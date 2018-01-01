Buckle: Taking A Fresh Look

Brick-and-mortar retail companies have enjoyed a renaissance of late with several stocks posting returns in excess of 50% from their lows last year. The rally, in part, was driven by a short squeeze. For some specific stocks though, the reversal was well-earned as they reported above industry comp metrics. Buckle (BKE) wasn't among those lots. The company posted a low single digit negative comp even in October and November 2017, its 28th and 29th consecutive comp decline. Only two other companies reported negative comps in November. Therefore, contrary to popular opinion I do not agree with the assertion of improved business performance in recent quarters.

I do acknowledge that the investment case has a twist in its tale. The company utilized its strong balance sheet to assuage shareholders with a special dividend of $1.75. Including a $1 regular dividend totals dividend returns well in excess of 10% for shareholders. With operating cash flows exceeding capex by a ratio of nearly 6:1, I think the firm could continue to distribute these special dividends, a neat add on to investors' holdings.

This creates an unusual position in that I remain bearish on the business performance of the company. But less so about the stock because of the prospect of a special dividend being doled out of its strong cash position.

An improved comp story - thank you industry?

Chart by Author, Data Sourced from filings

If we were to talk about arresting the decline in sales, Buckle's comparable sales figures seem to have improved quite a bit since 2016. But the improvement was not entirely driven by idiosyncratic factors related to the firm.

In November 2016 for instance, monthly comps among reporting companies in the industry increased 0.8% while those for Buckle were down 16.2%. A year later in November 2017, figures for the industry were up 9.5% while Buckle's comps were down 3.6%. Therefore, nearly 70% of the improvement in y-o-y comp figures in recent months were because of macro improvements. Sales figures for the entire apparel retail market after all, were up on improved consumer confidence. It is easier to report an improvement in sales when things are smooth in the industry and quite the contrary when the wind is against your sails. And as seen above, Buckle's figures when juxtaposed against the industry seem less impressive compared to standalone figures.

I think the company's comparative sales in the future needs to be looked at in conjunction with figures for the broader market. A key question investors should be asking is this - Did the divergence between the company and market expand? Or did it contract? A danger in investing in companies like Buckle is that the firm could suffer a double digit comp decline even under flat industry conditions. In a market moving from $100 to $100, if Buckle revenues fall from $10 to $8.5, its market share actually drops from 10% to 8.5%. And Buckle's figures have been trailing the industry for more than 29 months reflecting a continuous degradation of its market position.

The revenue base for FY17 is nearly 20% lower compared to the levels in FY15 while that for the broader market isn't as low. Therefore even if the company's comparable sales were to increase say 5%, the company's relative improvement in market share is likely to be much lower than the levels in the past.

Conclusion

Buckle's recent improvements are a consequence of being at the right place at the right time rather than company specific actions. The dividend remains attractive and as I stated previously as well, its strong balance sheet allows the firm to be less reactive to quarter to quarter changes in industry dynamics. This state of inertia has perhaps continued for far too long resulting in the lacklustre business performance in recent quarters. Therefore, as someone who considers business fundamentals as a basis for rating decisions, I continue to maintain my bearish stance.

