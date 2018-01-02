Commodities - 4th-Quarter Overview And The Outlook For Q1 2018

The raw material markets posted a gain in the fourth quarter of 2017, but we saw mixed results across the various sectors. The overall performance was strong as the dollar moved lower. The overall commodity sector consisting of 29 of the primary commodities that trade on U.S and U.K. exchanges moved 4.88% higher for the final quarter of 2017 that ended on December 29 and was up 7.95% in 2017 following on the heels of 13.41% appreciation in 2016. The overall winner of the 29 for the quarter was lean hogs posting a gain of almost 30% for the quarter. In 2017, the best performing commodity of the year was palladium with over a 56% gain, followed by lumber, aluminum, and copper all of which posted gains of over 30% on the year.

The U.S. dollar is a major factor when it comes to commodity prices as it tends to have an inverse value relationship with raw material prices. The dollar index continued to move lower and declined another 1.14% over the quarter and was down 10.23% in 2017 after rising to the highest level since 2002 on the first days of 2017. The long-term bull market in the dollar ran into trouble, and the greenback closed the year close to the lows.

The Fed hiked rates by 25 basis points in Q4 telling markets to expect three more increases in 2018. However, a new Fed led by Jerome Powell with other appointments by President Trump is likely to take a more hawkish approach to monetary policy in 2018. Goldman Sachs projects four 25 basis point rate hikes in 2018, while Deutsche Bank expects five. At the end of 2018, the Fed Funds rate will likely be at the 2.25-2.75% level.

At the same time, the ECB President Mario Draghi has gradually adopted a hawkish tone, and market perception is that the days of historically low interest rates are coming to an end. The economic slowdown in China had weighed on demand for raw materials around the world in 2015 and early 2016, but the Chinese economy has improved. During Q3 and Q4 China was a conspicuous buyer of raw materials. The price of crude oil, perhaps the most closely watched commodity, moved higher in Q4 and closed 2017 over $60 per barrel at the highest price since 2015 and the first time the energy commodity was over $60 per barrel at the end of the year since 2013. OPEC extended production cuts to the end of 2018 at their November 30 meeting. At the very end of the fourth quarter, the price of NYMEX crude moved above $60 per barrel. Gold had a weak beginning in December, but the yellow metal recovered to close the year at over $1300 per ounce. Palladium continued to be on a tear and was once again the best performing precious metal over the past three months.

On the political front, tension continues between the United States and North Korea as the hermit nation continues to threaten the world with nuclear weapons. In the Middle East, the proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia reached a new peak as Yemeni rebels fired two rockets at Riyadh. In Q4 a purge within Saudi Arabia resulted in the arrest of many high-profit members of government and the royal family as the Kingdom looks to modernize and move forward with their Vision 2030.

Meanwhile, the Teflon U.S. equity markets continued to power higher during Q4 with the DJIA posting a 10.33% gain, the S&P 500 up 6.12%, and the NASDAQ rallying 6.27% in Q4. Tax reform in the United States will boost corporate earnings and the passage of the legislation before the Christmas holiday put a cherry on top of stock prices at the end of 2017. The major indices rallied an extraordinary 25.08%, 19.42%, and 28.24% respectively in 2017.

Aside from politics and economics, the first quarter of 2018 brings a new year with a clean slate across all markets. Agricultural commodities have been in bear markets over recent years, but each year is a new adventure when it comes to the crops that feed the world. The prices of many agricultural commodities have made higher lows over the past two decades in a sign that demand continues to support higher prices. The next time the world experiences a shortage of agricultural products, the upside in many of these commodities could become explosive.

The dollar was down less than commodities rallied, as an asset class, in Q4. However, in 2017 the dollar index declined by more than 10% while the composite of the 29 commodities posted a 7.95% gain. Metals and raw materials outpaced the dollar, while agricultural commodities lagged the greenback. Many factors will contribute to the price direction for commodities market over the coming three months. Commodities posted a gain in the final quarter of 2017, and while we saw more winners than losers over the period, some raw material prices remain near lows and critical levels of support in the agricultural sectors. These commodities could offer value as we head into 2018.

Q4 winners

During the period from October 1 through December 29, 2017, the animal protein sector, led by gains in lean hogs was the best performing sector in the commodities market with a gain of 12.39% for the fourth quarter. In a sign that population growth and dietary changes as a result of increasing wealth around the world is providing support for more complex proteins, the prices of pork and beef moved higher. The energy sector came in second place as it posted a gain of 7.78%. Base metals prices rose by 5.05% while precious metals moved 5.23 higher with a late December rally. Honorable mention went to soft commodities which moved 1.73% higher on gains in sugar and cotton. However, the soft commodities sector posted a 12.25% loss in 2017 and was the only loser for the year as supplies overwhelmed demand for the luxury commodities.

The most impressive gain of Q4 came in the lean hog futures market with moved 29.85% higher for the three-month period. Another big winner in Q4 was NYMEX crude oil which climbed 16.93% over the three months while Brent crude oil appreciated by 16.56%. Heating oil and gasoline moved 14.35% and 13.01% to the upside during Q4 as they moved alongside crude oil in a sign that global demand for oil products remains strong. Nickel rallied at 15.44% over the final three months of the year. Cotton appreciated by 13.82% on a pair of bullish WASDE reports, while palladium continued to forge higher moving 13.45% to the upside in Q4. The other double-digit gainers were COMEX and LME copper which rallied by 11.98% and 10.11% respectively, sugar which was 11.96% higher, and live cattle that moved 11.41% higher in Q4. Iron ore added 16.53% during the final three months of the year while lumber was 11.39% higher.

Other notable gainers during Q4 were aluminum which was 5.56% higher; zinc posted a 3.92% gain, platinum was up 2.48%, while gold and silver gained 2.13% and 2.85% respectively for the three-month period. Soybean oil gained 1.57% and soymeal was only up 0.35% in Q4.

The CFTC has defined digital currencies as commodities, and this asset class experienced some of the most explosive gains in history in Q4 and 2017. Bitcoin was just over 250% higher in Q4 and over 1420% higher in 2017. Ethereum increased by over 90-fold in 2017.

Q4 losers

The biggest loser was the only sector that suffered a loss in Q4 as grain prices moved to the downside on the back of the fifth straight year of bumper crops and record inventory levels. The grain sector lost 2.90% during the fourth quarter of the year, but it posted a 6.03% gain on the year as the lower dollar provided some support for the sector.

The biggest loser during Q4 was ethanol which fell by 12.35% over the three-month period. Frozen concentrated orange juice shed 8.32% of its value in Q4, and cocoa lost 7.39% of its value. LME tin fell by 4.46%, feeder cattle moved 4.09% to the downside, while CBOT wheat lost 4.74% in Q4. Oats were down 4.08%, KCBT wheat fell around 3.5%, and rice lost 2.63%. Natural gas lost only 1.86% of its value thanks to a big rally on the final days of the quarter. The Baltic Dry index, soybeans, corn, MGE wheat, and coffee all were down between 1 and 2% in Q4. LME lead was down just 0.28% for the three-month period.

Industrial winners and agricultural losers

Commodities are volatile assets. In the final quarter of the year, a trend continued that was in place throughout 2017. Economic growth around the world and a lower dollar caused bullish price action in industrial commodities. Metals and minerals were the big winners in Q4 and 2017, while energy commodities also posted gains. The dollar slipped by over 10% on the year, and many of these commodities that are sensitive to economic conditions posted double-digit gains in 2017. Agricultural commodities were weak as weather supported crops and there were sufficient supplies to feed a growing world. Inventories moved higher causing price weakness in many of the commodities in the grain and soft commodities sectors.

Many times, the worst performing sectors one year become the next year’s biggest winners. However, when it comes to agriculture, it is always Mother Nature that is the arbiter for the path of least resistance of prices. The one constant in these commodities is that each year demand rises with gains in population and wealth around the world.

History- Results from my best bets for Q3

The results of my best bets for Q4from my Q3-2017 report are as follows:

Precious metals enter Q4 on a bearish note with bullish and bearish factors at play- I will stay on the sidelines at the start of the quarter watching the dollar and geopolitical landscapes for clues

Remaining on the sidelines until after the Fed meeting was the correct call as gold, silver, and platinum all made lows around December 12/13 and posted impressive gains for the second half of the final month of the quarter turning losses into gains and allowing purchases at lower levels.

If the dollar index cannot rise above 94 soon, it will make a new low in Q4

The dollar index failed at just above the 95 level in early November, and while it did not fall to a new low in Q4, the greenback did close near the lows of the year.

The euro currency will rally to $1.30 if the ECB begins tapering QE and announced liftoff for interest rates

The ECB did not announce any firm plans for tapering nor did they indicated when liftoff from negative forty basis points on interest rates would occur. However, the euro did close the year at above the $1.2050 level against the dollar.

Platinum is sick, but the discount to palladium at the end of Q3 could ignite industrial buying- I favor platinum in the precious metals sector because every dog has its day

Platinum moved appreciably lower and found a bottom on December 13. Platinum slightly outperformed gold but underperformed palladium and silver in Q4

Buy copper in dips with a stop below $2.80 per pound, but be cautious with the base metals sector as the leading sector so far in 2017 could suffer a setback. Often, the best-performing commodities sector one-quarter is the worst in the next period.

One of my best calls of the quarter. Copper traded down to a low of $2.9205 at the start of December, but it came roaring back. Buying on weakness during Q4 led to impressive gains.

Q3 was the eighth straight quarter of gains in equities which are long overdue for a sharp downside correction

The success of tax reform blew this projection away as the DJIA gained over 10% and the S&P 500 and NASDAQ were up over 6% in Q4

Buy grains on significant dips to build long positions

Grain prices posted only marginal losses on the quarter and buying on dips and taking profits on rallies likely resulted in small profits.

Crude oil could head for a new high in 2017, but $50 per barrel remains the sweet spot for nearby NYMEX crude oil futures

Crude oil closed at highs in Q4 and blew away technical resistance closing the year at over $60 per barrel for the first time since 2013 and at the highest level since June 2015.

Buy natural gas on a scale-down basis below $3 going into winter

Natural gas was one of the most frustrating trades on the long side in Q4, but the market bailed out buyers on a scale down basis on the final sessions of the year as the active month NG contract traded to a high of $3.008 on December 29 after trading down to $2.562 on December 21.

Long sugar with a stop below 12 cents

The sweet commodity followed oil and closed Q4 at 15.15 cents per pound after trading down to lows of 13.64 on the March futures contract in the final three months of the year.

Buy coffee on a scale down basis below $1.25 per pound

Coffee was another frustrating trade as the March futures contract traded to a low of $1.1830 in mid-December as it continued to make lower highs. March closed the quarter at $1.2620 per pound a touch over the buying level.

Buy cocoa on dips towards $1800 looking for profits above $2000

Cocoa traded to a low of $1804 on the March futures contract after falling from a high of $2226 on November 10. The selling could be a liquidation by Amajaro, the soft commodities hedge fund out of London as they closed shop in December.

Long cotton below 70 cents with a stop below 65 cents

Cotton was a big winner in Q4 as the price traded below 70 cents from the beginning of October through late November with little downside stress. Cotton blasted off to the upside in late November and December trading at a high of 79.45 cents on the March futures contract on the second to last day of the quarter.

Meats should find bottoms in October

Both cattle and hogs traded at lows at the very beginning of October and spent most of the quarter at higher prices.

Best bets for Q1 2018- Commodities

As we move into Q3, there are lots of events that will move markets across all asset classes.

My best bets for Q4 are:

I expect more volatility in markets across all asset classes in 2018 than we saw in 2017 the potential for a risk-off period has increased

Commodities prices will follow the dollar which is approaching critical resistance at under the 91 level on the dollar index futures contract

Energy prices are firm, the potential for price shocks in oil remain on the upside because of political turbulence in the Middle East

Agricultural commodities offer some of the best value in the asset class given demographic trends

Soft commodities were the worst performing sector of the asset class in 2017, there are some bargains in the commodities in this sector

Stocks are expensive, but tax reform and optimism say the trend is your friend

Many opportunities lie ahead in the commodities markets in Q1 and throughout 2018. Most of all, I wish you all a happy, healthy, and profitable New Year and all the best for 2018!

