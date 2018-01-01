2018 - Where Are We Heading?

2017 Summary

A new year is knocking at our door, and it's the right time to summarize what 2017 meant for investors.

2017 was a unique year in the market. Not only did the S&P 500 reach its highest level, but it saw its greatest climb (point-wise) in a single year. Most of the companies we invested in this year had a strong showing. By all accounts, it was a good year.

2017 ends at the highest point ever. Source: FreeStockChart

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) chart shows a consistent upward strong trend from January 2017. Without a doubt, the bulls ruled this year again, and nobody stopped them.

What Does This Mean for 2018?

Analyzing the year we are closing is important if we want to be prepared for the year ahead.

The market or any individual stock depends on us - the investors. If we run, it falls down. On the other side, when we come - we push it up. We all know that.

Unless there's a global catastrophe or an economic downturn, common sense says the upward trend should continue. That is what we hope we can expect in the New Year.

What Could Go Wrong? Normal Human Psychology

Fear could be a major obstacle. When we see our profits rise without stopping, the fear of losing our gains may push us to close our position. Sometimes, there is no additional reason. If most investors around the globe experience this anxiety, then a fall may be inevitable.

2000 ends the upward trend. Source: FreeStockChart

According to the graph above, in 2000, after 5 years of an upward trend, the market fell for three years in a row. The same thing happened in 2007, when the market finally reached the 2000 level. This indicates that fear took hold, and the investors ran away. In 2007, it happened for one year.

We understand how essential investor sentiment is. At the end of 2017, we are at a crossroads.

What Are the Possibilities?

Let's start with the unpleasant possibility that the fear will control the market. We are not in the dot-com bubble or in the 2007 subprime crisis. But since fear comes often without a major event preceding it, we need to be prepared for a year when investors might want to realize last year's profits. In 2015, the market couldn't move upward because it committed the "sin" of being preceded by three good years. 2015 begin and ends almost at the same point. Source: FreeStockChart

The other possibility, which we all hope for is that next year will be like this one, and we will watch our profits grow. Optimistic analysts believe another good year can follow with additional growth for individual companies. The upward trend can continue as long as there continues to be no specific or global event that may shake the markets. The fact that the VIX is at its lowest point gives us hope.

The VIX in the last five years. Source: FreeStockChart

How Can We Predict This?

December was a stormy month. Closing the year at such high level brought out investors' fears. Three times the market fell, for two days each time. And yet, the upward trend has been preserved.

Three major falls. Source: FreeStockChart

We're using the SPY 267 level as a guide. On December 12, the market almost reached this point of support and went bounced. When it climbed back, it went on to a new high. Because of that move, SPY 267 becomes an important support point to use as a guide. On the 20th and the 29th, this support area worked well, as shown with the line in the chart below.

Point of resistance and support made by SPY 267 level. Source: FreeStockChart

If we stay above SPY 267, we can be optimistic that the upward trend is still intact.

This is just a shorter term support, though. We need lower support points to gauge longer term market health in case the market doesn't hold this level longer term. Therefore, we need to find a lower support area that will help us indicate if the market is strong or breaking lower.

This area can be found at SPY 265 level. At the end of November, there is a resistance in SPY 265, which became a support area on December 14th. As we can see in the chart below.

Point of resistance and support made by SPY 265 level. Source: FreeStockChart

This V line is telling us that if the market is trading above it - the VIX is right. No need to be afraid, no need to realize our profits.

But to be safe, we should think about other scenarios. If the market breaks this support, where would it go?

In this case, we can find support at December's lowest point - SPY 263.

Point of support made by SPY 263 level. Source: FreeStockChart

If the market will support this line, it means the investors are coming in. This is the lower support point we're watching that matters to us medium term.

If the market goes down to December's lowest point (SPY 263) that means investors are getting cautious what's coming next. In that case, we should reduce position sizes to avoid further risk of a break. It doesn't matter what sector or how you are, the stocks will follow the general market at this point.

A move down lower than these points should alert us to a potential further drop. No V line can promise where the market will stop. It only can draw us some kind of map what to expect next. When that boundary is crossed, alarms go off to be careful.

As cautious investors, we have to watch the market on a daily basis. This crossroads at the beginning of the year will determine the trend for 2018.

In this coming month, it is not enough to watch the news and review profits reports. Bold changes can happen in the market with no significant preceding event. These moves can be created by investors' fear. There is no reason to be afraid, but simply keep your eye on how the market moves. It can give us hints on what the market is thinking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.