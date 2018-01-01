A Case For Holding Axon Enterprise

I'm anticipating my club will vote to hold Axon through 2018 to track its progress, specifically in services revenue and operating expenses.

With profitability in its line of sight, Axon should be able to deliver a handsome total return in the next few years despite the absence of a dividend payment.

The industry and its total addressable market continue to present plenty of growth opportunities. Axon simply needs to figure out how to grow revenue while controlling costs.

Axon has grown its top line at a CAGR of 24% since 2012. However, its expenses have grown at a greater pace.

My investment club purchased TASER International (now Axon Enterprise) for its growth potential. With our switch to a DGI model, it's time to decide whether to continue holding Axon.

Changing one's investment strategy isn't always clear-cut. In early 2016, my investment club opted to migrate to a DGI (dividend growth investing) philosophy. Prior to that, we more closely aligned our purchases with a GARP (growth at a reasonable price) model. So, obviously, not every investment in our portfolio qualified as a DGI candidate.

Despite the migration, we never intended to abandon our GARP investments. Rather, we hoped they would appreciate on schedule and eventually transfer naturally to the "retired" section of our portfolio. After two years of a DGI strategy (actually just one year because we didn't exactly "get" it the first year), our annual income increased over 76%. This momentum has finally sparked some enthusiasm in the club. And, now, we're ready to reevaluate the dozen or so GARP-style investments lingering in our portfolio - regardless of whether they are appreciating in value on target or not.

Next in our sights is Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN).

The Axon Enterprise Story

Axon offers a suite of law enforcement products and applications. The company, founded in 1993, was last known as TASER International, named after its first product line of conducted electrical weapons (CEWs). The AIR TASER was first released in 1994. As the company continued to develop its family of CEW devices, law enforcement agencies worldwide adopted their use. In January 2016, Axon released its first private-use weapon, the TASER Pulse.

Body cameras and in-car cameras were the next physical offerings in the product line. Capturing the proceedings of critical field events provides documentation and supports accountability. Axon found the usage of video cameras reduced complaints, use of force, and officer time in the courtroom as well as increased the number of guilty pleas.

With the widespread adoption of cameras, Axon quickly identified a need to access, transfer, track, organize, retrieve and share the video files captured by the camera equipment. The company established a cloud computing repository system it dubbed Evidence.com. Over 6,000 agencies use the network. The repository has over 16 petabytes of data and over 187,000 registered licenses.

The company holds over 120 U.S. patents and over 100 foreign patents. It's also registered over 50 U.S. trademarks and over 250 foreign trademarks. In April 2017, the company changed its name to Axon Enterprise to more accurately represent its breadth of products and services.

The company generates revenue in two primary ways - the sale of products including consumables and subscriptions to its evidence management system. Through the first nine months of 2017, approximately 68% of revenue originated from product sales and the remaining 32% originated from software, sensors and services. Software, services and consumables are a recurring source of revenue for Axon. Recurring revenue assists any company with estimating future sales.

Revenue in the first nine months of 2017 totaling $249.1 million has almost reached the same level of 2016 full-year revenue of $268.2 million. During the last earnings call, Axon management upped its guidance for 2017 full-year revenue to over 25% growth from the original range of 15% to 20%. This equates to a minimum of $335 million. In the most recent five years, Axon's compound annual growth rate for revenue is 23.92%.

Despite its impressive top-line growth, Axon's share price has not followed the same trek. From a five-year high of $35.95 in 2015, the stock price hovers around $25.

My investment club is by nature optimistically patient. We agreed long ago to withhold quick judgment based on the market's natural ebb and flow. Unless the company or industry changes direction dramatically, we give an investment three years to establish its footing in our portfolio. Based on expected growth of at least 7-1/2% per year, the current value of our investment in Axon is on track. Like many companies in 2017, over half of the companies in our portfolio performed better than Axon.

Without dividend income, our investment's growth in Axon Enterprise relies entirely on share price appreciation. Axon sports a forward price to earnings multiple around 100, exceptionally lofty even for a growing company. It would be judicious to question whether share price appreciation for Axon is even feasible in the near term. It's reasonable to surmise Axon must first grow into its valuation.

In the same five years, revenue grew 24% annually; Axon's earnings remained somewhat stable.

As revenue grew, Axon's SG&A costs followed suit. Actually, at times, they led the way. In the past five years, Axon's year-over-year growth in operating expenses trailed its year-over-year revenue growth only once - in 2014.

Through 2016, Axon primarily cited growth as the culprit for its growing expenses. In 2017, Axon also encountered expenses associated with a few non-recurring events - migration to Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure cloud computing platform for Evidence.com, a free one-year trial offer extended to equip every police officer in the U.S with a body camera and software (which was then subsequently extended to Canada) and glitches with the product launch of its Flex 2 cameras.

A closer look at the most recent bursts in growth warrants discussion. In 2016, SG&A expenses dramatically increased while R&D expenses did so in 2017. SG&A costs reflect the explosion in Axon's headcount. From 2015, the employee count has almost doubled. Since the beginning of 2016, Axon has added more than a dozen key leadership positions including talent from Microsoft, General Electric (GE), GoPro (GPRO), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL). Of its 10 top executive positions, five were filled in the past two years. R&D is on track to top $50 million in 2017 compared to just over $8 million in 2012.

Since my club initially invested, Axon's R&D efforts have delivered impressive advances. Technology is now activating cameras with event signals, detecting the presence of additional devices onsite and then syncing the video for multi-angle viewing. Axon has even embarked on artificial intelligence capabilities and a records management solution.

But Axon has also realized it is time for the company to shift from an unbridled growth strategy to profitability.

"We are adding profitability metrics to our compensation and long-term performance equity plans for 2018 and beyond. While we believe the strategic investments we made in Q3 were the right decisions to make for the long-term management of the business, we also wanted to highlight to investors that we have internal plans in place regarding cost control and slowing many areas of spend growth. We are committed to executing in this next stage of growth with more rigorous focus on profitability. I'd like to conclude by reiterating that our focus today has been on building the network of devices, apps and people so that we can create new highly valuable services that are only possible because of that network."

Profitability Doesn't Mean Growth Stagnation

Though the company is shifting some focus to controlling costs, this certainly does not imply its growth potential has dampened. Only 42% of its CEW users are using Evidence.com. The adoption of service plans on product will build recurring revenue and shorten the upgrade cycle.

Axon estimates its total addressable market for products and services tops $6.5 billion.

Internationally, there is plenty of market share to capture for body cameras. Axon still has product and service it does not yet offer internationally.

Domestically, the adoption of fleet cameras is just gaining traction.

The artificial intelligence potential is staggering as is the potential for records management. For example, the Los Angeles Police Department recently shared its video files accumulated in the past year would take 33 years to analyze. Denver's police department estimates every 1% reduction in administrative tasks equates to putting 15 officers back on duty.

Axon's growth trending has certainly not reached stagnation.

Shifting focus to profitability will require discipline. Axon's management points to past performance as evidence.

"Historically, we focused on top line growth and that's exactly what the organization delivered..... When we introduce profitability into our compensation metrics, I am fully expecting that you are going to start to see that manifest itself in the P&L."

As well, to its credit, Axon has operated for years incurring very little, if any, debt. As of third-quarter results, Axon had approximately $1.15 per share in cash and cash equivalents and no long-term debt obligation.

The Law Enforcement Industry

But it cannot be ignored Axon's clients, especially the larger ones, are easily bogged down in bureaucracy. And, as is the case with all subjects, there's a pro and con argument concerning whether to even do business with Axon. For example, when a police officer's body camera or vehicle camera captures video of an innocent bystander, there are right-to-privacy factors to consider. There are even times the presence of video and CEWs can blur the public's perception of the details of an incident and lead to the questioning of law enforcement's split-second decision-making.

Though Axon claims its vision is to "make the bullet obsolete", most officers wouldn't opt to be equipped with only a CEW and a camera in a gunfight. For a CEW to be effective, it must have full contact between both probes and the subject's skin. Yet, by adding these products to a fully-stocked toolkit, it is easy to see how their presence, adoption and utilization will become an expectation rather than a luxury, even in smaller communities.

The law enforcement industry, in general, is struggling to capture the interest of job seekers. The pay isn't going to make one wealthy. The stress and hours can be demanding. Law enforcement often experiences the worst conditions of humankind. There's danger at every turn, even out of uniform. The sacrifices extend beyond the officer to the officer's family. Every decision made is subject to scrutiny, even by those completely unfamiliar with law enforcement process and procedure. That's not to say there aren't rewarding experiences in helping others and serving one's community. And, there's definitely variety and a lack of predictability in each day's work. But it takes a calling and is a decision not to be made hurriedly.

Furthermore, law enforcement agencies are not likely to accept just any applicant. The screening and training processes are selective and harsh intentionally.

Such a struggle leads to yet another quandary in the industry. Which expense should be met first - new hires or new equipment? Even Axon kicked off a campaign, "I'm In" to boost recruiting because of the difficulties in finding new officers. Many would argue taking care of existing officers by supplying the best equipment and technology must be a priority, especially in the face of fewer human resources. Axon benefits when that argument prevails.

The Man Behind The Profitability Push

Jawad Ahsan joined Axon Enterprise in April 2017 as the company's CFO. Though he came directly from Market Track, his breadth and depth of experience stems from over a decade in many financial roles over a wide array of industries at General Electric. From his first day at Axon, he stressed a change in mentality:

"In my roles at GE and Market Track, I've learned how to strike the balance between investing strategically for future growth while driving profitability through disciplined financial rigor."

He has walked his talk. In early November, CEO and founder, Rick Smith, described his efforts as "aggressive":

"The impact on the organization has been pretty significant."

Mr. Ashan and team have been focused on three distinct areas - 1) Remediating the company's material weaknesses, 2) ASC 606 accounting guidelines and 3) back office support capabilities. He expected to complete the work by year-end 2017.

"We are very excited about 2018 and made the call to deal with these items now so we can exit the year with a strong foundation on which we can execute with confidence and continue our great momentum."

The Naysayers

One area of focus addressed concerns introduced by another SA contributor in October, specifically the ASC 606 guidelines. In August and September, the SEC issued comment letters to Axon via e-mail which were filtered incorrectly to a spam folder. Axon responded within seven days of realizing the inquiry existed on October 25th. By November 7th, the SEC had notified Axon its review was completed without further question or incident.

In early December, yet another SA article dredged up the now-closed incident. This particular analysis included disjointed reasoning. For example, it is important to reiterate the SEC review concluded in early November:

"When we were valuing Axon, we used conservative estimates, since the SEC's involvement could reveal new data, which could lead to serious consequences that could affect the company's future performance."

Yet another example was the flawed assumption of slower year-over-year quarterly growth meaning less demand:

"While the company beat its revenue forecast by $7.43 million, the growth percentage of revenue was smaller in comparison with the same period last year. This is a sign that the demand for Axon's products is less than it was before."

Year-over-year growth for the 2016 third quarter compared to the 2015 third quarter was 42.7% ($71.9 million compared to $50.4 million) while the growth from 2016 to 2017 was 25.6% ($90.3 million compared to $71.9 million). The percentages are eye-catching. However, the author fails to acknowledge the actual numbers and the impact of dealing with larger numbers. For example, a $20 million increase from a base of $20 million is 100% growth. The next $20 million is only 50%, the next is just 33% and the next would be only 25%. The actual year-over-year growth totals were much more closely aligned at $21.5 million for 2016 compared to $18.4 million for 2017. In actuality, the difference very much appears to simply be typical fluctuations in order flow. The observation also ignores the company's migration to a subscription model which boosts recurring revenue flow.

Year-over-year, Axon's growth is evident. It has:

Doubled services revenue,

77,000 more subscriptions on Evidence.com,

shipped 1,600 Axon Fleet units since the Q2 launch,

increased international revenue 45.5% from $30.9 million to $45 million,

increased the percentage of orders on a service plan from 26% in 2016 to 43% in 2017,

sold 17.3% more units, and

logged $20.5 million more bookings ($78 million compared to $57.5 million) in the third quarter alone and $38.4 million for the first nine months.

With the SEC involvement and declining demand claims debunked, the basis for the article is wholly dismissible.

"The demand for Axon's products will fade and the involvement of the SEC could decrease the number of clients that will want to conduct business with Axon."

The Club's Predicament

March 2018 will mark my investment club's three-year anniversary for our Axon Enterprise investment. Our migration to a DGI portfolio strategy means the responsible thing to do is to take a hard look at whether Axon should be divested. Perhaps we should take what profit we have and reinvest in a GRAVY alternative. GRAVY is my investment club's acronym for our criteria for dividend-growing companies - "GR"owth "A"bility, "V"aluation and "Y"ield. We strive to invest in healthy, fairly-valued dividend-payers with clear potential for dividend growth.

The decision on Axon would be based on its fit in our portfolio rather than its progress as a company. The company has changed dramatically in the past three years, and in the majority of cases, for the positive. We invested in the company based on its growth potential and that potential has only grown through both product and service. Plus, Axon's global footprint continues to expand.

The industry has morphed as well. The outcries in society crescendoed in mid-2016 regarding law enforcement proceedings and attitude. Axon's products and services, in many ways, fit squarely into potential solutions. But, funding will, most likely, always present some challenge.

Axon's spending habits have to be addressed. And Mr. Ashan appears to be on top of that drive.

If profitability is truly one of the company's key targets, share price appreciation should eventually follow. Though Axon would not pay a dividend during this wait, there's a valid argument for considering the total return of an investment as opposed to focusing solely on income.

At this stage, I would be hard-pressed to recommend the club reinvest in Axon at current levels simply because it is not a dividend-payer. Such a move would increase our average price per share. At its current valuation and based on our portfolio strategy, that seems imprudent.

But it does not seem frivolous to grant Axon an opportunity to prove its prowess at controlling spending. At this point, analysts are projecting decent improvement to margins and, thus, the bottom line in 2018. Axon will need to show significant improvement to warrant its current valuation based on earnings. The combination of double-digit revenue growth, especially services revenue, with even a slight 5% decline in costs could mean earnings improve three-fold to four-fold in 2018. Such improvement dwarfs analyst expectations.

Knowing my club is typically enchanted at the hint of a turnaround, I'm anticipating we hold Axon Enterprise through at least 2018. With each quarter's reporting, there are two numbers I'll recommend we monitor for marked increase and improvement - services revenue and operating expenses. The proper traction in both should position Axon for share price appreciation which should then result in a total return on our investment in line with the club's original GARP target.

If You Aren't Already Holding

Obviously, Axon Enterprise does not fit into a DGI portfolio. But GARP investors may want to spend some time conducting due diligence on Axon. The company probably falls through the typical filters used by many to screen for "reasonable" pricing. But investing stats don't always paint a clear picture. Potential investors will want to monitor the same measures my club will be monitoring - services revenue and operating expenses.

