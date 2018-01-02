Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/29/17: RETA, UBVIF, MSF

| About: Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/29/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: The seasonal surge in insider filings is over, and it'll be light sessions for Form 4 filings at the SEC into year-end. Form 4 filings do pick up right away in January, however, and filing volumes tend to stay respectably high until ramping up in earnest again in February.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Universal Biosensors (OTC:UVBIF), and;
  • Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund (MSF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Trinity Place (TPHS);
  • Suncoke Energy (SXCP);
  • Swiss Helvetia Fd (SWZ);
  • Impac Mortgage (IMH);
  • Twitter (TWTR);
  • Sanchez Energy (SN);
  • Molina Healthcare (MOH);
  • Carnival (CUK);
  • Carnival (CCL), and;
  • Allison Trans (ALSN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Lendingtree (TREE);
  • Mercer Intl (MERC);
  • Itron (ITRI), and;
  • Alteryx (AYX).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Ellin Robert S

CEO,CB,BO

Livexlive Media

LIVX

JB*

$2,800,000

2

Scopia Capital Mgt

BO

Itron

ITRI

AB

$1,616,073

3

Vf Strategic Equities Fund

BO

Universal Biosensors

UVBIF

JB*

$795,607

4

Sun Coal & Coke

BO

Suncoke Energy

SXCP

AB

$609,956

5

Kellogg Peter R

BO

Mercer Intl

MERC

B

$577,176

6

City Of London Investment

BO

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund

MSF

B

$532,800

7

Cpmg

DIR,BO

Reata Pharm

RETA

B

$484,016

8

Pickup Richard H

BO

Impac Mortgage

IMH

B

$460,994

9

Dakos Andrew

DIR

Swiss Helvetia Fd

SWZ

B

$425,220

10

Mfp Partners

BO

Trinity Place

TPHS

JB*

$333,220

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Star James A

DIR

Allison Trans

ALSN

AS

$19,013,712

2

Williams Evan Clark

DIR

Twitter

TWTR

AS

$13,264,851

3

Kruse Stein

CEO

Carnival

CCL

S

$4,039,682

4

Kruse Stein

CEO

Carnival

CUK

S

$4,039,682

5

Bernstein David

CFO,CAO

Carnival

CCL

S

$3,435,138

6

Bernstein David

CFO,CAO

Carnival

CUK

S

$3,435,138

7

Lebda Douglas R

CB,CEO,BO

Lendingtree

TREE

AS

$2,710,462

8

Molina John C

DIR

Molina Healthcare

MOH

AS

$1,500,673

9

Sanchez Eduardo Augusto

PR

Sanchez Energy

SN

AS

$1,166,821

10

Stoecker Dean

CB,CEO

Alteryx

AYX

AS

$1,024,800

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: Seeking Alpha pays for exclusive articles. Payment calculations are based on a combination of coverage area, popularity and quality.
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here