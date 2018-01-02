Year In Review 2017 And My 2 Favorite Names For 2018

As someone who prides himself on keeping it real, telling it like it is, and writing candidly, I give myself a "C+" in 2017.

Let face it, despite the fact that I was pounding the table on Weight Watchers International (WTW), at $12 per share, throughout January 2017 (see my highly detailed piece: Weight Watchers Has The Momentum As Oprah Leans In), my name will be tarred and feather for getting GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) wrong and not cashing out on July 28th for a 30% profit. Let's face, post GNC's lousy Q3 2017 conference call, GNC shares have dropped 55% and are down 66%, since their high-water mark made on July 28th. Despite the fact that WTW shares, at the highs, hit nearly $55, representing a 3.58X bagger if you high ticked it (or if you are ONLY up 2.69X on your money (WTW closed 2017 at $44.28 and still long)), the critics only recall the big strike outs and the missteps. They cherry pick the losses and ignore the wins.

Now candidly, I get it, when you are as outspoken as me and it looks like I have been throwing rocks from a house bedazzled in glass from all vantage points. So as I look back and reflect upon the sage advice, that I just didn't take (to quote Alanis Morissette's hit song Ironic), I have to look into the abyss, and figure out if, finally, in 2018, if it is time for me to turn the page and tone back the stylistically aggressive prose. In the spirit of keeping it real, far too often I am told you are so obsessed with being right and that this mars the passion which is embedded in your writing and craft. So I'm thankful to my Marketplace readership, for their feedback and I'm thankful to the free site readers for your thoughtful commentary.

Quick frankly, as someone who moonlights as a writer, as I work a corporate 9 to 5 and have young children, I need to make some changes in 2018, as I have never worked harder and been more passionate, yet achieved such lackluster results and poor performance.

If you want to talk about irony, last Thursday, on Marketplace, after reading Richard Pearson's article: Bitcoin Rollout Could Send GAIN Capital Sharply Higher, we actually bought some Gain Capital (GCAP) shares at $8.50 (only for a trade) and I sent a real time alert to Marketplace readers. In less than 24 hours, on a percentage basis, GCAP shares traded 50% higher, when they opened at $12.75, last Friday (12/29/17). Much earlier that morning, December 29th, when GCAP shares were indicated to open in the $12s, I advised my readers to cash out. The irony is that despite upwards of a few hundred hours spent researching, channeling checking, writing 67 public site articles, and even two recent excellent calls with GNC's head of IR (earlier in December) at the highs of 2017, I was only up 30% (on July 28th). Better yet, I'm still enjoying a nice 56% unrealized loss (on my 3,725 GNC shares with a cost basis of $8.31 per share). You have to almost laugh because it takes too much energy to cry. A fast 50% on GCAP almost seems too easy and I almost wonder if it is easier to simply play momentum stocks, as traversing the rugged terrain of turnaround land sure isn't easy. Rest assured, I have the scars to prove it.

Source: Marketplace article

If Weight Watchers and GNC Holdings, Inc. were the extreme high and low points, keep in mind that there was a lot of stuff in between.

I will share a few highlights and lowlights and then move onto my two best ideas for 2018.

A Few Highlights

Sell Helios And Matheson at $29

Recommendation: Sell Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) at $29 (see I've Seen How This Movie End published October 12, 2017). I published this piece, first on Market Adventures and later in the day to free site readers. However, I did send a real time instablog, when shares were trading at $29 in pre-market.

Making A 22% profit on Famous Dave's (after first buying shares at $8 in October 2015).

Sticking with Famous Dave's (DAVE). On March 27, 2017, I wrote Adventures In Capitalism where provided my detailed activist turnaround and playbook for the company. As I promised in the piece, in early May, I flew out to Minnesota to attend Famous Dave's annual shareholders meeting, where Famous Dave's management was very receptive and friendly. Lo and behold, as revealed that day, DAVE's management turnaround plan was well aligned with my March 27th piece. I spoke with the then CEO, Mike Lister, current CFO, Dexter Newman, and briefly with Famous Dave's Chairman, Charles Mooty.

After the company reported better than expected Q3 2017 results combined with a good outlook for FY 2018, in early December, DAVE shares popped from the mid $4s to as high as $9.65. I had been long 3,500 shares with a cost basis of $5.88 and I took my profits at $7.20. More importantly, I'm quite happy that about half a dozen Marketplace readers bought shares of DAVE in the mid $3s and low $4s. Some printed their big percentage gains and other are still long and awaiting the opportunity to partake in the $3.50 per share rights offering.

Short Advance Auto Parts At $131 (June 16th)

I published this first on Market Adventures on June 16th and then later shared it on the free site (see here). Soon after shares traded down to $80, marking a nearly 39% decline. One of the best traders on Market Adventures make a quick $5K on her put options.

I later wrote a highly detailed follow up piece, first on Market Adventures (About That Turnaround - December 7th) and shared with a time delay on December 26th on the free site a few weeks later. I still really like Advance Auto Parts as a short, at $100 per share or higher.

Buy More Macy's Post Q3 2017 Conference Call

On Marketplace, I wrote a few very highly detailed Macy's (M) pieces where I synthesized Macy's conference calls and market events.

Macy's: At $23.50, It's Time To Back Up The Truck (published June 1st)

Macy's Q2 And Algos Gone Wild (published August 11th)

Citigroup Downgrades Macy's (published October 30th)

More On Citgroup's 10/30 Downgrade (published November 6th)

Macy's Q3 - First Blush Reaction (published November 9th at 10:34am)

Macy's Q3 Conference Call: Get Ready For A Leg Up (published November 10th at 5:18am)

I also wrote a number of short and sweet free site Macy's pieces, including The Magic Of Macy's And 70 Million Shares Sold Short, where I highlighted Macy's short interest was nearly 70 million, as of November 15th, and where I estimated that 54.51 million of the 69.8 million were shorted at approximately $21.27 per share. As of December 15, we learned that nearly 10 million shares of Macy's were covered during the first two weeks of December.

Macy's short covering

Source: WSJ

A Few Lowlights

NRG Energy

In July, I casually mentioned on Livechat that Paul Singer and Elliott Management's activist plan, at NRG Energy (NRG), looked great and that we bought 500 shares of NRG at $14.75. I never get around to formally writing it up, as soon after, NRG took off and goes on to become best performing stock in the S&P 500 for 2017. As far as I know, only one of my Marketplace subscriber ended up buying any. With shares of NRG trading at roughly $14.75, she bought 50 September (or October $16 calls) for $0.80 and she goes makes as much as 15X her money on some of the calls (she sold some along the way, as it was climbing higher). I'm upset because if I had formally written it up, in a timely manner, others could have profited handsomely, too.

Range Resources (RRC): Ready To Rocket At $29

On April 3, 2017, I published Range Resources: Ready To Rocket At $29.

We ending up losing a modest $500 on our RRC June 2017 $30 calls. From July through early December, we bought 70 RRC 1/19/2018 calls for an average of $0.70 per contract, so we are set to lose about $4,700, cumulative, as of 1/19/2018. That said, we own 1,400 shares of RRC with a cost basis of $16.80 in my Dad's account and I am long 800 shares of RRC at $21, in my PA. More on Range in a bit.

Selling Whole Foods Market (AMZN) at $36.50.

I wrote a number of free site pieces on Whole Food Markets including:

My Favorite Stock If I Could Own Just One For Five Years (December 9, 2015)

In 2017, I wrote three pieces, stupidly, we sold our 650 shares of WFM at roughly $36.50.

Source: CCI's Whole Foods Pieces

Here are the only closed positions in my PA, in 2017.

Here the 350 shares in one of my wife's retirement accounts.

As you can see, own sold at roughly $36.50 per share, and Amazon (AMZN) ended up buying the company for 2017. I feel pretty stupid about this considering that we own shares in the $32s (and some since July 2015) and there wasn't a good reason to have sold. That said, earlier in 2015, in my wife's account, she made $4,200 trading WFM, so net-net we did ok with our modest WFM bets.

My two favorite stocks for 2018 are Range Resources (RRC) and Antero Resources.

In 2017, Range Resources was the third worst performer in the S&P 500, with a total return of negative 50.3%.

Source: Google Finance

In 2017, Antero Resources was down nearly 24%.

Source: Google Finance

Essentially, I'm betting that the market's extremely pessimistic viewpoint towards the gassy E&P companies is wrong. In fact, on September 8th, before the market open, Goldman Sachs published a super bearish natural gas report (incidentally, I read Goldman's entire report and wrote a detailed response on Marketplace on September 14th). Basically, the natural gas bears think natural gas grows on trees and they point that the fact, that until this major cold snap, that record natural gas production of 77.5 Bcf/d (it was under 76 Bcf/d last week) means that natural gas prices will be under $3 MM/Btu for years.

Lo and behold, market participants had largely adopted Goldman's bearish views, as the entire 2018 and 2019 natural gas future curves was trading sub $3 MM/Btu. This was until we were reminded that after two extraordinary warm back to back winters, it does actually still get cold in most of the U.S. As I recently penned, on December 28th, in the free site piece: Cold Snap Or Polar Vortex, the natural gas inventory draw for the week ending December 29th (reported January 4th) should be about 220 Bcf to 230 Bcf and the inventory draw for the week ending January 5th (reported January 12th) could be north of 300 Bcf.

Suddenly, natural gas inventories, which were sitting at 3,412 Bcf, for the period ending December 22, 2017, will be well below the 5 year average.

3,412 Bcf (as of 12/22/17) less 225 Bcf (for week ending 12/29/17) less 300 Bcf (for the week ending 1/5/18) equals 2,887 Bcf. This would be 223 Bcf (or 7.2%) below the 5 year average on an apples to apples basis for the same time period and week.

Source: AmericanOilman.com

Anther reasons why I love RRC at $17.06 and AR at $19 are that there is the possibility that gassy E&P managements team will find religion and focus on generating free cash flow over production growth. This will either occur the easy way where management teams, like Range, realize that they have failed shareholders by chasing production growth and flooding the market with uneconomic production due to good hedging practices (and productivity gains) or the hard way. The hard way is one or a group of big money activists come in and kick out the existing management teams at the gassy E&Ps. Another bullish possibility is that another deal like EQT's (EQT) acquisition of Rice Energy leads to more consolidation and more disciplined supply growth.

Here are two other slides that I really like.

Look at the disconnect between the rebound in oil and gas prices (not to mention NGLs) and, yet, how RRC's stock has had another leg down.

Also, per Antero's November 2017 slide deck, AR and RRC are the most leveraged towards buoyant NGL prices. I have discussed this topic ad nauseam and in greater detail on Marketplace over the past three months.





Takeaway

From a writing and investing standpoint, I am happy to close out my "C+" year, despite my considerable efforts measured in time and passion. My primary goal for 2018 is to continue to expand my coverage universe, adding more names and fresh ideas. Incidentally, over the past two weeks, I shared two new short ideas, only on Marketplace. One of them I feel really strongly about and have a very high conviction level for that short bet.

That said, if you forced me to pick my best idea for 2018, on the long side, it would be Range Resources (RRC) at $17.06 and Antero Resources (AR) at $19. I still own and really like Macy's and I just might get lucky with GNC, "if" and only if, its management developed a sense of urgency over the Holiday 2017 reprieve.

Thanks for reading and Happy New Year!

Disclosure: I am/we are long m, AR, RRC, GNC.

