2017 Year in Review

2017 was a continuation of one of the longest bull markets on record. Today, North American stock markets are overvalued. Buyer beware.

2017 Market Returns

2017 Stock Recommendations

Top Investments for 2018

Hold some cash.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCPK:PEYUF, TSE: PEY, $15.03)

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD, $34.69)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO, $45.91)

Cameco Corp. (CCJ, $9.23)

Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL, $22.59)

As I said last year, I would not be back to comment until the markets begin to fall. The above picks are defensive and provide decent upside. The tail risk ETF provides defensive protection for the US markets.

Cheers to another great year!

Disclosure: I own IBM, EZPW, and PEY.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.