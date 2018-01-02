8.5% Yield Worth A Look From RSO's C Series Preferred Share

| About: Resource Capital (RSO)

Summary

Resource Capital Corporation primarily invests in commercial real estate loans.

RSO carries materially more risk than peers.

RSO-C also carries risk, but is worth it for the investors who are willing to trade.

RSO-A was recently called and RSO-B is a weaker investment than RSO-C.

Resource Capital Corporation (RSO) has a fairly substantial amount of credit risk with a portfolio of commercial real estate loans. RSO trades materially below book value. I believe there is some upside to RSO but the REIT comes with risks. The company has higher operating expenses than comparable mortgage REITs. The company is trading under 65% price to book value. The significant discount creates a decent safety cushion.

Preferred shares

For investors following my preferred share ratings, here is my guide to preferred shares.

This article will be primarily covering RSO-C. The C preferred series offers a nice opportunity for investors who are willing to take on more risk for a stripped yield near 8.46%:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required)

For the buy-and-hold investors, anything labeled as a 1 or 2 will generally be a reasonable choice. Depending on risk tolerance, the buy-and-hold investor may want to mix in a few shares rated at 3. I would generally treat the 4 and above as being more relevant to the investors who are happy trading securities on relative price movements and dividend captures.

RSO-C is well into the hold range:

Source: CWMF

RSO-B is $0.08 away from the sell range and carries some call risk. RSO-C is $2.42 away from the sell range. I am currently invested in RSO-C. Let’s review what’s been going on over the last few weeks.

December 16, 2017

This was sent to subscribers on December 16:

Source: Schwab

Shortly thereafter, RSO-A was called and so was part of RSO-B. I’m still skeptical of RSO’s management, but I did put both RSO-C and RSO-B at a risk rating of 4. The difficulty with RSO-C is the call protection (and fixed-to-floating rate with a floor) would be ideal for the buy-and-hold investor. However, until I become more confident with RSO’s management, the preferred shares will carry a higher risk rating.

December 27, 2017

RSO-C came into the buy range and was a good choice for dividend capture:

RSO-C was in the buy range ( still near buy range) and an interesting security because it’s trading materially over call value. However management’s decision to call RSO-A and part of RSO-B is materially improving the risk picture for this security. Since RSO-C contains a floor to the original coupon rate:

That floating rate can never work against shareholders. I called this out in subscriber chat and then purchased some RSO-C.

I am currently still holding onto shares of RSO-C, but the dividend capture played out nicely:

The callout for RSO-C has been a rock star. RSO-C was hanging out in the “buy under” target price and was up for a dividend capture. The result was 1.4% for a few days.

Final thoughts

The market believes Resource Capital Corporation carries more risk than peers. The company trades at a price to book value under 65%. However, RSO-C still has years of call protection on the table. While I see the security carrying material risk, it still offers investors a yield of 8.5%. RSO calling RSO-A and part of RSO-B improved the coverage ratio for the preferred shares to common equity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSO-C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: Seeking Alpha pays for exclusive articles. Payment calculations are based on a combination of coverage area, popularity and quality.
Tagged: , , , REIT - Retail
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here