3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: January 2, 2018

Mylan expands its biosimilar approvals around the world

Company: Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Therapy: Biosimilar trastuzumab

Disease: HER2-positive breast cancer and gastric cancer

News: MYL announced that the Brazilian equivalent to the FDA has approved its biosimilar trastuzumab (marketed as Ogivri), following less than a month after the initial approval in the United States.

Looking forward: The rapid expansion of approvals for biosimilar trastuzumab is a key for 2018, and I expect to see a number of companies step up. And I think you'll see MYL and its contemporaries pursue these developing markets aggressively, since the main draw is more affordable access to effective medicines.

As such, I expect this announcement to be just the beginning for MYL's biosimilar journey heading through 2018, and it could mark a major move for the company.

Adverum gets rolling on its ADVANCE trial

Company: Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Therapy: ADVM-043

Disease: A1AT deficiency

News: ADVM announced that the first patient has been dosed in its phase 1/2 ADVANCE study, which is evaluating the company's novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-043, for the treatment of A1AT deficiency. ADVANCE will assess safety of a single administration of this therapy, as well as plasma levels of expressed A1AT. ADVM expects to have initial findings in the second half of 2018.

Looking forward: This is an important step for any clinical-stage biotech, and it stands as the first phase 1/2 study to get rolling for ADVM. The tech works on the platform of adeno-associated viruses, which are currently being explored in hemophilia to significant aplomb by companies like Spark. Clearly, we are only beginning to see what's possible for gene therapies. Normally, I would say phase 1/2 initiation is too soon to get excited. However, in these rare conditions, the stakes are higher for the FDA, and that can translate into odd timelines for drugs.

Therefore, this is the rare situation where a company beginning its first phase 1/2 study should prompt a deeper dive into its situation. I can't make a strong buy recommendation on this news alone, but I think you should give it a second look.

Johnson & Johnson's depression drug delivers promise

Company: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Therapy: Esketamine

Disease: Major depressive disorder

News: JNJ recently published findings from the phase 2 SYNAPSE trial in JAMA Psychiatry. This study assessed the benefit of intranasal esketamine as an additive therapy to oral antidepressants for patients with major depressive disorder. Compared with placebo, esketamine demonstrated a dose-dependent improvement in MADRS score from baseline to day 8, indicating marked antidepressive activity. While the therapy was generally well tolerated, JNJ noted that perceptual changes and dissociative symptoms were associated with esketamine therapy, and this will need to be watched carefully in later-stage trials.

Looking forward: This is an important update in a field where effective new drugs are lacking. As there was a clear improvement as the dosage of esketamine improved, it seems we can be assured that the drug is providing some sustained benefit. However, the dissociative symptoms cast something of a pall on the results, as patients with psychotic disorders are already excluded due to the potential psychosis-related symptoms associated with esketamine. If this proves to be a bigger problem in phase 3 trials, it could sink the whole program.

Overall, this is one cog in the massive machine that is JNJ. I would not make a buy or sell decision on this news alone, but it is definitely encouraging, and JNJ could have a blockbuster on its hands if it is successful here.

