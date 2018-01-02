Ensco Is Due For A Surge

The end is near. I do not expect bears to live to see another quarter.

Investment Thesis

U.S. shale oil cannot meet global demand growth by itself; and Ensco is one of the two cheapest options to play this upcoming revelation.

Oil Bears Have It Wrong

Oil bears did get one thing right: the rebound of the U.S. shale oil has surprised most everyone. The latest EIA-914 report showed that the Texas oil production surged in October by an eye-watering 200 kb/d:

This significant production surge, however, has not been able to prevent global oil inventories from plummeting in October to below levels seen in the same month of 2015:

The above graph included in OPEC's latest Monthly Oil Market Report shows that oil inventories have declined at an accelerating rate in the four months through October. Clearly, global oil supply has been below global oil demand for some time, which has led to surging oil prices in recent months:

Why Haven't Offshore Drillers Moved?

I had expected offshore driller stocks to rise with oil prices throughout 4Q17:

The graph above illustrates that only Diamond Offshore (DO) has so far somewhat caught up with oil prices. Next in line are Rowan Companies (RDC), Noble (NE), Transocean (RIG), and Ensco (ESV), in that order.

This packing order can be explained by the relative strength of the companies' balance sheets and backlogs, both of which affect investors' view of the relatively "safety" of the companies (i.e. ability to weather the ongoing, prolonged, cyclical downturn).

Also importantly, rig day rates in the industry have remained persistently low, despite higher oil prices:

The stabilization of the utilization rate in 2017, after oil prices stabilized in 2016, will likely lead stabilizing day rates in 2018. I expect positive management commentary in the upcoming round of earnings calls on this.

Finally, readers should note that, even though the short-end of the oil price curve has moved up, the longer end has not yet shown significantly improvement, and still remains in the lower $50's per barrel:

Due to the long-cycle nature of offshore projects, offshore stocks will likely follow the longer end of the oil price curve, which I would expect it to rise throughout 2018, following the steepening backwardation of the curve: there simply is not enough oil left in short-term storage, so companies will have to invest in long-cycle projects as the long-end recovers.

Finally, readers should note that the short interest in offshore drillers remain high:



Bottom Line

I said in Ensco: Is It Short Squeeze Time?

Unfortunately for bears, it may be too late to cover their short positions. With nearly 90 million shares shorted in Ensco, it would take two to three weeks for those positions to be covered in an orderly fashion without triggering a short squeeze. I doubt Brent crude oil prices will remain below $70 per barrel for that long. The "fat lady" is getting ready to take the stage.

It's only been seven weeks since the publication of that article, and oil prices have continued to rise, cutting it very close to the all-important $70 per barrel price point.

In the next few weeks, we will start receiving quarterly results from many offshore drillers, and I would be surprised if the announcements of a few large, long-term contracts did not lead to surging stock prices across the industry in the following months.

2018 is the year of energy.

