How To Offer More Value To Your Clients In 2018

I discussed a better approach a few months ago. Here I show you how it has performed.

And what will happen during the next bear market? Your clients' account values, and your AUM, will drop along with the market.

If you're putting your clients' assets in low-cost index funds, why are they paying you for investing advice? That kind of advice is offered free online.

Adding Value As An Advisor

A few months ago, I described a better approach to portfolio construction for your clients: instead of allocating your clients' assets to index ETFs or dozens of individual securities, you use Portfolio Armor to buy and hedge a handful of securities that have high potential returns net of their hedging costs. This is an "investing with a helmet on" approach, and these portfolios are designed to last six months. I've been presenting examples of these portfolios to Bulletproof Investing subscribers each week since June, so I have performance data to share with you now. First, though, I'd like to share something else with you: a contrast between two financial advisors.

The Boomer Versus The Millennial Advisor

I saw a tweet by a millennial financial advisor last month that made me wonder what value she offered to her clients: it was a suggestion to "stick with low-cost index funds". Why would any client pay to hear conventional wisdom they can find anywhere? A call with an older advisor a couple of weeks later - one who's been practicing since the early '80s - presented a stark contrast to the millennial. He'd read about my hedged portfolio method and had a few questions about implementation, but he needed no convincing about the merits of strictly limiting his clients' risk. He pointed out that in bear markets, when unhedged clients' account values dropped, so did his assets under management, and he didn't want to risk that next time around. Unlike the millennial, he'd been through more than one bear market as an advisor.

The Hard Part About Hedged Investing

Finding alpha is hard enough, but with the hedged portfolio method, you don't just need to find alpha, but to find it among securities that aren't too expensive to hedge. That's a tall order.

Delivering Alpha

For the hedged portfolio method to work, you need to be able to deliver alpha, because hedging is going to be a drag on performance in most cases. In my article introducing the hedged portfolio method, I included data from backtests from 2003 to 2014 showing the alpha my security selection method delivers. I included that data, as well as interactive versions of the hedged portfolio backtests, on this page (subscriber login) of the Portfolio Armor site, where you can see exactly what the underlying security and option positions were at each point in time. But here we aren't going to talk about backtests, but positions and portfolios posted and then tracked in real time over the next 6 months - "fronttests", if you will. Here's the performance of the top names from the first four weekly cohorts to complete:

June 8th Top Names

The top names I presented to subscribers on June 8th were Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP), Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN), and Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU).

On average, the top names were up 8.78% from June 8th to December 8th, versus 9.99% for the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the same time period.

June 16th Top Names

The top names I presented on June 16th were Brink's Co. (NYSE:BCO), CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX), TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ:IAC), NVDA, HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES).

On average, the top names were up 19.75% from June 16th to December 15th (December 16th was a Saturday), versus 10.94% for SPY over the same time frame.

June 22nd Top Names

The top names I presented on June 22nd were BABA, TAL, IAC, Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), ATVI, BCO, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), HBD, and NTES.

On average, the top names were up 24.46% from June 22nd to December 22nd, versus 11.27% for SPY.

June 29th Top Names

The top names on June 29th were ATVI, ALGN, ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), CSX, TAL, Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV), IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), and PCLN.

On average, the top names were up 18.24% over the six-month period, versus 11.68% for SPY.

Hedged Portfolio Performance

Of course, delivering alpha in security selection is only the first hurdle. To deliver competitive performance in hedged portfolios, the alpha has to be enough to overcome the drag of hedging and trading costs. Fortunately, it often is (it helps that trading costs tend to be low, due to the the small number of securities in the portfolio). Although I've presented portfolios hedged against different decline thresholds, to compare apples to apples, I'll show the performance below of four portfolios hedged against greater-than-9% declines created on the same dates above. You can use Portfolio Armor to create portfolios hedged against declines of as little as 2% over six months, but 9% is smallest decline threshold where you are likely to get some of Portfolio Armor's top ten names in the portfolio: the tighter you want to hedge, the fewer hedgeable securities there are to choose from.

June 8th Hedged Portfolio

This was the $1,000,000 portfolio constructed of Portfolio Armor's top names, hedged against a >9% decline on June 8th.

The worst-case scenario for this portfolio was a decline of 8.51%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 18.09%, and the ballpark estimate of expected return was 6.11%.

Note that the prices shown for the puts there were their asks, and the prices shown for the calls were their bids: to be conservative, we're assuming you're entering your hedging trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

June 8th Hedged Portfolio Performance

Although we assume you executed your options trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads, our performance tracker values options at the midpoint of their bid-ask spreads or their intrinsic values, whichever is higher. Because of that, and because of the trading fees we deduct, each portfolio starts in a slight hole, as you can see in the charts below, where Portfolio Armor's value on the Y-axis is slightly below that of SPY, which is set at $1,000,000.

June 16th Hedged Portfolio

This was portfolio hedged against a >9% decline, originally presented here, along with the list of top names.

The worst-case scenario here was a max drawdown of 8.49%, the best-case scenario, a gain of 15.56%, and the expected return was 5.13%.

June 16th Hedged Portfolio Performance

June 22nd Hedged Portfolio

This was the top names portfolio, hedged against a >9% decline, originally presented here, along with the list of top names.

The worst-case scenario here was a max drawdown of 8.32%, the best-case scenario, a gain of 20.3%, and the expected return was 6.52%.

June 22nd Hedged Portfolio Performance

June 29th Hedged Portfolio

This was the top names portfolio, hedged against a >9% decline, originally presented here, along with the list of top names.

Wrapping Up

As you can see in the June 8th example, these hedged portfolios - particularly the ones designed for investors with lower risk tolerances - aren't always going to beat the market. But over time, they should deliver competitive performance. Most importantly, if you put a client in one aligned with his risk tolerance, they will never be down more than their risk tolerance at the end of 6 months, regardless of what the market does. That means you won't have to worry about your AUM crashing just because the market did.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.