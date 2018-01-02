Taubman Centers Is The Most Vulnerable Mall REIT

These factors are temporary and don't stop the secular decline in mall traffic which is starting to cause lower rents at lease renewal.

One way to invest is to play secular trends. There are several industries in secular decline including coal, newspapers, and terrestrial radio. I have actually made money buying stocks in each of these industries as they often fall too far. This is not the case with many mall REITs which are trading at high earnings multiples despite declining foot traffic. Malls certainly had their heyday from the 1960s until just a few years ago. In the 1960s, when there was a mass migration to the suburbs, they sprung up all over the country. It was like a wonderland compared to the inner city stores they replaced, with skylights, indoor fountains, palm trees, plants, and space age architecture. For nostalgia sake, I have intermingled pictures of early malls from my collection of vintage postcards within this article.

Westland Center, Wayne Michigan, mid 1960s

Mall REITs are facing a secular decline. The decline is due to several factors. First of all, we are way over stored in this country versus other countries. The move online is taking a big bite out of bricks and mortar sales. Also, malls are loaded with apparel stores who are struggling with the move to spending on tech gear such as smartphones and more dining out spending. Declining foot traffic is starting to translate to lower rents.

So as investors we have to ask ourselves how do we play it. I wrote a similar article published on January 6th, 2016. In that article, my recommendation was to short mall REIT GGP (NYSE:GGP). That stock closed at $27.37 the day before publication. I recommended that short because GGP had a higher market cap to FFO than most peers and more exposure to Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), and Bon-Ton (NASDAQ:BONT). GGP dropped as low as $18.83 in November 2017, before bouncing to the $23 level after receiving a buyout offer which it rejected. GGP is now more in line with its peers and my recommendation now is to short its peer, Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

As shown below, the stock price of Taubman started the year at $73.93 and steadily fell to a bottom of $44.78 on November 3rd. It then rallied to close at $65.71 on December 27, 2017. This rally was fueled by three things, a strong holiday season for retailers, two activists in its stock, and merger activity by two large peers (one accepted, the other rejected). I believe all of these items are temporary and that there is a secular decline in shopping malls that are just getting started.

TCO stock price. Source: Edgar Online

Background

Taubman is a REIT that invests in shopping malls primarily in the U.S. The company was started by A. Alford Taubman in 1950. In 1992, it was converted to a REIT. Its malls are considered mostly category A malls, the highest quality and best located malls. Taubman owns all or part of 24 malls, 21 of which were in the U.S. and two in China and one in South Korea. The company is about 30% owned by the Taubman Family. It is also managed by the Taubmans. Robert Taubman is the Chairman, CEO, and President. William Taubman is the COO.

Operating Results

Operating results over the past four years are shown below.

Source: From 10-Q and 10-K filings

The biggest event of the past four years was the sale of seven of TCO's weaker malls in 2014. This caused the revenue drop from 2014 to 2015. Revenues increased 2.3% for the first nine months of 2017. This increase was primarily due to one new mall added in April 2016. The company has not since been active in acquiring new malls though it has spent significant money to renovate and add to existing ones.

Other revenues are primarily revenues from parking, sponsorships, management, lease cancelations, and a new restaurant joint venture. In the current year, restaurant and cancellation fees have increased significantly while management and other fees have declined. In fact, revenues would likely be about flat in the first nine months of 2017 without additional revenues from a new restaurant joint venture. Earnings from this joint venture are not broken out. However, this is a dangerous business as mall rents are generally too high for restaurants to succeed, other than in the food court. For example, look at the largest mall based sit-down restaurant company Bravo Brio (NASDAQ:BBRG). As a deep value investor, I looked at buying it and walked away unwilling to buy at any price. Lower mall traffic along with high rents is too difficult for them to overcome without rent concessions.

Leverage is high and increasing. This is shown by the constant increase in interest bearing debt to AFFO ratio. Interest coverage has also declined over the past four years. AFFO per share has increased slightly but is only 4% higher than it was in 2015 when 2017 figures are annualized.

Cherry Hill Shopping Center, Cherry Hill, NJ c. 1960

Rent Trend

The chart below shows the trend in rent per square foot and occupancy. Rent per square foot has shown little improvement the last four years.

Source: From 10-K and 10-Q filings

The most important figure above (and probably in this entire article) is the third one. The new rent spread is the increase in rent to existing tenants at lease renewal. That figure has fallen off a cliff and looks like it will be negative shortly. Keep in mind, Taubman's average lease has a remaining term of about six years. This means new rents are now just above market rates six years ago. This is due to the trend in tenants increasingly asking for rent concessions. In 2017, the average maturing lease had a rent per square foot of $49.06, which is 19% below the $60.61 total average as of September 30, 2017. At a rent spread of $3.79 in the third quarter, that indicates rents are being renewed at $52.85 per square foot, 13% below the current average rent. A total of 5.6% of leases matured in 2017 and 8.8% will mature in 2018.

However, as I mentioned before, lease reductions prior to maturity are also increasingly becoming common. Many troubled tenants are now asking for rent concessions even if leases are not maturing and I don't believe these figures capture that.

Guidance

With the announcement of the third quarter of 2017 earnings on November 2, 2017, guidance for 2017 was lowered slightly. Projected FFO was reduced to $3.49 to $3.59 per diluted common share, from $3.53 to $3.63. AFFO was reaffirmed at $3.67 to $3.77 per share. At the midpoint, that is a 3.9% increase from 2016. Comparable center NOI growth is expected to be 0-2% in 2017, excluding lease cancellation income.

Just after the third quarter ended, Hurricane Maria left massive destruction in Puerto Rico, closing Taubman's new mall there for 30 days. The mall has since reopened though is operating at about 50% and open reduced hours. NOI from this mall had been running under 2% of total NOI prior to the hurricane.

Chris-Town Shopping Center, Phoenix, AZ, 1962

Positives Temporarily Pushing the Stock Up

There were three factors that pushed the stock over the past two months, all of which appear temporary.

1. A strong holiday shopping season in 2017. According to USA Today, U.S. year-end holiday retail sales rose 4.9% compared to the same period last year. This was the best year since 2011.

However, USA Today noted that online retail shopping increased 18.1% during this period. Online is now 9% of total retail sales according to the U.S. Census Bureau as of the third quarter of 2017. That means that about 1.4% of the 4.9% increase went online, leaving 3.5% for bricks and mortar. That is still a good number, as long it is above the 2% rate of inflation. However, this was the strongest shopping season in five years. At a more normal total retail increase of 3.0%, the bricks and mortar increase is below the rate of inflation. That means significantly more store closings. According to a CNN article on October 25, 2017.

There have been 6,700 announced store closings to date in 2017, a new record. It is also very likely Sears will be in bankruptcy within 90 days and will liquidate most or all of its stores. Taubman has three Sears stores.

2. Two activists took positions and pressured the company during 2017. The first was Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC, which owns approximately 1.2%. This firm is managed by Activist investor Jonathan Litt who continues to publicly attack Taubman. Last month, Elliott Management, run by Activist Paul Singer built its position to just under 5%.

With the Taubman's controlling 30% of the shares, any activist campaign is likely to fail if they decide to fight it unless the company is performing very poorly.

3. Two mergers were announced in the past two months, one accepted, the other rejected. Westfield Corporation (OTCPK:WEFIF) (based in Australia) agreed to be sold to Unibail-Rodamco (OTCPK:UNRDY), a French property for $24.7 billion or $7.55 per share. Westfield's malls are mostly in the U.S. and considered "A" properties like Taubman. The acquirer is mostly in Europe. Also, GGP rejected an acquisition by its largest shareholder Brookfield Property (NYSE:BPY) for $14.8 billion. Brookfield may up its offer. The premium was 21% above GGP's last close. There was a third smaller merger announced in Europe.

As noted above, any acquisition of Taubman will require the approval of the Taubman Family that has run the company since inception in 1950. A 21% premium is unlikely to do it.

Negatives

1. Analyst estimates are falling rapidly. In the past 90 days, earnings estimates for 2017 have declined from $1.08 to $0.88. For 2018, they have fallen from $1.31 to $0.94. The 2018 drop is 28%.

2. The spreads between rent for maturing leases and renewed leases are dropping rapidly and will likely go negative in the first half of 2018 based on the trend. Renewed rents are already well below average rents.

3. Leverage is well above the peer group as shown in the next section.

4. Online sales continue to grow rapidly and will take a higher percentage of total retail growth going forward.

5. Taubman significantly missed earnings last quarter, though mostly due to non-recurring items.

Taubman has three Sears stores that are in danger of closing in 2018. This may be more of an opportunity than a negative if they can replace Sears low rents with higher paying tenants.

Edgewater Plaza Mall, Edgewater Park, MS, early 1960s

Peers

The peer group chosen is large or mid-cap retail REITs primarily with better quality malls. They include GGP, Macerich (NYSE:MAC), and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG). Others with lower end malls are Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) and Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG). Their stock prices have fallen much more than the aforementioned three and Taubman.

Using market cap to FFO, Taubman has a similar valuation to its peers. However, it is significantly more leveraged than all of its peers and leverage is increasing. It also, along with GGP, has the lowest dividend yield. Based on the latter two factors, Taubman is the least desirable of the peer group.

Conclusion

The entire mall industry is facing a secular change as shoppers increasingly look online. Taubman is approaching the point where leases it renews are likely to be below those matured. It also has a leverage ratio well above its peers. It does not deserve the same earnings multiple as its peers. I believe investors are blinded by the categorization of most of Taubman's properties as "A" properties. The best properties are not immune to shoppers moving online. This is shown by its rapidly declining spread between renewed and prior leases and by the struggles of Macy's (NYSE:M), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Nieman Marcus (Pending:NMG), and Saks.

The two best reasons not to short Taubman are the strong 2017 holiday shopping season and recent merger activity. The most recent holiday season showed a preliminary 4.9% increase. In my opinion, the increase needs to be at least 3.5% to benefit bricks and mortar retailers. That is because inflation is about 2% and online shopping currently takes away 1.5% of bricks and mortar growth. That 1.5% is growing, it was 0.7% in 2013. The 2017 shopping season was an anomaly versus recent years, most of which were at or below 3.5%. The economy is currently as strong as it has been in a long time. The drop of the consumer's savings rate to levels last seen prior to the last recession indicates this may not continue very long. Also, there are numerous mall-based retail chains that continue to struggle and will be closing stores. Few retailers are expanding in malls at this point to replace them, at least not at $60 per square foot rent. Finally, that 4.9% figure includes a lot of higher growth items such as smartphones and tech toys, found more outside malls.

Regarding the merger activity, the acquisition of Westfield was at a price to FFO of 22. The offer for GGP was at a price to FFO of 16. I believe both GGP and Westfield are superior with less leverage and higher dividends. Also, the Taubman Family owns 30% of the stock and have controlled the company since its founding in 1950. They would have wanted to sell. The low premiums of the two potential mergers discussed above would probably not be enough for the Taubman's who have shown entrenchment by fighting a recent proxy battle. The recent rally in mall REIT stocks also makes additional mergers less likely.

With euphoria starting to creep into the stock market, a hedge with a short position is prudent. I believe all mall REITs are short candidates here and Taubman Centers is the most vulnerable.

