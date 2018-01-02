Top Dividend Stocks Today

The indexes are sitting at record highs again. They have established new record highs regularly over the past year. With stocks trading at such high multiples, it is difficult for investors to find good options today.

I would like to share a few choices for dividend stocks that I believe are investable today.

Tobacco giants

The first stock on the list is Philip Morris (PM). Their price recently came falling back down after accusations about their IQOS technology. I have looked over the accusations and I am not concerned. While the reporting source is generally credible, the sources they were quoting in their research are less credible. Due to market concerns over IQOS, investors have allowed PM to trade down again. This looks like a solid entry point to me. The company still carries an excellent dividend yield and should be able to grow the dividend over the next several years. I expect to see a material improvement in free cash flows to the firm. A reduction in capital expenditures for investments should materially improve their free cash flows. That will give them more room to raise the dividend over the next several years. Ironically, the share price for Altria Group (MO) did not change as much. They were roughly flat across the week. I believe the IQOS technology will be a very important piece of the growth of Altria Group. If the technology was fundamentally flawed, it would be a significant problem for MO’s future revenue growth. Based on the current multiples, I see Altria Group as a hold and Philip Morris as a buy.

Commercial real estate lending

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) recently raised their quarterly dividend from $0.32 to $0.38. I believe they will raise the quarterly dividend again in the first quarter of 2018. The REIT originates loans on commercial real estate.

Source: GPMT investor presentation

This is a competitive area, but it has positive tailwinds. The increases in short-term rates drive the interest rate on their existing loans higher. Because they own loans with adjustable rates, I expect the yield on assets to be climbing each quarter.

The mortgage REIT produces a net interest spread from the difference between the yield on assets and the cost of funds. Most of their borrowing is also variable rate. Therefore, the spread between the yield on assets and the cost of funds should be relatively static over time. However, the assets financed through equity should continue to see an increase in interest income. Consequently, the total net interest income should climb when rates are increasing. Because GPMT is still working towards reaching optimal leverage, the amount of net interest income they produce each quarter should grow materially faster than other mortgage REITs in the same space that are already near optimal leverage.

I believe the best comparison is Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT). BXMT has raised their dividend several times. They trade at a substantial premium to book value. I would not expect GPMT to achieve the same premium to book value as BXMT. However, I do believe the multiples for GPMT will increase materially over the next 3 to 12 months as they increase the dividend.

Investors who expect interest rates to increase over the next year or two would be drawn to investments where the dividend income increases along with interest rates.

GPMT is a buy.

Preferred shares

AGNCN from AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is a very solid preferred share.

Source: CWMF

The price can move materially, but it usually stays within a range of a dollar or so above call value after we strip out the dividend accrual. The shares of AGNCN still have call protection for quite a few years. When the call protection ends, AGNCN will go to a floating rate of 3-month USD LIBOR + a credit spread. The floating rate should reduce investors’ concerns about interest rate sensitivity. Once AGNCN is carrying a floating rate, it would primarily trade off the credit spread. Since AGNC is one of the more conservative mortgage REITS, I believe the credit spread of 5.111% is sufficient to compensate for the minor credit risk. Overall, I do not view AGNC as a significant credit risk.

AGNC’s business model is buying agency fixed-rate mortgages and hedging out part of the interest rate risk. They attempt to earn a net interest spread from the difference between the fixed rate they are receiving and the variable rates they are paying to finance the portfolio. Because they use hedges to adjust their interest rate exposure, the change in their cost of funds is significantly smaller than it would otherwise be. The fixed rate agency RMBS provide a thinner net interest spread than I would like to see for endorsing the common stock. However, I don’t see any major risk to the preferred stock.]

AGNCN is flirting with a buy rating. AGNC is not a buy.

Honorable mentions

There are a few stocks worthy of honorable mention. Walmart (WMT) is one of them. The company has an excellent history of dividend growth and their online ventures are performing extremely well. I believe the acquisition of Jet.com was a brilliant move. It gave them access to a visionary, Marc Lore, who could develop their internet platform to compete with Amazon (AMZN). WMT’s expertise in online sales grew dramatically over the last two years. They went from a fairly mediocre website to one that is much easier to navigate. They acquired several additional websites and designed a system to incorporate those websites into their own order fulfillment systems. That allowed them to leverage their expertise in supply chain management to improve the businesses they were acquiring.

Walmart has finally received recognition from Wall Street for their excellence in this regard. Consequently, the share price climbed dramatically faster than earnings and I believe Walmart is now a hold rather than a buy.

AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) both have exceptionally high dividend yields. They could benefit from reduced regulations with the FCC opposing Net Neutrality. They could also benefit from lower corporate tax rates driving up profits.

Realty Income Corporation (O) also gets an honorable mention. Management has done an excellent job at maintaining high occupancy and growing the portfolio over the last several years. Their leases are locked in several years in advance. That makes their revenues dramatically more consistent. The company pays a monthly dividend and has an excellent history of raising the dividend. Currently, O is a little too expensive for me to give it the buy rating. However, the dividend is thoroughly covered and I see no reason to doubt its growth over the next few years. Therefore, Realty Income Corporation remains at a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPMT, MO, PM, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy PM, GPMT. Hold MO, WMT.