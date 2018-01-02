Base Metals 4th-Quarter 2017 Review And Outlook For Q1 2018

Base metal prices fell by 23.43% in 2015, but in 2016 they appreciated by 26.77%. In the first quarter of 2017, the sector of nonferrous industrial metals rose by 6.65%, but in Q2 they fell by 1.75%. In Q3, base metals were the best-performing commodities sector posting at 10.74% gain. In Q4, they continued to follow through on the upside moving 5.05% and were 21.99% higher in 2017. Base metals were the leader in the commodities asset class in 2017.

Four of the six nonferrous metals in the sector posted gains compared to their prices at the end of Q3. The best performing commodity in the base metals sector in Q4 was nickel which rose by 15.44%. COMEX copper was the second best-performer with a gain of 11.98%, followed by LME copper which rose 10.11% for the three-month period. Aluminum added to gains moving 5.56% higher in Q4. Zinc was 3.92% higher, but lead moved only 0.28% lower. Tin was the laggard posting a 4.46% loss for the quarter. Iron ore, a ferrous metal, was up 16.53% in Q4. The Baltic Dry Index fell 1.80% in Q4.

Base metal prices moved to the upside as the U.S. dollar index moved 1.14% lower in Q4. All signs point to aggressive Chinese buying of metals and other raw materials during Q3 and Q4. It is likely that there were three reasons behind China’s aggressive stance in the raw material staples markets. First, the Chinese economy has been showing signs of improvement under the policy of “new normal” President Xi rolled out in 2016. Second, the Party Congress in October was a showcase for Chinese economic achievements, and the plans for the future include both infrastructure building and fighting pollution which means fewer base metals smelting and refining near major cities in the world’s most populous nation. Finally, and perhaps most significantly, economic growth around the world caused an increasing demand for the building blocks of infrastructure. U.S. economic growth moved above 3% and the European economy has been growing at a moderate pace throughout 2017. Base metals prices are a reflection of the health of the global economy, and in 2017, equity prices and nonferrous metals prices soared as optimism about the future took hold of markets across all asset classes.

Copper

The red metal posted a gain of just over 18% gain on the COMEX and 17.4% gain on the LME in 2016. COMEX copper closed Q4 at the $3.3005 per pound and was up 11.98% in the fourth quarter of 2017. LME copper three-month forwards closed the fourth quarter at $7,190 per ton which translated to a 10.11% increase in Q4. In 2017, COMEX and LME copper gained 31.57% and 30.25% respectively. Copper was trading at the highest price since 2014 at the end of 2017.

Copper rose to the highest level since January 2014 when December COMEX futures traded $3.3220 per pound on December 28. The lows of 2017 came in early January when copper traded to $2.48, and since then it has been making higher lows and higher highs. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, copper broke out to the upside in late July when it rallied above technical resistance at $2.8230 per pound on the continuous futures contract. In August, copper traded above $3 per pound for the first time since 2014 on its way to the September 5 high at just under $3.16. Since then, copper corrected lower and then took off to the upside rising to the highs of the year during the final days of then year.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, March COMEX copper futures rallied from $2.9430 per pound on December 5 to highs of $3.3220 on December 28 and it posted gains for 15 of 17 sessions. The first down day was marginal as copper dropped by one-tenth of one cent on December 7. The second was on the final trading session of 2017.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, copper had moved to a new and higher trading range since breaking out to the upside in November 2016 when the red metal broke the $2.32 resistance level. From a technical perspective, the price of copper has appreciated alongside rising volume and open interest which provided technical validation for the bullish breakout. Additionally, the slow stochastic is a momentum indicator, and on the long-term chart, it continues to signal an uptrend for the red metal although it has risen to and remains in overbought territory. During the final month of 2017, copper put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the monthly chart. The red metal moved lower than the previous month’s low and closed above its high. The technical pattern tends to support even more gains in the future.

One of the best indicators for the short-term price direction of the base metal over recent months has been the level of LME stocks. Before the initial rally that took copper above resistance, stocks fell from 350,000 metric tons to under 250,000 tons. Over the past months, each time stocks fall copper tends to appreciate and when inventories increase the metal tends to correct lower. As of September 29, LME stocks stood at 297,250 tons. On December 29, LME inventories were at 201,725 tons, 95,525 metric tons lower or a drop of over 32% over the three-month period.

The U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee raised interest rates by 25 basis points three times in 2017 with the final move coming on December 13. However, U.S. rates remain historically low at 1.25% which is a positive fundamental factor for copper and all commodity prices. The Fed said that rates would likely rise by another quarter-of-one percent three times in 2018. Additionally, the central bank started reducing their swollen balance sheet, a result of QE, in October at a rate of $10 billion each month which will grow by $10 billion each quarter to a maximum of $50 per month. The Fed told markets at their September meeting that balance sheet normalization would be independent of market data, which means it will be a rote exercise. The reduction of the central bank’s balance sheet amounts to uncharted waters for the Fed and economy. As the commodity that is highly sensitive to economic conditions around the world, Doctor Copper could become highly volatile in coming months, but the price trend continues to make higher lows and higher highs since the January 2016 lows at $1.9355 per pound. Copper has not violated the bullish trading pattern once over the past two years.

Copper traded to lows of under $1.25 in 2008 in the wake of the world financial crisis. In 2000, the price of the red metal was 85 cents per pound. Before the mid-2000’s, copper never traded above $1.60 per pound. Copper traded to a low of $1.9355 in January 2016 and never looked back. After the recent rally, the technical resistance for the red metal is at $3.4445 on the March COMEX futures contract, the December 2013 high. Critical support is at $2.8750, the mid-September low.

Copper was in a bear market from 2011 through the beginning of 2016. After a ten-month period of consolidation, the metal broke out to the upside and the bear of past years has turned into a raging bull.

Aluminum

The price of aluminum moved 12.43% higher in 2016 after falling 18.35 % in 2015. Aluminum closed on December 29, 2017, at $2251 per ton on the LME an increase of 5.56% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Aluminum moved 32.33% higher in 2017 as of the close of business last Friday.

The slowdown in Europe and China had not been positive for the metal as it weighed on demand. For almost nine years, there had been massive stockpiles of aluminum in LME warehouses, and at the end of 2016, those inventories stood at above 2.20 million tons. However, at the end of the first three months of 2017, total LME stocks fell to 1.8864 million, a decline of 313,600 tons. At the end of Q2, stocks continued to fall and were at the 1,411,675 level as of June 30. At the end of Q3, the inventories stood at 1,268,700, down 142,975 tons on the quarter. Q4 saw more declines in inventories which were at 1,101,925 tons, down another 166,775 tons since the end of the third quarter. Since the end of 2016, aluminum metal in LME warehouses has declined by over 1,098,000 tons or around 50%.

Shares of Alcoa exploded higher by 22.5% in Q1 and declined by around 5% in Q2. In Q3, AA moved from $32.65 on June 30, to close at $46.62 on September 29, the shares exploded 42.79% higher in Q3. AA closed 2017 at $53.87 per share, up another 15.6% for the quarter. AA shares almost doubled in value in 2017.

Nickel

The price of three-month LME nickel, a highly volatile metal, plunged by an astonishing 42.57% in 2015 and then rallied by 15.98% in 2016. During the first quarter of 2017, nickel fell 1.39%, and in Q2 it was the worst performing nonferrous metal moving another 6.23% lower. In Q3, nickel came storming back and was the second-best performing base metal for the three-month period gaining 14.2%. In Q4, nickel was the best-performing nonferrous metal as it posted a 15.44% gain for the three-month period. Nickel made back all of its losses for the year and finished 2017 with a gain of 21.90%.

Russia is a major producer of the metal. Nickel had been looking for direction in a market where bullish and bearish factors were at play. The bullish market price action in nickel is the result of a widening of the supply-demand deficit which widened in July as Chinese demand for nickel, and all raw materials, supported the market. Economic growth around the world is bullish for the price of nickel.

On the LME, nickel stocks stood at 367,776 tons at the end of Q4 down 14,166 tons since the end of Q3. When it comes to nickel, keep an eye on iron ore and steel demand over the months ahead. Any improvements in global economic conditions could continue to lift the price of the metal. Nickel was the second best performing base metal for the fourth quarter, and I continue to be friendly to the price of nickel going into the final months of 2017, but as the price rises so does risk of sudden downdrafts in the price of this very volatile metal. Three-month nickel forwards closed Q4 at $12,300 per ton.

Lead

Lead, the worst performing nonferrous metal in 2014, falling by 17.65 % and then it was the best performing nonferrous metal in 2015, declining by only 3.36% in 2015. In 2016 lead gained 11.14%. Lead’s performance was weak compared with other base metals last year, and although it posted a double-digit gain, it was the worst performer in the sector. Perhaps that is why in Q1 lead posted a 16.14% increase in Q1 and was only down 1.17% in Q2. In Q3, lead posted a more than a respectable gain of 9.48% and in Q4 lead moved only 0.28% to the downside. Lead posted a 25.31% gain in 2017. LME lead closed on December 29, 2017, at $2500 per ton.

Lead is a thinly-traded metal, and it is always a possibility that there are both price and stockpile manipulation in the lead market. Lead stocks on the LME closed the year at the 142,250 ton level. However, increasing economic growth and battery demand are supportive for the price of the toxic base metal. China is, by far, the world's largest producer of lead and the biggest player in the market that lends itself to price manipulation. Lead had suffered from lower oil prices as demand for electric automobile car batteries decreased when oil moved lower in 2016, but the rally in oil to above the $50 per barrel level has provided support for the metal.

Zinc

The price of zinc dropped by 25.8% lower in 2015. Zinc was the best performing metal on the LME in 2016 gaining 59.53%. Zinc added to those gains as it rallied by 8.61% in Q1. In Q2, zinc moved marginally lower and posted a 1.71% loss for the quarter, which amounts to a rounding error given the performance since the start of 2016. In Q3, zinc resumed its winning ways posting a 14.97% gain to lead the sector for the period. In Q4, zinc continued moving to the upside posting a 3.92% gain for the final quarter of the year. Three-month zinc forwards on the LME closed at $3,288 per ton on December 29, 2017. As of the end of 2017, zinc appreciated by 27.54%.

All throughout 2016 and 2017, I have been writing, “The chance for a continuation of price appreciation in zinc remains high.” The depletion of several large zinc mines has been supportive of the metal, and the price has responded to the supply and demand equation for zinc. Zinc fundamentals continue to be the best in the world of nonferrous metals considering mine depletion and falling inventories of the metal. At the end of Q2, I wrote, “Any pickup in the Chinese economy could launch the metal to the $3000 per ton level.” The supply side of the fundamental equation for zinc remains positive. LME stocks stood at 182,050 tons at the end of Q4, a drop of 73,350 tons or 28.7%. As the price of zinc continues to work its way higher, the risk of a correction to the downside increases.

Tin

Tin is most volatile and illiquid metal traded on the LME. Tin declined 25.13% in 2015. In 2016, tin was the second best performing base metal, rising by 44.10%. China is the world's largest producer and consumer of tin. The global tin market should move into a slight surplus based on current production and consumption levels. Indonesian output is on the decline but in other areas of the world, it has risen. Above $20,000 per ton, things got dicey for tin throughout 2017, but economic growth in China provided stability and support for the price. Stocks on the LME were at the 2,220 ton level, up 150 tons over the course of Q4. Even though the tin market has likely moved into a small surplus, the illiquidity of the market always has the potential to make huge price moves happen. Investors and traders stay far away from the tin market because of the wide bid/offer spreads and penchant for price gaps in the tin market. Three-month tin forwards on the LME closed at $19,800 per ton on December 29 and fell by 4.46% in Q4 making tin a winner but the worst-performer in the nonferrous metals sector over the past three months. Tin was also the only loser in the sector for the year posting a 5.40% loss.

The bottom line: Outlook for Q4

The U.S. dollar moved lower in Q4, and most base metals moved to the upside. The dollar has declined by 10.23% in 2017, and base metal prices were up 21.99% over the period. Base metals prices are a reflection of Chinese growth, and China was a buyer of all industrial commodities, including base metals during the second half of 2017. Moreover, economic growth in the United States and Europe continue to support the prices of these metals.

Each non-ferrous metal traded on the London Metal Exchange has different supply and demand fundamentals. Some of the metals are in deficit, and some have surplus inventories. On a macroeconomic basis, these strategic metals are all essential building blocks of infrastructure, and as such, China is the number one consumer across the board. Meanwhile, the prospects of infrastructure building in the United States, if the administration can ever garner support and votes in the legislature, would add a new perspective demand vertical to the sector which will add to price strength in 2018.

The price of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel moved 16.53% higher in the fourth quarter and finished the year with a 10.02% loss. February iron ore futures finished the year at $71.75 per ton.

The Baltic Dry Index exploded 51.2% higher during Q3, but it fell by 1.80% in Q4 and finished 2017 42.14% higher. The index that represents the freight rates for shipping dry bulk commodities around the world is often a sign of demand for commodities. With China buying over recent months, the demand for shipping raw materials from points of production to sites of consumption increased. Moreover, the risks associated with the situation on the Korean Peninsula likely support increasing shipping costs as higher insurance rate reflect the potential perils on the high seas during times of war. Buying from the Asian continent dominates the demand side of the fundamental equation for industrial commodities. The risk of war could create challenges for traditional shipping lanes in the weeks and months ahead. The BDI closed the year at 1366, but it traded to its highest level since 2014 when it reached 1702 on December 8. The BDI came down hard since the early December highs, but that could be seasonal, and a result of a decline in shipping activity in the Northern Hemisphere during the winter months. Keep an eye on the BDI for clues about the follow of commodities from production to consumption sites around the world in 2018.

When it comes to an overall macro view, the current path of least resistance continues to be lower for the dollar and higher for U.S. interest rates which do not provide lots of clarity for the sector. However, optimism and economic growth have created the base metals bull that continued to charge until the final bell rang in 2017. DBB is the base metals ETF product that tracks the sector.

