Synergy Pharmaceuticals: Good Upside But Near-Term Dilution Risk

It has been a bad year for Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP). Year-to-date, the stock has dropped more than 67%. The most recent sell-off came after the company announced a secondary offering, which also included warrants offering. The risk of future dilution has kept investors on the sideline despite the potential of Trulance. The question most SGYP longs have is whether there is upside in the long-term. Based on the potential of Trulance in just U.S., we see a significant upside in SGYP from current levels although there is still the risk of further dilution.

SGYP Valuation

We calculated free cash flows until 2032, the year Trulance goes off patent. Since launch of Trulance, SGYP has seen a growth of 100% month-over-month in prescriptions filed. We expect uptake to be strong over the next four years, given that Trulance has best-in-class safety profile. We expect total number of prescriptions to reach 130,000 next year and cross the 1 million mark in 2021. This is a reasonable assumption, considering that Linzess prescription numbers are north of 2 million five years after launch. We expect Trulance to cross the 2 million prescription mark by the end of 2024 and peak at above 4 million.

By 2032, we see peak sales at around $1.28 billion, which is above the consensus forecast. Trulance reaches blockbuster status in 2027 based on our estimates. In 2033, after the drug goes off patent, we have modeled a 40% drop in price per prescriptions. As a result, sales of Trulance drop to $800 million.

We see cost of goods sold (COGS) stabilizing at 20% of sales. In terms of operating expenses, we modeled a reduction in R&D expenses going forward. The company has already hinted at that. We have modeled for R&D expenses at $15 million per year after 2020, which will be partly maintenance R&D. SG&A expenses are expected to remain at the same level ($180 million) in 2018 as the company continues to ramp up its marketing efforts. We have modeled SG&A expenses for 2018 at the same level as 2017 as we do not expect any additional marketing costs when Trulance is approved for IBS-C, because the prescribing doctors are the same. Based on our assumptions, SGYP turns EBITDA positive in 2020. The same year, the company also turns EBIT and EBT positive.

In terms of cash flows, at the operating level, SGYP becomes cash flow positive in 2020, generating $2.77 million. We have not modeled any capital investments, which means that the same year SGYP also turns free cash flow positive.

We come with a valuation of approximately $2.14 billion for Trulance. The valuation is based just on U.S. sales. We have not modeled ex-U.S. sales as there is no clarity on whether the company plans to out-license in Europe and rest of the world or commercialize on its own. While we believe out-licensing would be the best way to reach ex-U.S., we are not modeling it in now because of lack of visibility. We have contacted the IR team at Synergy to get more clarity on this and will update if we are provided any new information. We have also not done any cash flow projections for Dolcanatide at the moment because of lack of clarity over the development timeline. We have assumed a valuation of $200 million for the second lead drug candidate for now.

Based on these set of assumptions, we get a valuation of $7.5 per share for SGYP.

Dilution Risk

Our price target for SGYP represents an upside of 275% from current levels. But this upside comes with significant dilution risk in the near-term. Our price target is adjusted for future dilution risk though. Based on our projections, SGYP will require another $200 million in 2018 and another $100 million in 2019. The company can draw another $200 million from its credit facility. But for the remaining $100 million, it will have to come up with another offering. We expect that to happen after the PDUFA in January. The dilution risk can be avoided if there is an exponential growth in Trulance sales next year. But even in the best case scenario, generating an additional $100 million in free cash flows looks difficult. A more realistic way to avoid further dilution would be through an out-licensing agreement for Trulance in Europe and RoW (Rest of the World). But for the moment, we are not making this assumption. Our PT is quite conservative, but we like it that way especially when discussing stocks with the Total Pharma Tracker members.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.