Challengers in 2014 has diminished to 98 8-year streaks and the 206 new 2015 Challengers has fallen to 147 companies with current 7-year streaks. So those 245 companies will have to be survivors in order to become Contenders, let alone Champions.

“The Great Unknown” (2018 and beyond): This is the part where I write “Past performance does not guarantee future results.” While things look promising all around in the stock market and economy, it’s obviously important to acknowledge that unexpected events – the proverbial “Black Swan” – may happen at any time. So while I’m reasonably confident that Apple (AAPL) will become a Dividend Contender in 2012, I can’t predict the next recession or how deeply it might affect Dividend Growth stocks, nor can I the course of interest rates or inflation or the election results of 2018 or 2020. If the experience of the past decade(s) have taught me anything, it is simply that investors generally fare best when they focus on owning high-quality companies over the long term (and not being distracted by market “noise.” Or the coming zombie apocalypse.

