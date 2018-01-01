Fundamentals Still Look Good, But Will Volatility Rear Its Ugly Head?

By Jack Tierney Head of UIT Investment Policy and Governance . Posted on Insights: Invesco US Blog.

The Economic & Market Outlook Committee for Invesco Unit Trusts has reviewed the events of 2017 in light of the broad macroeconomic environment, the fixed income marketplace and the equity markets. We have a positive view of 2018, but with a dose of caution and the awareness that trends in place have continued basically uninterrupted for about nine years, an unusually long run.

Given that, we think risk assets like stocks and bonds will continue to outperform cash and other short-term instruments. However, 2018 could see a pickup in volatility and subject investors to some nervous moments over the course of the year.

Here are some positives that we expect see in the economic environment, the fixed income market and the equity markets in 2018.

US economic outlook

We expect continued moderate growth in gross domestic product (GDP).

The unemployment rate should remain low.

Inflation should stay in check (below 2% annualized).

Our "lower for longer" thesis for interest rates stays intact. The Federal Reserve's transparency on potential rate hikes helps create more confidence among investors.

We see the US dollar trading in a defined range.

Commodity prices should remain under control, with outliers tied to supply/demand factors. Gold and precious metals are hard to gauge due to the possibility of "flight to safety" trades.

Fixed income outlook

We expect credit quality for corporate and municipal government entities to retain its strength.

We don't anticipate any meaningful increase in default rates among high yield or senior loan issuers.

Fixed income investors should expect returns in 2018 from bond coupons versus capital appreciation. Spreads between investment grade and high yield bonds are projected to remain tight. However, these spreads (currently tight due to the correlation with equities) could widen with a stock market correction.

Continued steady demand for fixed income should provide some support for bond prices.

Equity market outlook

If passed, US tax reform that includes lower corporate rates, less regulation, repatriation and other incentives could provide a boost for corporate profits and equity returns.

Dividend increases and share buybacks can continue, albeit at a slower pace than several years ago.

Dividend yields on stocks should continue to provide attractive income compared to many bonds and short-term investments.

Continued steady demand for stocks can provide support to the market over a multiyear period.

Growth stocks may continue to outperform value stocks, assuming continuation of above-market growth rates and earnings per share growth.

Cyclical sectors that did well in 2017 (such as technology and industrials) may record continued success in 2018, assuming current trends stay intact.

We see small stocks possibly outperforming large stocks in 2018 for two reasons. First, recent underperformance sets up a "reversion to the mean" scenario, and second, continued domestic growth and the potential for business-friendly legislation (such as tax reform) could provide a meaningful boost to smaller companies.

Elevated price and valuation levels in the US increase the odds of non-US stocks outperforming in 2018, in our view. An allocation to non-US stocks generally provides good diversification benefits as well.

Stock markets on a technical basis continue to look strong with major market averages like the S&P 500 Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average trading above 200-day moving averages for much of 2017.1

However, we also feel that there are certain risks to these views. Understanding these will allow investors to talk to their financial advisors about possible hedges and other adjustments to their long-term game plan should markets or economic conditions change.

Risks to our current positive market outlook

Are legislative failures or gridlock priced into the market? Examples: What if there is no increased infrastructure spending? Is the health care reform debate too contentious for a solution? What if tax reform stalls?

There is significant risk of geopolitical, terrorist, military, nationalist or separatist events.

Economic shocks from interest rates, commodities, protectionism or trade wars are possible.

Continued uncertainty around whether the new Fed chair might alter current policies on rates and balance sheet normalization could weigh on markets.

A sharp rise in volatility could affect investor behavior and fund flows.

A less than orderly rise in interest rates or inflation could negatively affect equities and fixed income. Example: The Treasury yield curve (the difference in yield between 5-year and 30-year bonds) could flatten due to uncertainty on short-term rates. This could create volatility and affect trading in instruments that employ leverage. The current yield spread is the tightest it has been since 2007 according to Bloomberg L.P.

While most credit default rates are expected to remain just below average in 2018, there may be pockets of weakness in sectors such as retail and some distressed energy companies. We believe energy defaults have already peaked.

Risks of individual stocks missing their sales or earnings targets can be high as valuation levels increase - sector, region and style diversification can help reduce this risk.

Reversion to the mean for stock returns is a reasonable expectation after nine years of positive returns, and lower return targets for investors makes sense for planning purposes.

In conclusion, we believe the positives greatly outweigh the negatives for the foreseeable future and that investors should stay with their game plans. Viewing the fixed income and equity markets through the lens of current economic conditions and investment choices may provide some confidence that the odds of positive returns are reasonably good for 2018. As always, we believe in blocking out the "noise" and staying focused on long-term goals, using any short-term dislocations as opportunities to rebalance and reassess.

The Unit Trust Economic and Market Outlook Committee members are: Jason Bergstrand, Jeff Brown, Todd Byers, Alan Erickson, Craig Falduto, Mike Magee, Dan Michalak, Shaun Peters, Greg Rawls and Jack Tierney (Chair).

