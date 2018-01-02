This Chart Is Finally Getting Some Attention - And It's About Time

Lo and behold, Twitter reveals that investors are finally starting to take notice of one of the most important charts in the financial universe.

Needless to say, Twitter doesn’t have the best reputation when it comes to political debate. The 140 character (and more recently, 280 character) constraint doesn’t exactly lend itself to civil, let alone thoughtful, discourse. So Heisenberg the political scientist isn’t particularly enamored with America’s social media obsession to the extent that obsession finds expression in the Twitterverse.

But Heisenberg the cynical market commentator sees a lot of utility in Twitter. FinTwit (shorthand for “financial Twitter”) is an interesting little community that’s developed into a kind of hierarchy of personalities where influence (of course) equates to number of followers. Generally speaking, this is a tight-knit community and it takes some time to get a foot in the door, but once you do, you can interact with some pretty smart people.

One of the ways I use FinTwit is to get a read on the extent to which the broader community of widely-followed market commentators actually knows what’s going on. As regular readers know, I often find myself disheartened in that regard. I’m not going to get (back) into the specifics on that, but suffice to say, some folks have fallen into the trap of tweeting out sentences from the first two chapters of a finance 101 textbook every morning on the way to claiming they’re doing retail investors a solid. My problem with that, in one sentence, is that because every investor could and definitely should order a used copy of a finance 101 textbook on Amazon for $4.99, habitually tweeting out basic investing principles with the clear intention of discrediting complex analysis is not only useless, it’s condescending to everyone involved, including and especially the retail investors those tweets ostensibly aim to help.

One of the things that vexes me to no end are the Quixotic attempts on the part of popular FinTwit personalities to discredit the notion that the wind down of central bank accommodation could have a material impact on risk assets going forward. The reason I call it Quixotic is two-fold. First, there is no question that distorting the supply/demand dynamic by flooding the market with $15 trillion in liquidity has driven up asset prices, so subliminal tweets suggesting otherwise are not as much maddening as they are outright strange when they emanate from smart people. But more importantly (at least for readers on this platform), the gains that have accrued to retail investors from post-crisis policies are real and thereby can be realized ahead of policy normalization, so it's not clear why anyone would go out on a (very shaky) limb and deny the QE effect when the audience (retail investors) doesn't care as long as they're making money. It reminds me a bit of the cryptocurrency crowd to the extent they insist that the rise of Bitcoin isn't fueled in large part by speculation. I always find myself wondering the following: it's obviously speculation and since admitting that doesn't negate the fact that you've gotten rich off it, why would you not admit what's going on so as to ensure that you're in a better intellectual position to protect the massive gains you've logged?

All of this is redundant to regular readers, but as the Heisenberg crowd knows, there's always an impetus for my posts. In this case, the motivation was a Twitter exchange combined with an excerpt from a new Citi note.

The Twitter exchange began with Ben Chu, Economics Editor of The Independent, who apparently ran across a Deutsche Bank chart of rolling central bank purchases courtesy of Reuters' Jamie McGeever:

Here's the thing about that exchange. On one hand, I'm extremely pleased to see that people are interested in that chart. On the other hand, it's disheartening that Ben and Douglas (whoever he is) have been having such a hard time tracking it down even as, according to their own Twitter testimony, they've been after it "for a while" and have been spending "a shedload" of time trying to derive it on their own.

I've posted some derivation of that chart on countless occasions over the past year and so have a couple of other people who are (for now anyway) more prominent in the financial blogosphere than I am. Every sellside credit desk has done that chart and perhaps more to the point, all of the information you would need to create it in Excel is publicly available on each central bank's official website.

True to form, I responded with two iterations of the same visual:

I've said it before and I'll say it again: that chart in any form is one of the most important charts in the financial universe. It should be as ubiquitous in the mainstream financial media and as common among retail investors as a chart of S&P earnings growth. But it isn't. And the exchange posted above is just one example among many that illustrates how this is still something that most people have a hard time even getting their hands on let alone getting their head around.

It is my deeply held opinion that one reason why it isn't more ubiquitous is that while it receives plenty of attention among analysts (even those on sellside equities teams who, by virtue of being on the equities team, are predisposed to downplaying the likely impact of balance sheet normalization on stocks), it is summarily dismissed by the punditry because they don't think it aligns well with the boilerplate commentary they blast out on a daily basis.

That is tragically ironic. The whole reason central banks adopted the policies they did after the crisis was to ensure that the healthy dynamics taught in the textbooks could reassert themselves. So actually, there is nothing at all inconsistent going on here.

That is, it makes no sense for one person to plot central bank balance sheets against the S&P and another person to plot earnings growth against the S&P, and for those two people to then argue about who is "correct." Obviously, they are both correct. That "argument" is just as absurd as an argument about "who" is responsible for your car running: the mechanic that fixed your engine or the gas you put in the tank after the engine was fixed. Clearly, the car can't run without the gas, but if the engine is broke, the gas is irrelevant. See what I'm saying?

The question is and has always been this: is the engine actually fixed? We don't know the answer to that yet. We do know that earnings growth in the U.S. is strong and we do know that we're witnessing a synchronous upturn in global growth, so there's certainly an argument to be made that with the exception of inflation targets (which probably need to be rethought anyway), central banks have done their job and can now safely step away.

The problem, though, is that because these policies have been in place for so long, we don't have any idea what the market-clearing price for risk assets actually is. If you're one of those people who is still clinging to the notion that the money spigot was somehow turned off years ago, please stop telling other people that. It is objectively incorrect. Look at the charts above. Go to the official websites of the central banks. Or just Google it. Between the BoE, the BoJ, and the ECB, central banks bought more than $150 billion worth of assets every single month in 2017. In other words: the supply/demand picture is still grossly distorted.

That brings me to the passage from a Citi note which I cited above as part of the motivation for this post. Citi's credit team has for years been in the camp that believes it's the flow of central bank asset purchases that matters and not the "stock." That makes all kinds of sense because the flow represents an ongoing bid and also represents the perpetual, active distortion of the supply/demand balance for securities. Those who believe it's the stock that matters are inclined to argue that, to quote Citi, "reducing the free float of securities and increasing excess liquidity by shifting supply and demand curves has a permanent impact on asset prices." That is, the effect is lasting and doesn't need to be reinforced every month with new purchases outside of reinvestments.

If it's the stock that matters rather than the flow, then private investors can be counted on to step in and replace the central bank bid as it fades. Here's the actual quote that finds Citi's credit team contemplating a scenario in which they are wrong:

So what happens if reducing the free float of securities and increasing excess liquidity by shifting supply and demand curves has a permanent impact on asset prices and taking away the backstop increases risk appetite among investors, allowing an increase in private flows to seamlessly replace the $1tn drop in central bank net demand in 2018? Obviously, that would, in isolation, be very good news for asset prices. It implies a continuation of excess demand.

Bottom line: As central banks pull back (as illustrated in the charts shown above), someone has to step in and replace that bid, or put differently, private flows have to replace central bank flows. If not, asset prices fall. It's just that simple. You're removing a source of demand, so it needs to be replaced. That gets us back to what I said above. Namely, that we have no way of knowing what part of the prices we're currently seeing for assets is attributable to the improving macro/fundamental backdrop and what part is attributable to the ongoing distortion of the supply/demand curve created by central bank flows.

What the charts above show is that we're about to move back in the direction of real price discovery. That's something we haven't had in a long, long time. Citi's credit team is openly sarcastic about the possibility that the central bank flow will be seamlessly replaced by private demand.

"[As to] the probability of us being wrong on what is at the crux of our central scenario, we’ll leave it to you to judge," the bank writes in the same note cited above.

And that right there strikes at the heart of why I wrote this post. You are free to "judge" what the likely outcome here will be, but smart investors will at least try to render that judgement ahead of time, rather than waiting for the market to deliver the verdict on its own. Because at that point, it's too late.

The fact that the charts shown above are starting to get some attention is a positive development as it suggests people are indeed trying to make a determination in advance.

