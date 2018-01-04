Earthstone Energy: A Deep Value, A Strong Buy

Offering a compelling risk-reward profile, Earthstone is thought to warrant an inclusion in the portfolio of any serious oil investors.

To err on the conservative side, the Eagle Ford properties are excluded from the estimated intrinsic value and treated as part of the margin of safety.

The Midland Basin acreage of Earthstone is valued based on its PDP production and land value. The upside is evaluated using the inventory of drilling locations.

In a series of three articles, Laurentian Research presents an in-depth survey of Earthstone Energy, to present a quantitative valuation-based investment thesis. This is the third article of the series.

Go for the jugular.”- George Soros

Valuation

There are multiple ways to arrive at an estimate of the intrinsic value of Earthstone (NASDAQ:ESTE). Because the company does not have a long operational history to extrapolate from and because it is undergoing rapid changes in asset portfolio and operational efficiency, I choose the land value approach over a discounted cash flow-based valuation.

Midland land price

I compiled a list of 31 recent transactions of Midland Basin land based on press releases, quarterly filings, annual reports and presentations of relevant public companies QEP Resources (QEP), Parsley, Cimarex (XEC), Encana (ECA), Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG), RSP Permian (RSPP), Callon (CPE), Laredo (LPI), Pioneer (PXD), Devon (DVN), Concho (CXO), SM Energy (SM), Earthstone, Apache (APA), and Occidental (OXY), and various trade journals and private company information (Table 4).

Table 4. A dataset of 31 transactions of Midland Basin land, with the adjusted land price per net acre being calculated assuming $35,000 per boe/d, source of data: see here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here.

Under the assumption of $35,000 per boe/d (see note 3 for explanation), the net acreage-weighted average of the flowing production-adjusted land prices comes to $30,496 per net acre for all the 31 deals and $32,518 per net acre for 7 transactions done in 2017. Supposing $30,000 per boe/d instead, the averages shift slightly to $31,275 and $32,921 per net acre for all deals and for 2017 transactions, respectively.

Earthstone land value

Since one net acre in the Midland Basin sells for $32,518-32,921, it follows that the 26,900 net acres held by Earthstone are worth $875-886 million. The flowing production of 6,492 boe/d as of 3Q2017 is worth $195-227 million.

Therefore, the asset value of the Midland Basin landholdings of the company comes to $1,081-1,102 million. Adding net cash of $4 million, the net asset value amounts to $1,085-1,106 million or $17.00-17.33 per share.

Please note, this estimate is only for the Midland Basin acreage and any value that the Eagle Ford properties may carry is omitted.

Inventory of drilling locations

Suppose half of the drilling locations achieved the 1.00 MMboe EUR metric while the other half the 0.85 MMboe EUR (Fig. 11), the 475 net drilling locations in the Midland Basin (Fig. 3; see here) give an EUR of 439 MMboe, which at $6.72/boe as in the Bold transaction amounts to $2,953 million. Adding net cash of $4 million, the net value of the drilling locations comes to $2,957 million or $46.49 per share, which can be taken as an optimistic estimate of the upside.

If we omit those drilling locations that the company will probably not be able to access within the next five years, we end up with about 190 drilling locations, assuming 20 wells per rig per year and the five years comprised of 1/2 year of one rig program followed by 4 1/2 years of two-rig drilling. These 190 drilling locations will be equivalent to an EUR of 176 MMboe, which amounts to $1,181 million. Adding net cash of $4 million, the net value of the 190 drilling locations comes to $1,185 million or $18.63 per share.

Intrinsic value and margin of safety

I reckon that the base-case estimate for the NAV is $1,081-1,102 million or $17.00-17.33 per share. This is confirmed by the $1,185 million or $18.63 per share estimate derived from the 190 locations which will probably be drilled over the next five years (Table 5).

As we have learned above, upon closing the Bakken divestiture, the company has 62.5 MMboe of proven reserves, which corresponds to a PV-10 around $500 million, or $7.86 per share. This sets the lower limit of the intrinsic value.

The upper bound of the intrinsic value is set by the entire 475 net drilling locations at $2,957 million or $46.49 per share. A look at the booked drilling locations by the entrenched offset operators indicates that Earthstone still has a large headroom in delineating additional benches and identifying more drilling locations. Therefore, I believe that upper bound may prove to be conservative in the future.

ESTE changed hands at $10.66 per share as of mid-day December 28, 2017, which is only 30% above the NPV-10 of the proven reserves. Relative to the estimated NAV of $17.00-17.33 per share, there exists a margin of safety of 38%; on top of such a margin of safety, the Eagle Ford properties are thrown in for free as a sweetener for the investors. The Eagle Ford assets had a PV-10 of $97.1 million as of 3Q2017 (Fig. 3) and will definitely expand the margin of safety to a much higher level.

Such a margin of safety means that, in other words, a reversion to the intrinsic value alone will be able to deliver a return at a minimum 63%.

Table 5. The various estimated intrinsic value of Earthstone, source: author's calculation based on variables established in the article.

Investor takeaways

Risk assessment

The greatest risk with Earthstone lies in the possibility of it being used by the controlling shareholder EnCap as a tool to raise equity funds from the stock market and use the proceeds to acquire assets from its portfolio companies. The company has twice resorted to equity dilution to repay its outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility, while at the same time it purchased stake from Flatonia of C. John Wilder, acquired Lynden Energy Corp., and bought Bold Energy III LLC from EnCap, which has a 19.1% stake in Class-A common stock, but through Class-B common stock, controls 62.7% of the voting power (see here: p. 12).

There is already one investor (Nicholas Olenik) who considered the Bold transaction a raw deal for the public shareholders and filed a lawsuit (see note 4; see here and here). To be frank, the Bold purchase appears to have been transacted at a price ($11,617-12,172 per net acre) considerably below the market price (Table 4). But the related party transaction indeed smacks of a fishy arrangement. The minor investors may want neither additional equity dilution nor major shareholder meddling in the operations of the company.

The roll-up scheme as characterized in the beginning of the article may not fly after all because Lodzinski is known for build-and-sell. However, what matters to an investor is to ride the coattails of a valuation creation process. Lodzinski certainly has a track record of doing just that for the shareholders, as evidenced by his serial start-up and exit at Hampton Resources Corp. (HPTR, 1992-1996), Texoil, Inc. (TXLI, 1997-2001), and AROC, Inc. (2001-2004) / Southern Bay Energy, LLC (2005-2007) / GeoResources, Inc. (GEOI, 2007-2012), as illustrated in Fig. 18. The Lodzinski-led management collectively holds 1.58% of Class-A common stock, with some skin in the game (see here). One can hope, this time around, perhaps in his last start-up, the reputation of Lodzinski as a shareholder-rewarding executive will remain intact.

Fig. 18. The serial start-up track record of Frank A. Lodzinski, source: here, here, here, and here.

The Earthstone team led by Lodzinski has the ability to identify and negotiate attractive transactions, as shown by the deals done over the past few years. Going forward, the odds are high for them to put together more smart deals than cut dumb ones. This team also has the necessary technical expertise to de-risk and develop assets, as its preliminary operational record in the Midland Basin has shown. Given time, the team will most likely gain further knowledge of local geology and technological know-how (Fig. 15).

The assets: quality and growth

The Midland Basin is arguably the most economically viable unconventional petroleum province in the world, boasting multiple stacks of thick shale formations, well-built surface infrastructure and proximity to the Gulf Coast market. For a relatively new operator like Earthstone to achieve around $30/boe breakeven (Table 2) attests to the high-quality and low-cost nature of the Midland Basin assets held by the company.

With some 677 core gross drilling locations in three de-risked benches and a number of additional formations, which are proven to be highly prospective by offset operators, yet to delineate, the Midland Basin properties of Earthstone have a long runway of growth.

Furthermore, the company explicitly indicated during the 3Q2017 earnings conference call that it was seeking more land opportunities, looking to double the Midland Basin acreage and production in the next 18 months to be funded with a possible divestiture of part of the Eagle Ford properties (see here).

Funding

Earthstone has a clean balance sheet. With the $27 million proceeds from the Bakken divestiture, the company has a $4.1 million net cash position and no net debt (Table 3). The $189.1 million of liquidity, after covering the $5.9 million quarterly free cash flow shortfall, offers an adequate war chest to ramp up drilling operation from running one rig to two next year, which will help secure a rapid organic growth.

Such a strong financial position sets Earthstone apart from the vast majority of the small-cap operators in the Permian Basin.

Near-term catalysts

ESTE has been fluctuating in a trading range between $8 and $15 since 2016 (Fig. 19). This is a time when its net acreage in the Midland Basin increased from nilch to 26,900, the gross drilling locations there rose from zero to 677 (Table 1), production more than doubled (Fig. 12), and EBITDAX multiplied 10 folds (Fig. 16). What will catalyze the breakout of the stock to the upside?

Fig. 19. The stock chart of ESTE, source: here.

The most effective near-term catalyst, as always, is going to be great strides in the fundamentals. Judging from the asset quality, the operational expertise of the team, and the ample liquidity available to the company, as have been discussed above, it appears to be a cinch for the company to post a fast and profitable organic growth. Wonderful things tend to happen if these three ingredients are combined: a capable team, a portfolio of good assets, and money.

The effect of the removal of the relatively higher-cost Bakken properties from the book will not be apparent until the time of 1Q2018 reporting. The sale of the Bakken assets is expected to close by end-2017 (see here). Further lowering the cost structure will certainly be a boon to the bottom line of the company.

Will the company announce more value accretive deals in the near future? It is certainly possible, especially with an acquisitive management constantly on the lookout for opportunities. As a matter of fact, the management indicated that it planned to double the Midland acreage and production in the next 18 months (see here). So I wouldn't be surprised if the company announces selling a part or all of the Eagle Ford properties to fund a major land acquisition in the Midland Basin in the near future. Should that happens, it may work like a splendid tonic to the stock price.

Indulge me to conclude this survey by stating that Earthstone, at the current price, is a quintessential deep value and that, in view of its large margin of safety (over 38%), the prospect of profitability and visible growth runway, the stock warrants a serious consideration for inclusion in the portfolio of any enterprising, or even conservative, investors.

Note:

3. This metric ($35,000 per boe/d) would vary depending on the prevailing commodity price. However, for all intents and purposes, the estimated production-adjusted land price is relatively insensitive to this metric; a 267% increase of the metric only causes a 9% drop in the production-adjusted land price (see the figure below). When comparing land transactions, it is necessary to choose one metric to normalize all land deals.

4. On June 2, 2017, investor Nicholas Olenik filed a shareholder class and derivative action in the Delaware Court of Chancery against Lodzinski, along with other members of the Board, EnCap, Bold, Bold Holdings, and Oak Valley, complaining that the company directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the Bold Contribution Agreement as they negotiated the deal to benefit EnCap and its affiliates, failed to obtain adequate consideration for the Earthstone shareholders who were not affiliated with EnCap or Earthstone management, did not follow an adequate process in negotiating and approving the Bold Transaction, and made materially misleading or incomplete proxy disclosures in connection with the Bold Transaction, and sought unspecified damages (see here).

Join The Natural Resources Hub! The natural resources sector is poised for massive upside. I'd like to help you take advantage of the profit potential built into this once-in-a-decade opportunity. I'm a natural resources expert with over 35 years of experience in the industry, and I can spot trends and inflection points at these companies - often before the market. My Marketplace service, The Natural Resources Hub, provides timely commentary and insights, along with my best investing ideas, to help you become a better-informed and more successful natural resources investor. GeoPark (GPRK), my stock pick for 2017 (see here), finished the year as the best performing 'oil and gas drilling and exploration stock' according to Seeking Alpha statistics (see here), up 125%! If you're interested in finding out my best ideas for 2018, sign up for The Natural Resources Hub today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESTE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.