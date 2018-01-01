Diageo: If You're Going To Sin, Do It In Style

Emerging Market income growth, and status wannabee's around the world make this company a long term hold and a key defensive position in an overvalued market.

The company has an extremely attractive stable of brands, focused on the growing premium sector.

Diageo is just barely skirting the fairly valued range in todays market, and by historical metrics is solidly overvalued.

As I sit at my cluttered & weathered old desk, in an office chair 6 years past its prime, typing on my 5 year old and obsolete dell computer, in my solidly middle class home in rural Michigan. I sip a small glass of scotch, Oban 14 to be exact, and I feel wealthy!

There is nothing like a fine alcohol to make even a poor man feel rich and sophisticated, if only for a night.

Status and wealth are desires most all of us reach for, and even if we will never admit it, it is human nature to do so. And when a product taps into this desire and does so in both a dominant and yet subtle fashion, it catches my attention as an investor.

Diageo, PLC (DEO) is a producer of fine alcohol and beer based in the United Kingdom. My intro to the company will be short and sweet... If you drink hard alcohol or beer, I would place a sizable bet you have experienced one of the companies brands.

Diageo's beverage brands include the following:

Source: Diageo website

The above picture is just to get you started, I could list brand after brand in virtually every category... but you get the point. It is currently the second largest distiller in the world, second only to China's Kweichow Moutai. And is the worlds largest luxury brand alcohol producer by a wide margin.

The company's largest sector contributors are, beer (Guinness), vodka, and my personal favorite, scotch whisky... As evidenced by my oft rejected resume cover letter, seen below.

Source: Imgur

Diageo's premium brand difference -

The company has in recent decades moved decisively toward becoming an "affordable luxury" item producer, placing an emphasis on margins, and with solid results!

This is not a new trend, as we all know. However producing an item in mass, and then selling it for a premium price, with the packaging alone sometimes costing more to produce than the underlying product, is a very delicate dance.

Apple (AAPL) does premium branding brilliantly, as does Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMUY), but in my view nobody does it better, and in a tougher market than Diageo.

It is no small feat to sell a consumable product, at a premium price, that is neither rare nor exceptionally unique, yet Diageo does it, and does it very well!

Source: Diageo.com

The marketing department is working overtime at Diageo and certainly they are earning their paychecks. To keep the allure of each brand, with its unique messaging for each product, alive and thriving requires extraordinary detail.

This is a dangerous game! As we know, one bad message or incident can sink the allure and mystique (pricing) of an entire company for an extended period of time, as evidenced by Tommy Hilfiger's unfortunate fall from grace in the fashion world...

I believe I noticed a Tommy H shirt for $7 in a bin at TJ Maxx recently.

However, this individual brand strategy, while surely expensive and complex, also has a built in defense mechanism. One brands demise should not affect the mother-ship if you will. This is a key difference from a single brand company like Apple or Louis Vuitton.

If Apple were to incur a brand disaster, it would be a level 13 emergency for investors, I for one, would likely jump ship. However, if Diageo were to suffer a critical brand error with say Kettle One Vodka, while it would certainly hurt results for the company, I am sure Johnny Walker and its other brands would still fly off the shelves.

Do rising incomes in emerging countries = A rising Diageo?

It certainly appears so!

Diageo's products are ones that most middle class men or women can treat themselves to without to much damage done to their bank account. If, once a quarter you decided to purchase a bottle of Johnny Walker Platinum at $89 a bottle, I don't think it is likely that your wife will file for divorce.

This segment, Diageo has hitched their wagon to of affordable luxury is one that is likely here to stay and in my view set to expand, particularly in emerging markets for the foreseeable future.

Diageo has in its stable, quite a list of brands that, thanks to shrewd marketing, ooze luxury, albeit at different levels and price points. This sets up the company for a huge potential run as Asian markets continue to build their middle class.

Source: Euromonitor International

In China, as in nearly all markets, having the "perceived" best of any product is desirable, and as more Chinese consumers are able to afford some of the finer things in life, you are seeing this trend explode.

It is just getting started...

Source: Pew Research Center | Nonpartisan, non-advocacy public opinion polling and demographic research

China has experienced a massive boom in its middle class in the recent decades, one that is likely to continue well into the future. However, recent 2017 figures from Forbes, peg China's average income at a mere $10,220 with only 11% of households now considered middle class by western standards and only 2% of its workers making enough to pay income tax.

This tells me there may be a very long runway ahead for Diageo and other luxury items producers in the country. This trend also applies similarly to India which appears to be on a mirrored trajectory, although in much earlier innings.

Diageo looks to be very well positioned in each country, with an 11% value share of the Chinese market and a whopping 36% of the Indian market. I look for premiumization to continue to occur en mass in both markets, benefiting Diageo mightily as the middle class continues to expand rapidly in both key countries.

The Western World Markets

If the east is the future, what about the present?

Diageo currently derives the bulk of its sales and profits from North America & Europe, where the company currently holds either a number 1 or 2 position in each of the major spirits markets.

These are both markets that I am looking towards for the company to sustain near term results, whilst the Asian market brews a barrel full of growth in it's still.

Diageo also appears to have favorable demographic trends in North America as the baby-boom generation reaches its peak spirits consumption as they enter their 50s and 60s in age, with younger generations tending to drink more spirits then those before it.

Source: Know Your Meme

Similar trends are also taking place in Europe where the company derives 25% of its profits, however Europe has been a bit of a trouble maker for the company lately, with more unfavorable demographics than North America and a drop in on premise consumption hitting results.

The latest earnings report points towards stabilization and a return to modest growth in Europe, so it is a market to keep an eye on for near term volatility.

My overall view of these established markets is that Diageo simply has to hold serve to be successful, as these are markets unlikely to grow at high rates, likely low single digits for the medium term, while its emerging market strategy solidifies and bears fruit longer term.

Valuation -

Diageo is not cheap, by most any metric. The company has a dividend yield of roughly 2.3%, a current PE ratio around 27 and a forward PE of roughly 23, so it appears the easy, fast money has likely been made here, as EPS growth of 8% is expected for the next 5 years.

DEO data by YCharts

Spirits companies are demanding quite a hefty multiple in today's market, as evidenced by Diageo's competition by current PE ratio:

Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) - 27

Brown-Foreman (BF.B) - 35

Constellation Brands (STZ) - 32

The entire consumer staples sector is trading at a forward PE of 23, identical to Diageo, so comparatively I suppose you could make the argument it is fairly valued.

As a whole, one must take into consideration that either, these companies are entering a new faze of growth set to justify the premium historical valuations, or face the fact that these companies are simply overvalued currently.

I am leaning towards the latter of the two opinions. With Diageo being in my view, best in breed and also one of the cheaper companies in the sector in which it operates.

Bottom Line -

I own Diageo, I was lucky enough to purchase this company in mid 2016 at $110 per share which equated to a forward PE of 17 and a yield of 3%. It is my largest Consumer Staple holding, representing 3.3% of my equity portfolio.

With its current valuation, I cannot recommend new investors purchase the stock, as I believe myself and other investors already took out all of the upside for the near term future.

A solid entry point for new money should be eyed at the $120 and below level, at which I would also be adding to my position.

I do recommend holding current positions for long term investors, of which I consider myself. The company and sector I view as a defensive one and is likely to be less affected in the event of a strong market downturn.

The long term prospects of this company appear very bright. With demographics and macro economics on its side, I plan to hold on tight, even at the current lofty valuation and add on weakness below the $120 mark.

Also, I plan to contribute to the cause, as it appears I am now out of Oban 14!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEO, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.