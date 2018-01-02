The $444 Million Potential Of GNC's Lean Shake 25

Like many of GNC's product, there is a large and underutilized addressable market that the company hasn't won over.

I share a high level pro-forma model suggesting that GNC could sell upwards of $444 million from its GNC Lean Shake protein powders and ready made drinks.

I had no intention of writing another GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) article, so soon, but as luck would have it, the catalyst for my inspiration was a text, Friday afternoon, from my brother-in-law. For Christmas, I got him the following GNC products. (I only have one sibling - my sister - and don't worry we got her other gifts that were unrelated to GNC products).

Specifically, I gave him a container of Chocolate Peanut Butter Lean Shake 25 and a Batman Perfect Shaker. I simply said that I drink one of these four or five times a week, with 1% milk and on ice. This is my breakfast in the morning, as it is both delicious and healthy. Unsolicited, on Friday, he texted that he tried it for breakfast and loved it. For perspective, he is pretty fit, but not someone that has ever used Sports Nutrition products.

Source: GNC.com

As a byproduct of my dozens of store retail channel check visits, in the Boston area, I have tried new products and spoken with a lot of front line GNC employees. As an aside, I have encountered a combination of really talented and knowledgeable folks with deep understanding of the products and that regularly use them (or have tried them so they can intelligently discuss them with customers) and then folks that just need a paycheck. Perhaps, the split between really help and just there for a paycheck is roughly 70%/30%, at least in my limited experience in some geographic area.

During these visits, I discovered GNC Lean Shake 25. Prior to investing in GNC, I had no idea of the wide product offering until I actually starting visiting the stores. Again, perception is reality, and I too shared the common perception that GNC mostly sold sports nutrition products for hardcore weight lifters. And like most Americans, I simply don't have the two hours, three or four times, per week, to get ripped at the gym, so my long winded point is that a product like GNC Lean Shake has mass appeal and it isn't just for weight lifters.

The largest addressable markets for GNC products are in segments like weight management, vitamins, wellness, and herbal supplements. The only way you learn about these products is if you visit the stores. Again, it is great that GNC has upwards of 30%-40% market share of the sports nutrition segment and, of course, they want to maintain this core customer, but there are other major segments where the future growth glide path is better and there is broader appeal, such as Lean Shake 25.

Source: GNC FY 2016 10-K (pg. 92)

I have thought a lot of about this and how GNC is woefully underperforming. Quite frankly, I think GNC Lean 25 (and the GNC Lean products portfolio) could be a $500 million business. Moreover, when I do my channel checks and speak with GNC associates, I constantly hear that Lean Shake 25 products (both the bottles and powders) simply fly off the shelves. I eat the GNC Lean protein bars and they are pretty good. The only problem is that there are so many good protein bars on the market that Lean Bars aren't good enough to have explosive sales growth. Again, Lean Shake 25 is a really good product and with mass appeal.

Here are the ready made Lean Shake 25 drinks mixed with water.

And to cover my bases, here are the GNC Lean Shake Protein Bars

Before I attach some numbers to quantify why I think GNC Lean products, the portfolio, could realistically become a $500 million business, I must say, it is kind of sad that a company like GNC, with all of its potential and quality products, has woefully underachieved and underperformed over the past few years.

Call me crazy, for seeing GNC as a superstar business that could sport a $5 billion enterprise value if (and this is a BIG "IF") it was freed from the proverbial shackles of its current management. A talented executive team whether it be out of Asia, private equity, or a company from the consumer products space could save the franchise.

So this is a good segue way to quantify my vision for Lean Shake 25.

Per the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 325 million people living in the United States.

Source: U.S. Census.gov

If we broadly stratify the ages:

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

Here is the math and my vision

There are 246.9 million people in the U.S. ages 19-65+. If GNC won and maintained 1% of this population, where they consumed Lean Shake 25 on a regular basis, then the math is compelling. There are thirty servings (full sized) per one Lean Shake 25 container. Let's be conservative and assume that a regular user consumes two containers per quarter. So they can buy one and get one 50% off, so that equals to $60 in quarterly revenue. Let's maintain the more conservative thought process and say they buy 6 containers per year, or spend $180.

Notwithstanding the cost of milk (1% or soy, or whatever people like to mix it with), nearly everyone can afford to spend $1 per day for better health. Again, the Lean Shake 25 is really good tasting (it isn't amazing, but it is quite good, especially with milk).

Enclosed below, if you multiply 1% of people aged 19-65+ x $180 per year (6 containers of Lean Shake 25), this translates to $444.4 million in revenue for Lean Shake 25. Throw in $56 million in GNC Lean protein bar and you hit my $500 million figure.

For perspective, according the National Coffee Association of America, the total addressable retail coffee market was $48 billion, as of December 2015. Per the Specialty Coffee Association of America, approximately 55% of that $48 billion is spent in the specialty space.

Source: Speciality Coffee Association of America

So notwithstanding the high octane and addictive properties of coffee due to caffeine, if U.S. consumers spend $48 billion on retail coffee, is it really a stretch and a quantum leap for GNC to sell $444 million of Lean Shake 25, per year?

Remember U.S. consumers spend north of $25 billion in the more expensive specialty channels for coffee. The major difference is that great management teams, like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), can sell ice to Eskimos and are marketing geniuses.

Now before you roll your eyes and say this "Courage and Conviction" cat is off his rocker, let me find another data that the sell side may have missed.

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST), whose Non-Executive Chairman, William Stiritz, has been called one of the greatest and savviest investors of his time by the great hedge fund legend, Stanley Druckenmiller, is doing quite well selling ready made protein drinks and protein powders.

Check out this Stanley Druckenmiller quote about Bill Stiritz:

Druckenmiller confessed to having initiated his stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) simply because William Stiritz, whom he sees as a hero of the investment world, had bet the ranch on it. According to his most recent filing with the SEC, Stiritz currently holds 4.78 million shares of Herbalife Ltd., a position worth $268 million. At the time of the interview, Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Capital held 79,032 shares of Herbalife, a position that was closed shortly after.

Source: Insider Monkey

If you browse Post Holdings, Inc.'s FY 2017 10-K, you will learn that they own Premier Nutrition.

If you flip to page 33 of POST's 10-K, you will learn that this business had FY 2017 sales of $713.2 million and segment profits of $96.4 million. This is 24% YoY revenue growth and 116% segment profit growth.

If you read the 10-K further, you learn the following:

Active Nutrition: Includes the protein shakes, bars and powders and nutritional supplement businesses of Premier Nutrition Corporation (“PNC”), Dymatize Enterprises, LLC (“Dymatize”) and Active Nutrition International (“ANI”), as well as the PowerBar brand;

Where Active Nutrition is sold:

Our Active Nutrition products are primarily sold in club, mass merchandise, grocery, drug, specialty and convenience stores as well as online. For fiscal years 2017, 2016 and 2015, protein-based products and supplements contributed 13.6%, 11.4% and 11.9%, respectively, to our consolidated revenue.

Where they sell the most product:

And the largest customers of our Active Nutrition business, Costco and Sam’s Club, accounted for approximately 57% of the Active Nutrition segment’s net sales in fiscal 2017

So of that $713.2 million in sales, we don't know what percentage Costco (COST) and Wal-Mart (WMT) takes. The $713.2 million represents that wholesale price and it is sold at a higher retail price to consumers. Let's say William Stiritz is a good negotiator and COST and WMT only get 10% from POST for Active Nutrition products (it could be higher). That means that from a retail sales perspective, POST is already selling at least $444 million (my goal for Lean Shake 25) worth of these products. It is hard to gauge, but I would argue that GNC has a more well known name brand than Premier Protein and its pedestrian packaging.

Source: Amazon

For another data point in the protein powder world, in June 2015, Charles Chang sold his plant based protein business, Vega, to WhiteWave Foods (WWAV) for $550 million. Plant based protein are apples and oranges, but it is another data point.

In July 2016, Danone agreed to buy Whitewave for $12.5 billion.

Per the Vancouver Sun article:

Privately held Vega sells nutrient-dense, plant-based powdered shakes and snack bars across the U.S. and Canada, recording sales of $135 million in the past 12 months.

Takeaway

GNC has great product with broad mass appeal, yet I'm not sure how effectively they are targeting the larger addressable markets for product outside of Sport Nutrition. My pro-forma exhibit shows that GNC could generate $444 million in annual revenues from its Lean Products and my assumptions aren't half baked at all.

Again, if we look at the data from GNC's FY 2016 10-K, they aren't doing anything close to $444 million in Lean Shake sales, unless they misclassified the categories.

And before I end this note, and slightly off tangent, the difference between a mediocre management and a great management team is imagination and ambition.

In December 2013, the storied Bain Capital bought a majority stake in parka maker Canada Goose. This is the company that sells $800+ winter jackets with a silly patch on them. You can buy a great name brand winter coat at Macy's (NYSE:M) for like $150, but I disgress.

Source: Google Search

Lo and behold, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is sporting a market capitalization north of $4 billion (CAD).

If Howard Schultz can sell ice to eskimos and Bain Capital can sell super overpriced parka for $800, then why can't GNC sell $444 million in Lean Shake 25 products?

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.