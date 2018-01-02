Dow Dog 2018 Gains Topped By GE, Merck, DowDuPont, And Apple, Per Broker Late December Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Dogs of the Dow showed 7.4% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Low--priced small Dogs returned to lead December/January.

30 Dow Dogs represent nine of eleven Sectors. Dow Tracks Utilities as a separate index and omits real estate. Broker target-estimated gains ranged 7.2%-19.95% topped by GE to 12/29/18.

"The Dow® [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth, and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation.is also a consideration."

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Brokers Projected 7.22% To 19.95% Net Gains For Ten Dow Dogs To January, 2019

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Dow dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades in YCharts for December 2018 showed:

General Electric (GE) was projected to net $199.48, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% over the market as a whole.

Merck & Co. (MRK) was projected to net $171.04, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% less than the market as a whole.

DowDuPont (DWDP) was projected to net $123.22, based on a median target estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

Apple (AAPL) was projected to net $120.58, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from forty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

International Business Machines (IBM) was projected to net $90.87 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from twenty-seven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% under the market as a whole.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) was projected to net $85.68, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from thirty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% less than to the market as a whole.

Visa (V) was projected to net $84.89, based on a target price estimate from thirty-nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola (KO) netted $80.26 based on a target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was projected to net $80.20, based on a median target price estimate from nineteen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Pfizer (PFE) was projected to net $72.21, based on target price estimates from twenty-fuve analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 11% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11-13): (Bear Alert) Analysts Expected Three Dow Dividend Dogs To Lose 3.3%-7.94% By January, 2019

The probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts into 2019 were:

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) projected a loss of $33.09 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

3M Company (MMM) projected a loss of $57.18 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from fourteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Caterpillar (CAT) projected a loss of $79.40 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-four analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 5.5% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these three Dow dogs. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

December Dow 30 Index By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (14-23) 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Range 2.75% To 4.46% Per YCharts & Range 2.75% To 4.49% Per IndexArb

Top ten Dow dogs as of 12/29/17 by both IndexArb and YCharts-estimated yields represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Verizon Communications (VZ) [1] was the lone communication services sector representative in the top ten.

Second place was occupied by the first of two technology representatives in the top ten, International Business Machines, (IBM) [2]. The other Tech stock placed eighth , Cisco Systems (CSCO) [8].

Next, third and sixth places were occupied by the two healthcare firms in the Dow top ten, Pfizer (PFE) [3] and Merck (MRK) [6].

Two energy sector firms, placed fourth and fifth, Exxon Mobil (XOM) [4] and, Chevron (CVX) [5].

Two consumer defensive representatives took seventh and ninth places, Coca-Cola Co. (KO) [7], and Procter & Gamble (PG) [9]

Lastly, a lone industrials sector representative placed tenth, General Electric (GE) [10], to complete the top ten December Dow IndexArb-estimated dogs by yield.

Dow Dogs Dividend Vs. Price Results

Graphs below show the relative strengths of the top ten Dow dogs by yield as of market close 12/29/2017. The two sets of charts show the variation of dividends calculated by YCharts.com estimates and those from the arbitrage firm IndexArb.com.

Top ten Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten). A dividend dogcatcher priority is to source stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. Of the

Dow 30 Index, only GE & PFE currently meet that goal.

Actionable Conclusion (24): Dow Dogs Stay Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 67% per YCharts and 66% per IndexArb, while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 33% per YCharts and 34% per IndexArb of their combined totals estimates.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or oversold condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for December 29, 2017 was $28.14 per YCharts or $27.48 in the IndexArb reckoning.

Actionable Conclusions: (25-34) Dow Shows 5.47% To 19.2% Upsides To December, 2018; (35) Downside From Lowest Dog Was -7.92%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 4.85% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dow Index Stocks To December 2018

Ten top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dow dogs selected 12/29/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven sectors constituting the index.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected (36) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Dow Dogs To Deliver 7.62% Vs. (37) 7.27% Net Gains by All Ten Come December, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 4.85% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The sixth lowest priced Dow top yield dog, Merck & Co. (MRK), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 17.1%.

The five lowest-priced Dow top yield dogs for December 29 were: General Electric (GE); Pfizer (PFE); Cisco Systems (CSCO); Coca-Cola (KO); Verizon Communications (VZ), with prices ranging from $17.45 to $52.93.

Five higher-priced Dow dogs for December 29 were: Merck & Co. (MRK); Exxon Mobil (XOM); Procter & Gamble (PG); Chevron (CVX); International Business Machines (IBM), whose prices ranged from $56.27 to $153.42.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: marketintelligencecenter.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, GE, PFE, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.