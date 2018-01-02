Teekay Offshore: Cash Flow Tidalwave Ahead

The current price is below what Brookfield and Teekay paid for units as part of the bailout. Later conversion of the warrants would lower that average price.

The last time Teekay Offshore (TOO) made the headlines, the company received an extremely large bailout that exceeded $600 million. That bailout was quickly followed by a significant redemption of preferred stock and a sizable non-cash writeoff of cost overruns and other items. There is every chance that the cost overruns and the preferred stock redemption equaled much of the cash injection. But the market focus on these events may have lead to recent weakness in the price of the limited partner units that may signal an investment opportunity.

The initial investment by Brookfield and Teekay (TK) was $2.50 per unit. Brookfield had an option to control the general partner and Teekay changed its accounting of Teekay offshore. This effectively acknowledged the change in control of the general partner. A case can be made that the additional warrants lower the average investment price when those warrants convert at about $4 per unit. In the meantime the stock has sagged some since the bailout in-spite of some significant progress made by the company.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website December 31, 2017

Despite the year end rally, the limited partner units remain below that initial $2.50 that both Brookfield and Teekay paid for the bailout. The initial dilution is now complete. The warrants do offer further relatively modest dilution. But the future cash flow increase should overwhelm that further dilution.

Source: Video on Teekay Website December 31, 2017

"HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore or the Partnership) announced today that it has completed the upgrade of the Petrojarl I floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, which has now sailed-away from the Aibel AS shipyard in Norway."

This completion of upgrades to the unit shown above marks a milestone of sorts. Shareholders were more than happy for the press release confirmation and the pictures (and videos) shown above. Cost overruns on this project were part of the more than $300 million impairment charges taken in the third quarter. It is very hard to fully state the importance of the completion of a project that suffered major cost overruns. A major risk to the forecast of future earnings and cash flow has now been decisively eliminated. Future cash flow from this asset are far more predictable and unforeseen expenses have largely been eliminated. But the market really did not react that much to this event.

"Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore or the Partnership) announced today that its jointly owned floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, the FPSO Pioneiro de Libra (Libra), has successfully achieved first oil and commenced its 12-year charter contract with a group of international oil companies"

Ever since the bailout, there has been a steady stream of news announcements like the one shown above that mark the end of a capital devouring project and the beginning of cash flow. The relatively aggressive capital expansion is coming to an end. But the start of the cash flow and earnings is just beginning. The next year or two should have some very significant (large) positive cash flow and earnings comparisons. Mr. Market just loves positive quarterly comparisons. So these limited partnership units should do well over the next few years.

Source: Teekay Offshore Third Quarter, 2017, Earnings Presentation

As shown above, management has forecast a decent increase in quarterly cash flow. As the deliveries shown above continue, there is going to be a lot more positive quarterly comparisons. Long term contracts give future forecasts a lot of visibility. If the market had doubts after the huge bailout, those doubts should begin to fade as the completion of the projects continues on time.

Back in the first quarter, the announcement of the contract cancellation involving the Arendal Spirit hurt future cash flow projections. Now a future contract for this vessel will aid cash flow growth in the future. That future contract may take awhile to obtain, but there are some decent chances to obtain a contract in the future.

In addition, management placed orders for two additional shuttle tankers. This now appears to be an area of future growth for the company. The shuttle business has been reorganized into a separate subsidiary. The new general partner, Brookfield may be able to realize currently understated value of this subsidiary by selling some shares to the public while retaining a controlling interest. Such a move would accelerate the market realization of the value that underlies the Teekay Offshore Limited Partner units.

Both Brookfield and Teekay cannot convert the warrants held until the limited partner units trade at (or over) $4. So limited partner unit investors should expect Brookfield to find ways to convince the market that these units are worth at least $4.

The reduction in the distribution combined with the new orders since the bailout should convince the market that this partnership will grow. The investors that were used to the distribution of most of the cash flow will probably need to get used to a new strategy. In the future, less cash flow will be distributed so that the retain cash flow can grow the business. The new strategy will probably not be clear for a year or two because the balance sheet needs strengthening.

Still, the end of several large capital projects marks the end of a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future cash flow projections of this limited partnership. Brookfield represents a very experienced general partner that knows financial leverage. Teekay knows the partnership business very well. Together, the two entities represent a compreshensive experience profile going forward. Both entities have a significant investment in the limited partner units. Therefore both entities want to see those limited partner units appreciate.

The appreciation of the partnership units to $4 per unit now appears relatively free of unexpected challenges. Most of the ships have relatively long term contracts. The risky upgrade projects have now either been completed or are nearing completion. There is always the risk of an occasional contract cancellation, but the company is much better prepared for that unexpected surprise than it was in the past. Cash flow is now climbing as forecast a few years back. Despite the recently unsettling history, the forward forecast is far less fraught with peril. Once the market realizes how much more certain the future is, these units should respond accordingly.

The first goalpost for the general partner will be the conversion of the warrants. That conversion will probably happen within the next year as the unit price climbs. After that, Brookfield will probably grow the business to take advantage of the budding recovery. That could lead to some unexpectedly large gains. Brookfield usually gets involved with a goal to at least double the money invested to counter the risk involved with leverage and troubled companies. This company should be no exception. When returns begin to lag, then expect Brookfield to exit. But in the meantime, above average returns should be the order of the day.

