Wall Street Breakfast: What's In The Cards For 2018?

Economy

Asian indexes were mostly firmer in the first trading session of the year as data showed factories across the continent ending 2017 on a strong note. The China Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for December came in at 51.5, up from 50.8 in November, due to strong performances in both output and new orders. Factory activity in India also scored multi-year highs, while Taiwan posted its highest level since at least 2015.

Eurozone manufacturers ended 2017 by ramping up activity at the fastest pace in more than two decades. IHS Markit's December final manufacturing PMI for the bloc was 60.6, matching an earlier preliminary reading and above November's 60.1. "Forward-looking indicators bode well for the new year: new orders rose at a near-record pace, while purchasing growth hit a new peak," said Chris Williamson, chief economist at IHS Markit.

The search to replace New York Fed President William Dudley has begun, with his retirement slated for mid-2018. The hunt is being closely watched as the appointment comes with a permanent vote on monetary policy. According to Bloomberg, the long list includes outgoing dean of NYU's Stern School of Business Peter Blair Henry, New York Fed insider Simon Potter and other previous senior Fed employees like Brian Sack and Nellie Liang.

More than a dozen people have died in the demonstrations against Iran's government and a clerical elite, which began Thursday and have drawn in tens of thousands of people. Those protesting the government are frustrated with the economy, which has suffered rising prices and high unemployment, as well as expensive proxy wars in Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Warning of a crackdown, authorities have blocked access to the Telegram messaging app and Instagram.

Crude oil benchmarks, Brent and WTI, have both started the year above $60 per barrel for the first time since January 2014. "Growing unrest in Iran set the table for a bullish start to 2018," the U.S.-based Schork Report said in a note to clients. Iran is the third-largest producer in OPEC, which agreed last year to extend its oil output cuts through Dec. 31, 2018.

Meanwhile, the North Sea's Forties Pipeline System - one of the world’s most important crude oil conduits - is fully back in business after being shut last month due to the discovery of a hairline crack. "All restrictions have been lifted and virtually all platforms are now on line," operator Ineos said in a statement. The company bought the pipeline system from BP in late October.

In his annual New Year's Day address, Kim Jong-un warned the U.S. that he has a "nuclear button" on his desk, but offered an olive branch to South Korea, saying he was "open to dialogue." Seoul responded to the remarks, suggesting high-ranking government talks next week that will likely focus on bringing a North Korean delegation to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

More illicit oil transfers? South Korean authorities have seized a Panama-flagged vessel suspected of transferring oil products to North Korea in violation of international sanctions. It follows reports that Russian tankers supplied fuel to North Korea on at least three occasions in recent months by transferring cargoes at sea, as well as the seizure of the Hong Kong-flagged Lighthouse Winmore.

Russia is exploring ways to create a "cryptoruble" that could help it circumvent Western sanctions. "This instrument suits us very well... We can settle accounts with our counterparties all over the world," said Sergei Glazev, an economic adviser to Vladimir Putin. It would be "the same ruble, but its circulation would be restricted in a certain way," allowing the Kremlin to track its every move.