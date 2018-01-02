Bank Of America: Top Line In Focus For 2018

Yes. It's broadly in line with likely annual EPS growth over the next two years.

It's always worth listening to what Mike Mayo has to say, and not just for the entertainment value in his sparring with the likes of Jamie Dimon.

Mayo has just upped his price targets as we go into 2018 and this gives us a reference point in considering some of his calls, and in particular Bank of America (BAC). BAC was one of the strongest US Bank stocks YTD, with a total return of 35.3%. What can you expect for next year?

BAC is the white line in the chart below (S&P is green, the XLF Financials ETF is in magenta).

Source: Bloomberg

Mayo put through a 17% increase in his price target. Consensus EPS, as measured by Bloomberg, for 2018 is $2.19, 19.3% above the estimate for 2017. So Mayo is looking for the current P/E to hold and for BAC to (give or take) keep track with its EPS growth. It's a classic sell side year-end roll-over.

Mayo's view is arguably quite conservative. BAC still has a little more room in its efficiency program and the underlying environment is pretty good: stronger GDP growth, rate hikes and the recent tax cut all augur well for banks, and BAC is one of the less expensive banks in the US universe.

This sample shows you four large bank stocks with similar business mixes (note that WFC's domestic and retail component is larger). All of these are notably cheaper than the supra-regionals, regional and community banks that trade on upwards of 10% higher forward P/Es. The premium to the large banks here reflects simpler business mixes, smaller asset sizes and therefore easier capital requirements, and in some cases M&A prospects.

What can go right from here?

Given BAC's enhanced buyback program, investors can expect 5-6% annual EPS growth from this alone. Where is the rest of the growth coming from?

Let's assume that total revenue in 2017 will come in at $89bn (we are on $67bn for the first 3Q combined of 2017). Cost on the same basis should come in around $55bn, giving us a pre-provision operating profit base of $33.6bn going into 2018. We can run a provision charge of $3bn on this and our pre-tax figure is going to be $30.6bn. With what we can see right now, it's inconceivable currently that BAC's cost of risk is going to rise markedly above the level the market is familiar with. My own view is that sell-side analysts are generally being too conservative on cost of risk in their projections, although there is some risk of a step-up in charges should the Fed move rapidly with four rate hikes and overlook a growth slowdown (should one occur, which is unlikely).

BAC is aiming for a $53bn cost line in 2018. For every $1bn of cost savings it achieves, it will add 3% to its pre-tax line. My own guess here is that non-reoccurring minor items will probably prevent the full $2bn of potential savings to target, although the market will to some extent look through these. Still, even a $1bn actual savings can take BAC near to double-digit growth in 2018.

The testing ground for consensus expectations is probably revenue growth. With BAC having come out of a period of restructuring, and hammering a message of capital return and cost reduction, the market now needs to see some top-line mojo. Here is the recent income dynamic.

Source: Company Data

The volatility we see in non-interest income is largely a function of BAC's market division. That said, the recent engine of loan deposit and loan growth has also been subdued:

Source: Company Data

It's important to recognise that as investors we shouldn't want BAC to start posting rapid asset growth. If that happened we'd be worried - BAC is too big to grow rapidly without disproportionate risk and given the ongoing pedestrian rate of GDP growth in the US.

However, the bottom line ain't going to get where the market presently has it without better overall revenue growth. Global economic activity has strengthened and rates are set to rise in the US in 2018, BAC should see revenue growth.

Source: Company Data

Already we have seen a durable increase in net interest margins. If this order of improvement can continue in 2018 with a small amount of deposit volume growth, then we could look for 2-5% of top-line growth from BAC. 3% top-line growth when fed through the current cost outlook described above would give 8.7% pre-tax growth. Factor in tax cuts and BAC has the potential to exceed current sell-side consensus easily.

Conclusion

The case for BAC has been partially realised but investors should stay with the stock. Absolute valuation is not in the least stretched, and the sources of EPS growth (buybacks, costs and top line) are realistic and nicely diversified. Cost and capital are no longer quite enough. However, should top line growth not come through (the trading line is the main risk) then BAC will move sideways rather than down due to the valuation occupying a zone of reasonableness rather than euphoria.

