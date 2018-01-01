Bullish On JPMorgan In 2018: Factors To Consider With Preserving Your Gains

In this article, we'll delve into identifying areas where investors typically take profits.

The backdrop for banks is bullish in 2018, but perhaps it's time to start thinking about what levels you might take profits.

The Economic Backdrop Is Bullish For Banks In 2018

In my article, Reasons To Be Bullish Bank Stocks In 2018, I analyzed the fundamentals that support financial stocks in 2018. But bank stocks have already gained on expectations of improved fundamentals. What does an investor do if they already have capital gains in bank stocks?

In this article, we'll look at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) which had a fantastic run in 2017. We'll look at where traders might have placed their entry orders throughout the year, their breakeven points, and how to spot areas where sell orders (or take-profit orders) might be located in the event of a pullback.

In subsequent articles, I'll be writing analysis reviewing the financials in 2017 for JPMorgan but also for Bank of America Corporation (BAC), Citigroup, Inc. (C) and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC). However, in this article, we'll delve into how to protect your gains.

In 2017 alone, JPMorgan was up almost 24% on the back of an improving economy despite challenges that hurt trading revenue like a lack of yield volatility in Q2 and Q3.

JPM data by YCharts

JPMorgan outperformed financial ETFs like the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) which posted a 20% gain for the year; an incredible return for an ETF. JPM also beat the KBW PowerShares Bank ETF (KBWB), the KBW PowerShares Regional Banking Portfolio ETF (KBWR) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

JPM data by YCharts

How Much Higher Could JPMorgan Go?

JPM went through a pullback in October and November of this year.

The stock has since bounced off the November bottom and has rallied or extended higher from the bottom of the pullback in November to current levels. The current price is a 192% extension (of the length of the pullback) measured from the pullback bottom (purple line).

In other words, the rally from the bottom in November to current price levels is 192% the size of the October-to-November pullback.

Why are Fibonacci levels significant? Because traders use Fibonacci levels to place sell orders to take profits. And as you can see, JPM has consolidated for days at ~$107 or the 192% Fib level. This was not a coincidence.

The other key Fib. levels to watch come in at roughly $109 to $110 and eventually $116 for the 361% extension. Look for increased volatility around these levels as investors who were long, unwind a portion of their positions. You might recall the trading adage, "ease into a position, ease out of a position." The Fib. levels are where investors might "ease out" or pull out of their long positions.

The psychology of investing is sometimes as important as the financials. If the rally becomes extended for a long period of time, fewer traders go long on pullbacks since their risk: reward ratio isn't worth it.

As a result, we might see long traders taking profits (unwinding) at these Fib. levels and fewer new traders going long leading to a choppy market and eventually lower highs in price. If negative fundamentals come out, like lackluster earnings or lower economic growth, lower yields or EPS warnings from Jamie Dimon, those lower highs become a pullback or possibly a correction. Again, the long-term fundamentals for banks and JPM are bright, but pullbacks are inevitable.

Why Monthly Close And Open Prices Are Important

Below is the monthly chart for JPMorgan whereby each candle (red or green) is one month's worth of price action.

Following a consolidation or pullback, large green candles broke out higher shortly afterward (yellow arrows).

One of the reasons for the explosive moves higher are the entry orders that are typically placed above the highest point of a consolidation. Of course, the fundamentals moved JPM higher, not the charts.

However, the entry orders were there before the fundamentals kicked in which is why we see such large green candles above the pullback highs.

Placing entry orders above consolidation zones and correction highs is a very popular entry strategy used by investors and automated trading systems. As a result, you can expect to see huge spikes in volatility when a consolidation high or low is breached.

The longer a consolidation lasts, the bigger the break out move. Why? As the consolidation lingers on, more orders are placed as traders get more convinced that the pullback or consolidation can't last forever.

If investors got in at the yellow arrows, those are their break-even points.

Upon a pullback, they will likely unwind before their break-even entry point. One popular strategy for protecting capital gains and placing take-profit orders is to use monthly opening and closing prices.

Risk Management Stops And Take-Profit Orders

Below I highlight some areas where traders might have take-profit orders with the hope of helping investors protect their capital gains and dividend receipts. Of course, we might all read the chart differently. These are merely my opinions.

On the monthly chart, I highlighted where a monthly open for one month coincided with a monthly close for another month. In other words, if a monthly open price and a different month's closing price were at the same level, that's an area to watch.

For example, the October closing price and November opening price were ~$100 (see top white arrow). The wicks represent sellers unwinding JPM who were eventually outbid by longs. In other words, buyers took control pushing JPM to close higher for the month, creating the wick.

If investors went long on a break above $97 (above the consolidation), they might have sell orders or take profit orders at $100 since they're unlikely to watch their gains evaporate on a pullback to $97 or below their breakeven point.

The $90 level for JPMorgan is very significant since five months had either closed or opened at that level in 2017. March soared higher than $90 and closed below it for the month, but I included it because the month failed to close above $90, despite breaching it earlier in that month.

In other words, investors and hedge fund managers alike bought and sold at the $90 area for five months without JPM breaking out.

Eventually, the fundamentals kicked in and pushed JPM to breach the consolidation pushing it higher in an explosive move that has lasted for four months! The explosiveness of the move higher is in direct response to the length of the consolidation.

You can also use weekly and daily charts if you prefer, but the monthly closing and opening prices, when broken are far more significant in determining direction and momentum in a stock.

A Word On Breakouts

When I worked on a trading desk in the late-'90s, a trader once explained breakouts like this:

"Imagine stretching out a balloon that hasn't been blown up. You punch it several times trying to break through only to get rejected each time. Eventually your fist busts through and when it does, you bust through violently."

The built-up pressure eventually breaks and leads to an explosive move as evidenced by the large green candles or huge price moves above the consolidation areas for JPMorgan. The explosive breakouts are in part due to entry orders placed above the highs of the consolidation.

Take-Profit Orders

All this to say, take-profit orders are placed in the same manner, as entries instead are placed below consolidation areas and below where monthly closing and opening prices line up.

For JPMorgan, the most recent and most significant monthly opening and closing prices come in at $100, $95 and $90. If an investor wanted to ease out of a position, those might be levels where sell orders might be located to unwind their position in tranches.

Risk: Reward

As an investor, you know you have to choose a risk: reward ratio that's good for you. This is why I never give investors buy or sell entries specifically.

First of all, who am I to say I know more than you? I've lost money in the market too. And your experience might make you uniquely more qualified given a particular situation or market period.

Secondly, if you're a retiree, your strategy is going to much different than a 40-year-old with a job and steady income that can offset any losses in the market. A retiree might not be able to recover from a 20% correction in the market. And if a retiree has $1mm saved and is drawing 5% per year of their principal to live on, a 20% reduction in principal from a market correction is four years of retirement income.

Thirdly, if you're looking to go long JPM and need a stop-loss order or looking to protect your gains with a take-profit order, you'll obviously have to decide what price to place your unwind. If you decide that level is $95, you've decided to give up 10% of your gains from the current price. Obviously, you'll have to calculate your dividend receipts and capital gains to ensure you earned more than 10%.

Forgive me for belaboring the point. But if investors are going long JPM today for dividends and capital gains, a stop-loss or unwind order is prudent given how far the stock has come.

One thing I've learned about the markets, there will always be pullbacks; whether they're tech stocks from the late-'90s or bank stocks today, or as we've seen recently, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Takeaways

I hope this analysis helps investors with incorporating monthly close and open prices into your trading policies and risk management strategies. I can't tell you exactly where to unwind your position, but my hope is that I've illuminated, where other investors might sell which in turn, might exacerbate a downward move.

In my opinion, JPMorgan is likely to be bullish in 2018 perhaps hitting $116 and possibly $120 (more on this in my next article), but the fundamentals have to continue to improve. If you follow my articles on Seeking Alpha, you know I've been bullish banks for many months based on economic growth, the Fed, and rising yields.

However, given the massive run-up in the stock, it's likely JPMorgan will endure a pullback or correction before the end of Q1 and into Q2, in my opinion. Q4 earnings are due in mid-January, we have a new Fed Chair in February, and Q1 GDP growth is historically anemic. These events increase the probability of volatility in the coming months.

JPMorgan is the gold standard in banking and its stock should be bid in 2018. However, in the event of negative fundamentals, my suggestion is to have a trading plan in place before the next pullback occurs, to preserve your gains. And hopefully, monitoring monthly opening and closing prices will help with your risk management and take-profit strategies.

My next article will delve into the possibility of $120 in 2018. Please become a real-time follower to have my article emailed to you (see below).

Good luck out there. And may 2018 be a prosperous one for you where your stop losses never get triggered and your trade entries always bear fruit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.