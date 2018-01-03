Earthstone Energy: Assets And Operations Of This Undervalued Midland Gem

With the $27 million from the Bakken divestiture considered, the company has $189.1 million liquidity, enough to cover the $5.9 million quarterly free cash flow shortfall and pursue two-rig drilling.

With a breakeven around $30/boe and further room to improve, the company achieved accounting profitability and adjusted EBITDAX of $19.1 million as of 3Q 2017.

The company improves well economics by acreage block-up, upgrading completion technology and down-spacing. It looks to exit 2017 producing 10-11 kboe/d, after having grown production at 49% CAGR.

Ex-Bakken, Earthstone owns 26,900 net acres in the Midland Basin and 16,500 in Eagle Ford, with 837 drilling locations, 62.5 MMboe of proven reserves and a PV-10 around $500.

In a series of three articles, Laurentian Research presents an in-depth survey of Earthstone Energy, to present a quantitative valuation-based investment thesis. This is the second article of the series.

"The Permian Basin would be my favorite place. There is just so much oil out there." - Trevor Rees-Jones

Assets: the current state

Upon closing the Bakken divestiture, Earthstone (ESTE) will hold 26,900 net acres in the Midland Basin and 16,500 in the Eagle Ford trend, and have an inventory of 837 drilling locations; proven reserves will be 62.5 MMboe and PV-10 around $500 million (Table 1; Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. A summary of the assets owned by Earthstone as of November 2017, source: here.

Midland Basin assets

Earthstone holds 20,900 operated and 5,883 non-operated net acres in the core of the Midland Basin, with 677 drilling locations (Fig. 4). Offset operators more advanced in the derisking and developing the Midland Basin seem to have identified more drilling locations per net acre; e.g., Parsley Energy (PE) has identified 8,180 net drilling locations in 178,000 net acres or 22 acres per well (see here). If using Parsley as an analog, Earthstone may be able to book 1,236 net drilling locations, about 60% more than what it currently shows.

The company is currently only drilling one Wolfcamp A target and two Wolfcamp B targets in Reagan and Upton Counties. However, upside potential has been identified by offset operators, which have tested and developed additional target benches, including Lower Spraberry, two Wolfcamp A targets, three Wolfcamp B targets, one Wolfcamp C target, and one Wolfcamp D target. Of these targets, the two Wolfcamp A and three Wolfcamp B targets have been developed in a stacked “wine rack” pattern (Fig. 4; Fig. 5).

Fig. 4. The acreage of Earthstone in the Midland Basin, left, operated and non-operated; right, non-operated only, source: here.

Fig. 5. The schematic stratigraphy of the Midland Basin (left, source: here) and inventory of gross drilling locations in the Midland Basin, source: here.

The Wolfcamp C target, e.g., is essentially yet-to-derisk virgin formation to Earthstone (Fig. 5). An ongoing multi-well drilling program by offset operator Parsley Energy, nonetheless, struck oil flowing at IP rates in the neighborhood of 1,600 boe/d (56% oil) and preliminarily delineated a Wolfcamp fairway which may have over 900 drilling locations (see here). Much of the leases of Earthstone in Reagan, Upton and Glasscock Counties are situated in this fairway (Fig. 6) so may add a considerable number of drilling locations targeting Wolfcamp C.

Fig. 6. The Wolfcamp C fairway identified by Parsley Energy (left) as compared with the acreage of Earthstone, source: here and here.

Eagle Ford

The bulk of the Eagle Ford properties has been operated by the team of Lodzinski for years, first at GeoResources Inc., then at Oak Valley Resources, and now at Earthstone. In 2012, Lodzinski sold GeoResources Inc., the Eagle Ford acreage inclusive, to Halcon Resources (HK) for $1 billion (see here). It turned out that Floyd Wilson, CEO of Halcon, had signed a non-compete agreement with BHP (BHP) in the previous year, as part of the acquisition by the Australian company of Petrohawk Energy Corporation from Wilson. So Lodzinski happily bought the Eagle Ford properties back from Halcon and formed Oak Valley (see here).

To reduce its capital spending in the Eagle Ford, Earthstone has been signing joint development agreements with IOG Capital LP and its subsidiary IOG Resources LLC, a private equity firm founded in 2014 by Mark Rowland, ex-CFO at Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK):

In July 2017, Earthstone reached an agreement on an 11-well (plus five optional) joint development drilling program in the Eagle Ford in southern Gonzales County, Texas. As of October 18, 2017, Earthstone finished the 11-well drilling program that it had planned for 2017 by drilling six wells in the Crosby Unit, with the completion operations on the 11 wells expected to begin in November 2017 (see here).

As of October 2017, Earthstone entered into a second JDA for 1,000 gross or 500 net acres in southern Gonzales County, which reduced Earthstone's interest in the six well Crosby Unit (25% retained working interest) and adjacent acreage. IOG was obligated to pay a higher share of Earthstone's Capex on seven wells (one scheduled for 2018) to earn 50% of Earthstone's interest in this unit and the adjacent acreage (see here).

The two JDAs are expected to reduce Earthstone's overall capital expenditures by $17 million, allowing the company to shift capital from the Eagle Ford to the Midland Basin while still maintaining operating control over its Eagle Ford program (see here).

As of 3Q 2017, Earthstone operates 36,520 gross or 16,500 net leasehold acres in Karnes, Gonzales, and Fayette counties, Texas, with working interests ranging from 17% to 50% and 60% held by production. The Eagle Ford acreage contains 101 gross or 44.8 net producing wells, of which 93 are operated and 8 non-operated. Some 170 gross drilling locations are identified in the Eagle Ford acreage, with upside potential in the Upper Eagle Ford, Austin Chalk, Buda, Wilcox, and Edwards (Fig. 7).

Furthermore, the company has 10-15% non-operated working interest in 25,100 gross or 2,900 net leasehold acres in La Salle County, TX, where 61 gross wells are producing.

Fig. 7. The Eagle Ford acreage of Earthstone in Karnes, Gonzales, and Fayette, Texas, source: here.

Operations

Earthstone, with acreage in hand, started to de-risk the acquired land and execute a multi-year development drilling program aiming to deliver production growth. In the meanwhile, it drove down costs in drilling, development and production operations, and in G&A, as it climbed the learning curve in the Midland Basin (Fig. 2).

Block up

Drilling long laterals can increases capital efficiency. Currently, more than 70% of the drilling locations identified by the company have laterals of 7,000 feet or greater (Fig. 5). To further enhance well economics, the company has been trading with offset operators to block up acreage for longer laterals, e.g., in the Benedum prospect located in Upton County; it is also actively pursuing bolt-on acquisition opportunities of adjacent acreage to increase lateral lengths (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. Maps showing acreage trades made long lateral wells possible, source: here.

Improved completion

The company has been improving its completion technique and is in Generation 4 as of recently. Improved completion technique of Generation 4 resulted in enhanced recovery (see here and here) (Fig. 9; Fig. 10).

Fig. 9. The well production rates by completion technique generation, source: here.

Fig. 10. The well cumulative production curve (left) and the effect of 660' down-spacing, source: here.

Down spacing

In addition, 660’-spacing tests on two wells in Wolfcamp B Upper in Reagan County proved that down-spacing led to a 10% improvement over the first 100 days as compared with the standalone wells (see here) (Fig. 10).

It is obvious that the late-arriving Earthstone still has a headroom to further improve its well economics in the Midland Basin. Nonetheless, the well performance that has been achieved so far seems to point to the existence of a technical expertise in this company (Fig. 11).

Fig. 11. The well results as compared with the type curves, source: here.

3Q 2017 review

Production

Earthstone grew production at a CAGR of 49% from 2014 to 2017. Such a production growth has been driven by both acquisitions and organic expansion (Fig. 12). The company looks to exit 2017 producing 10,000-11,000 boe/d (see here).

Fig. 12. Daily production, source: author's chart based on Earthstone quarterly and annual reports (see here).

Cost structure

The lease operating expenses, with transportation fees and ad valorem taxes inclusive, have been reduced consistently since 3Q 2016 (Fig. 13). By 3Q 2017, the LOE was as low as $6.08/boe (Table 2); however, such a unit cost metric still has headroom for improvement if compared with the $5.49/boe as reported by Laredo Petroleum (LPI), an entrenched peer and pure play in the Midland Basin (see here).

Fig. 13. The expenses per boe of Earthstone, source: author's chart based on Earthstone quarterly and annual reports (see here).

Table 2. Expenses per boe, source: author's tabulation based on Earthstone quarterly and annual reports (see here).

Earthstone guided the 2017 LOE, production taxes and G&A toward $7.00-7.50/boe, $2.25-2.50/boe, and $5.50-6.00/boe, respectively (Fig. 14). Under such a projection, the pre-hedging, pre-income tax breakeven for the company is at approximately $30/boe (Table 2).



Fig. 14. The 2017 capital budget and guidance, source: here.

In addition to productivity gains on the level of well economics as I enumerated above, diversion of capital to higher-quality assets (i.e., from Eagle Ford to Midland) and divestiture of high-cost properties (e.g., the Bakken assets) should also help drive down the operating costs. The divestiture of the lower-margin Bakken properties is expected to be reflected in the financial results from 1Q 2018 onward.

Over the past three years, the Permian peers - Callon (CPE), Concho (CXO), Energen (EGN), Diamondback (FANG), Parsley, Pioneer (PXD), RSP Permian (RSPP) and especially Laredo Petroleum - were able to consistently drive down the LOE (Fig. 11). Such an efficiency improvement trend can be expected to repeat in late-arriving Earthstone in the months ahead (Fig. 15).

Fig. 15. The LOE per boe for Laredo Petroleum in comparison with peers, source: here. Please note, LOE here excludes, but that of Earthstone includes, transportation and ad valorem taxes.

Profitability

The expanding production in combination with decreasing costs led to improved profitability. The company achieved accounting profit of $4 million in 3Q 2017. The acquisition of the operated Bold acreage appears to have greatly increased the adjusted EBITDAX, which as of 3Q 2017 reached $19.1 million (Fig. 16).

Fig. 16. The quarterly adjusted EBITDAX for Earthstone, source: author's chart based on Earthstone quarterly and annual reports (see here).

In the quarter of 3Q 2017, the company generated $24.2 million of cash flow from operating activities; excluding the net cash flow resultant from the Bold acquisition and sales of oil and gas properties, the company spent $30.10 million on oil and gas capital projects and corporate needs (see here). The company, therefore, outspent its operating cash flow by $5.9 million; in other words, it probably drilled one extra well beyond the free cash flow neutrality.

Negative free cash flows as such have been frowned upon by Wall Street in recent months; as the Wall Street talking heads deigned to pontificate about creating value for the shareholders, a number of CEOs had to acknowledge the prudence of pursuit of production growth within the constraint of cash flow (see here and here). Another new operational paradigm manufactured on Wall Street appears to have become the accepted wisdom in the oil capital. In spite of the deplorable track record of Wall Street consensus as I reviewed in detail in a previous article (see here), I agree that the operators of low-quality, high-cost assets should cut back their capital spending for the sake of value creation. However, should a company such as Earthstone also dance to the newest tune of Wall Street?

It is perhaps myopic to apply the growth-within-the-cash-flow rhetoric to the operators in the core of the Midland Basin, which boast the most attractive unconventional shale assets in the world, as evidenced by strong well economics, high oil cuts, multi-stack shale formations, abundant surface infrastructure, and proximity to commodity markets (Fig. 17).

Fig. 17. The results for the wells drilled into multiple benches, source: here.

Upstream petroleum projects tend to be capital intensive and have long lead time; nonetheless, high-quality projects will generate enough free cash flow in the later stages of development to offset the negative free cash flow in the first few years. Even though an individual unconventional well can be drilled and put onstream within a couple of months, an operator runs a process of drilling and completing a series of wells. In the course of operations, the operator learns by doing, as all natural resources developers do. As long as the quality of the assets is ascertained, somewhere down the learning curve the operations are so perfectly fine-tuned and costs are so reduced that the project will naturally achieve profitability.

The crux of the matter here is quality of the assets on which the company is working. It is absurd to indiscriminately advise all producers to cut back on Capex, so as to artificially produce instant positive free cash flow, so as to dole out short-term profits to please Wall Street.

Liquidity

Earthstone has twice used the net proceeds from secondary public offerings of equity to repay the outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility:

On June 21, 2016, Earthstone announced today that the underwriters of its recent secondary public offering of common stock exercised their option to purchase an additional 253,770 shares of common stock at $10.50 per share, increasing the total number of shares purchased to 4,753,770, which collectively resulted in total net proceeds of $47.2 million (see here).

On October 18, 2017, the company has commenced a secondary public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its Class-A common stock, with 675,000 shares optional to the underwriters (see here), priced at $9.25 per share for total net proceeds to the company of approximately $39.2 million, after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses (see here).

As part of its corporate streamlining, as of 3Q 2017, Earthstone realized about $8.1 million of cash proceeds from divestitures of gassy, low-margin legacy properties that contributed about 341 boe/d of production (64% gas)(see here).

On December 4, 2017, the borrowing base under the company's senior secured revolving credit facility has been increased from $150 million to $185 million in connection with its regularly scheduled fall redetermination. The $185 million borrowing base will not be reduced upon the sale of its Bakken assets (see here).

Taking into consideration the $27 million proceeds from the Bakken divestiture, the company has $189.1 million liquidity (Table 3). After covering the $5.9 million quarterly free cash flow shortfall, such a liquidity still accords the management a flexibility to opt for a more active drilling operations.

The company is currently running one-rig and plans to add one extra rig at some point in time in 2018 (see here), which will add to the current growth momentum.

Table 3. The liquidity situation of Earthstone, modified after source: here. Note that the revolver balance reflects $70 million as on September 30, 2017, less the $39.2 million net proceeds from the Class-A common share offering closed on October 23, 2017.

Investor Takeaways

Earthstone holds 20,900 operated and 5,883 non-operated net acres in the core of the Midland Basin, with 677 drilling locations which still have considerable upside if using offset operator data as an analog.

With acreage in hand, the company started to de-risk the acquired land, execute a multi-year development drilling program aiming to deliver production growth. In the meanwhile, it drove down costs in drilling, development and production operations, and in G&A. The company exhibits technical competence in operation so far. As it climbs the learning curve in the Midland Basin, the company is expected to deliver further improved well economics. Currently, the pre-hedging, pre-income tax breakeven for the company is at approximately $30/boe, which speaks volume about the high quality of its Midland assets.

The company grew production at a CAGR of 49% from 2014 to 2017; it looks to exit 2017 producing 10,000-11,000 boe/d. Such a production growth has been driven by both acquisitions and organic expansion.

The expanding production in combination with decreasing costs led to improved profitability; the company achieved accounting profit of $4 million and adjusted EBITDAX of $19.1 million. Although the company still generated a small negative free cash flow of $5.9 million, I agree with the management that Earthstone should ramp up to a two-rig drilling program in 2018, with its high-quality assets in the core of the Midland Basin.

To that end, Earthstone seems to have a healthy balance sheet and ample liquidity to carry out a two-rig drilling program.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESTE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.