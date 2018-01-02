In The Short Run It's A Voting Machine

Who doesn’t want to take the most popular date to the dance when Mr. Market seems to be sound asleep.

As I was researching Ventas, I ran across a lesser known healthcare REIT that reminds of Ventas in more ways than one.

Yesterday I wrote on one of my favorite healthcare REITs and in that article I explained that “Ventas (VTR) is one of the very best risk managers in the REIT sector. I am convinced that the management team has intelligently navigated the company through skilled nursing and has evolved into a more defensive enterprise today.”

I added that “I am maintaining a BUY recommendation on Ventas shares and I find the valuation today extremely attractive. The management team has demonstrated a successful record of managing risk and “doing it well is what separates the best from the rest.”

Ventas is a popular name in the REIT universe, the company is a leading S&P 500 company with an enterprise value of more than $35 billion. Although shares in the diversified healthcare REIT have been beaten down, the market has viewed this company as a popular alternative over the long haul – with double-digit FFO (Funds from Operations) growth since 2001.

As Benjamin Graham reminds us, the market behaves like a popularity contest in the short term. Stock prices change rapidly based on the environment, while the underlying value doesn't change.

People could chase fads and there could be various ways a stock might be manipulated in the short term - traders could also move in and out based on a number of factors that have little to do with the value of the company.

However, if you measure over a 10-20 year period, the psychology factor gets subtracted out and the price movement would mostly reflect the real value of the company. That’s why Graham famously wrote,

In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run it is a weighing machine."

National Healthcare Investors: Truly Diversified

National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) was founded in 1991, and for most of the last 26 years, the Tennessee-based REIT has maintained a small asset base. However, in 2013, the company closed on $752 million in deals, followed by $571 million in 2014, $447 million in 2016, and $164 million (through Q3-17).

NHI is considered a diversified healthcare REIT, based upon the following sub-sector breakdown: Skilled Nursing (29%), Hospital/MOB (3%), Entrance Fee (19%), Independent Living (15%), Assisted Living (26%), Senior Living Campus (6%), and Other (2%).

One important footnote to the company's past is its dividend cut in 2000.

As you can see below, NHI was forced to cut its dividend around 17 years ago as a result of a technical default. At the time, it had a large loan with a Japanese bank, and when one of the company's tenants filed for bankruptcy, the bank called the loan. At that point, NHI did not enjoy the same financial flexibility and it had no tenant diversification.

NHI’s core assets were spun out of National Healthcare (NHC) with high coverage ratios as the public operating company wanted/needed to retain meaningful cash flow. However, as illustrated below, NHI has done an excellent job diversifying its partners.

As you can see, NHI has a few of the same operators as Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) - Prestige (2%) – and New Senior (SNR) – Holiday (14%). However, the strength of NHI’s skilled nursing operator platform is second to none. As NHI’s CEO points out on the recent earnings call,

“…they work tirelessly to prepare themselves for the changing reimbursement climate. We are proud of our operators and the work they do every day.”

As with any portfolio, NHI has a few buildings that transition to a new operator from time to time either through lease maturities or through operations issues. However, with a stable of 34 operating partners and other industry relationships, NHI has been able to find solutions to these issues with a targeted and thoughtful approach. By having these relationships with other operators, NHI has ample expertise and geographical coverage.

As you can see below, NHI has a well-balanced platform consisting of 216 properties in 32 states.

National Healthcare Corp. accounts for 15% of cash revenue and has a corporate fixed charge coverage of 3.6x. Holiday Retirement represents 15% of cash revenue and has an EBITDA and coverage of 1.17x.

A relationship with Bickford Senior Living accounts for 15% of NHI’s cash revenue and has an EBITDA on coverage ratio of 1.21x for the trailing 12 months.

The marketplace is competitive but NHI’s pipeline remains very active, largely comprised of private pay senior housing opportunities. The company continues to focus on growing selectively with high quality operating partners and communities.

The Balance Sheet

NHI's strategy is to deploy a careful mix of debt and new equity to maintain a low leverage profile. For Q3-17, NHI’s debt capital metrics were net debt to annualized EBITDA at 4x, weighted average debt maturity at 6.5 years, weighted average cost of debt of 3.56% and fixed charge coverage ratio at 6.6x.

Looking at the revolver, at the end of the third quarter, NHI had $167 million outstanding with an available capacity of $383 million.

During the third quarter NHI sold 537,977 shares of common stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20 per share, resulting in net proceeds after commissions of $42.5 million. After Q3 ATM activity, NHI had $275.6 million in capacity remaining and also filed a shelf facility.

Net proceeds were used to reduce the revolver balance and maintain the low leverage metrics. Since its founding, NHI has consistently maintained its balance sheet and kept with investment grade debt metrics. The incremental cost to debt remains low.

Although NHI has no investment grade rating, I consider the debt "unofficially" rated as BBB. I like the fact that it maintains frugal practices like not forking out over $400,000 annually to a rating agency or supporting its corporate offices in an owned office building outside of Nashville.

The Latest Results

In Q3-17, NHI’s Normalized FFO per diluted share increased 11.4% to $1.37 compared to $1.23 for the same period one year ago. Normalized AFFO increased 10.9% to $1.22 per diluted share compared to $1.10 per diluted share one year ago. As you can see below, NHI has maintained very healthy FFO per share growth.

NHI deploys a careful mix of debt and new equity to maintain its low leverage profile. NHI’s total revenues for the third quarter showed strong growth of 12.8% over the same quarter in 2016.

This growth has been primarily fueled by new investments in 2017, the full-year impact in 2017 of investments made throughout 2016 and lease renewals.

For Q3-17, NHI’s general and administrative expenses were $2.5 million and when compared to the same period one year ago, increased due to additions to corporate staff and in incentive and non-cash share based compensation. However, compared with peers, NHI has maintained healthy G&A metrics.

NHI’s management is focused and incentivized on annual growth in AFFO on a per share basis. This non-GAAP metric excludes the accounting convention of non-cash straight line rent income and gives credit to actual lease escalators and to investments for which no straight-line rent calculation is required. Importantly, it assures management’s focus on making accretive new investments over the blended cost of debt and equity capital.

In November, NHI announced its regular fourth-quarter dividend of $0.95 per share. The company currently estimates its normalized FFO payout ratio will be in the low 70% range and the normalized AFFO payout ratio will be in the low 80% range.

As you can see, NHI has maintained a steady and reliable dividend growth history with increases more than industry peers:

In terms of 2017 guidance, NHI affirmed the previous normalized FFO guidance range up $5.22 to $5.26 and the normalized AFFO guidance range of $4.07 to $4.72.

One Notable Difference With Ventas and Omega

As noted above, NHI invests in skilled nursing, hospitals, senior living, hospitals, and MOBs. This means that this REIT is truly diversified across other property sectors. Comparatively, Ventas has just 1% exposure in Skilled Nursing (29% for NHI and 90% for OHI).

As most readers know, Omega has experienced higher than average operator issues, and I thought it would be appropriate to share the rent coverages for NHI (as of Q3-17):

As you can see, NHI has a few operators that are a little bit lower and here’s what the company had to say on the recent earnings call,

We do have strong credit on those leases and I understand how you are coming up with your math, but our portfolio as it relates to skilled nursing we still feel good about customers we have are very strong and like I said where there may have been some lower coverage. We have very good credit enhancements and feel good about the customer and the trajectory of the portfolio.”

To be clear, Ventas has just 1% exposure in skilled nursing (with a very strong operator) and Omega’s portfolio is much more diversified. So when comparing NHI on an “apples to apples” basis it’s important to recognize the overall risks and returns.

As you see, NHI is much smaller than VTR and OHI; so this suggests that this smaller diversified REIT could be flying under the radar.

Clearly, Omega is cheap (regardless of whether you call it a SWAN or not), yet Ventas also screens cheap, especially when you compare side by side with Ventas. Remember, NHI has 29% exposure to skilled nursing and Ventas has just 1% exposure.

Hmmm. Perplexing, isn’t it?

NHI looks solid based on traditional growth metrics, the company has a steady track record of increasing FFO/share and dividends. Let’s examine FFO/share consensus forecasts (source: F.A.S.T. Graphs):

The forward-looking lens suggests that NHI will not be able to continue to generate the same double-digit growth of years gone by. Furthermore, the exposure to skilled nursing will likely continue to weigh down shares in the near term. The dividend is relatively safe, but when I compare to NHI to Ventas I am reminded that I can get shares in a “powerhouse” REIT with very modest skilled nursing exposure.

Besides, I am already over-weight with Omega.

This concludes my thesis, "In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run it is a weighing machine." I am upgrading Ventas from a Buy to a Strong Buy. I am maintaining a Buy on NHI. Who doesn’t want to take the most popular date to the dance when Mr. Market seems to be sound asleep?

My update for Ventas:

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and NHI Investor Presentation.

