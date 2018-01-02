S&P 500 Valuation - New Year's Update

The best and the worst sectors for these metrics.

A score in value and quality for every sector.

This monthly series gives fundamental scores by sector for companies in the S&P 500 index (SPY). I follow chosen fundamental factors for every sector and compare them to a historical baseline so as to create a synthetic dashboard with a Value Score (V-score) and a Quality Score (Q-score). You can find here data that may be useful in a top-down approach.

Methodology

The median value of 4 valuation ratios is calculated for S&P 500 companies in each sector: Price/Earnings (P/E), Forward Price Earnings for the current year (Fwd P/E), Price-to-Sales (P/S), Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF).

It is compared in percentage to its own historical average. For example, a difference of 10% means that the current median ratio is 10% over- or underpriced relative to its historical average in the sector.

The V-score of a sector is the average of differences in percentage for the 4 factors multiplied by -1. The higher is the better.

The Q-score is the difference between the current median ROE (return on equity) and its historical average. The higher is the better.

The choice of the valuation and quality ratios has been justified in previous articles. Among the simple, publicly available fundamental factors, they are the best predictors of future returns according to 17-year backtests. Median values are better reference data than averages for stock-picking. Each median is the middle point of a sector, which can be used to separate good and bad elements. A median is also less sensitive to outliers.

Sector valuation table on 1/1/2018

The next table reports the 4 valuation factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current median value, the historical average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference in percentage (“%Hist”). The first column “V-score” shows the value score as defined above.

V-score P/E Avg %Hist Fwd P/E Avg %Hist P/S Avg %Hist P/FCF Avg %Hist All -36.92 24.38 19.18 27.11 18.47 14.83 24.54 2.66 1.58 68.35 31.53 24.7 27.65 Cons.Disc. -23.05 19.92 18.7 6.52 17.03 14.56 16.96 1.7 1.12 51.79 27.5 23.52 16.92 Cons.Stap. -28.69 24.83 20.48 21.24 19.94 16.27 22.56 2.44 1.54 58.44 44.2 39.28 12.53 Energy -101.03 33.41 17.8 87.70 25.54 14.38 77.61 2.84 1.94 46.39 89.45 30.59 192.42 Financials -39.97 17.58 15.02 17.04 14.2 11.55 22.94 3.01 1.89 59.26 16.11 10.03 60.62 Healthcare -13.18 28.73 23.76 20.92 17.93 16.85 6.41 3.86 2.93 31.74 28.13 30.04 -6.36 Industrials -47.54 25.65 18.75 36.80 19.78 14.52 36.23 2.1 1.24 69.35 37.92 25.66 47.78 IT & Tel. -12.97 28.45 27.16 4.75 16.84 19.29 -12.70 4.02 2.72 47.79 29.15 26.02 12.03 Materials -49.83 28.38 19.74 43.77 20.1 14.36 39.97 2.07 1.15 80.00 37.32 27.53 35.56 Utilities -60.30 21 15.21 38.07 19.14 13.15 45.55 2.19 1.11 97.30 N/A 43.5 N/A Real Estate -8.37 33.37 40.71 -18.03 44.24 36 22.89 8.68 6.67 30.13 51.02 51.8 -1.51

Energy: P/FCF Avg starts in 2000 - Utilities: P/FCF starts in 2004 - Real Estate: Avg start in 2006

V-score chart

Sector quality table

The next table gives a score for each sector relative to its own historical average. Here, only one factor is accounted.

Q-score (Diff) Median ROE Avg All -0.35 14.58 14.93 Cons.Disc. 2.64 19.98 17.34 Cons.Stap. -2.00 22.06 24.06 Energy -12.50 2.39 14.89 Financials -2.18 10.35 12.53 Healthcare -2.28 15.32 17.6 Industrials 3.51 20.46 16.95 IT & Tel. 6.81 19.92 13.11 Materials 3.93 17.82 13.89 Utilities -1.91 9.44 11.35 Real Estate 1.55 8.38 6.83

Q-score chart

Relative momentum

The next table and chart show the return in 1 month and 1 year for all sectors, represented by their respective SPDR ETFs (including dividends).

Sector ETF 1-month return 1-year return All SPY 2.10% 21.26% Cons.Disc. XLY 2.98% 21.79% Cons.Stap. XLP 3.19% 12.42% Energy XLE 6.85% -1.17% Financials XLF 2.56% 22.27% Healthcare XLV 0.19% 21.33% Industrials XLI 3.85% 23.54% IT & Tel. XLK 1.44% 33.21% Materials XLB 2.70% 23.20% Utilities XLU -5.74% 11.43% Real Estate XLRE -0.32% 11.75%

Monthly Momentum:

Annual Momentum:

Interpretation

S&P 500 companies as a group look overpriced by about 37%, with a quality factor close to the historical average.

Since last month:

The S&P 500 went up by 2.1%.

The V-score has deteriorated by less than 1 percentage point.

The leading sectors are Energy and Industrials.

The only sector showing a significant monthly loss is Utilities. Healthcare and Real Estate are close to breakeven. All other sectors are in gain.

V-Score has improved in Healthcare, Utilities, Real Estate, and deteriorated in Consumer Discretionary, Financials, Industrials, Materials.

Q-Score has not changed significantly in any sector.

Technology, Real Estate, Healthcare are overpriced by less than 15%, Energy, Utilities, Materials, Industrials, Financials by 40% or more. Technology, Consumer Discretionary, Industrials, Materials and Real Estate are above their historical average in quality. Energy has the worst valuation score and the worst quality score.

In the next weeks, I will write articles with data at industry level for some sectors and stocks looking cheap in these sectors. All these “cheap stocks” together are the Dashboard List updated once a month for Quantitative Risk & Value members before a part is published in free-access articles.

Data are provided by portfolio123 (this is a partner link giving you an extended period of free trial. I may receive a fee if you buy later a paid subscription, at no additional cost to you).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.