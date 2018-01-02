Valeo Stuck In A Construction Zone, But An Attractive Highway Awaits

The company has a strong product and technology portfolio for hybrids, EVs, and driver assistance systems - all of which are likely to drive meaningful growth in a few years' time.

This has been a challenging year for French auto parts supplier Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY, VLOF.PA). With recent disappointments in the company’s revenue growth and ongoing investments in electric vehicle (or EV) and driver assistance technologies pressuring margins, the shares haven’t performed quite as well as investors might have hoped. What’s more, there are near-term challenges like the status of Korean OEMs within China that could continue to pressure revenue in the short term.

Even so, I believe these are short-term impediments to a strong long-term story. Along with rival Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAY), Valeo is carving out a strong position in the emerging EV ecosystem, and the company is well placed to capture significant content share in hybrids and pure electrics. Other opportunities like driver assistance remain attractive as well, with Valeo having an uncommonly broad technology footprint. A long-term target of 8% revenue growth and low-teens free cash flow growth is hardly conservative for any established auto parts company, but I believe Valeo’s leverage to EVs and ADAS can support it, and those projections in turn support a fair value about 10% higher than today’s price.

A Few Tough Quarters Don’t Break A Story

The last couple of quarters have not been exceptionally strong for the company. In the third quarter, revenue rose 8%, 6% on a like-for-like basis, and exceeded underlying build/production rates by 4%, but the total still came in about 5% shy of expectations.

Part of the problem is that Korean car manufacturers, with whom Valeo does substantial business, have had recent problems with the Chinese market. Another part may simply be that analysts got ahead of themselves in modeling the growth to be had as Valeo leverages a strong technology position in hybrid and EVs. Last and not least, the company is seeing the impact of the end of some production where it has content in areas like wipers and climate control. With all of that, Valeo has seen its spread over underlying car production shrink from 8% in the first quarter of 2017 to 5% in the second to 4% in the third - not the trend you want to see with a growth story.

Margin leverage has also been lacking. Valeo hasn’t shied from acknowledging that its growth plans in hybrids and EVs requires substantial investments today into R&D, and those investments are pressuring margins and cash flow (Valeo capitalizes some of its R&D spending). Margins are going nowhere fast, then, and expectations for the company’s FCF profitability over the next three years have come down about 1-1.5% over the past six months.

These short-term issues do not break my long-term thesis. Although many sell-siders wrote at this time last year that they expected weaker auto production trends and revenue in 2017, they didn’t always match the language with corresponding revisions to guidance. With that, I think expectations may have simply been too high, with the recent issues between Korea and China only serving to worsen the situation.

EVs And ADAS Are Coming... And Valeo Is Ready

I continue to expect significant revenue growth opportunities for Valeo in the coming years as auto manufacturers transition from internal combustion engines to hybrids and electric vehicles. The transition most certainly won’t come at once, and will instead be spread out over 10-20 years, but the effects should start to show in the company’s business in 2-4 years. Orders for 48V systems have been somewhat lackluster overall, calling into question how auto OEMs will hit their 2020 targets, but Valeo continues to win more than its fair share of hybrid system orders alongside Continental.

Looking down the road a bit, Valeo is well placed for the transition. Only about 15% of the company’s business is vulnerable to severe erosion, and even there I believe internal combustion engines and transmissions will last longer than the EV bulls expect. What’s more, the company’s joint venture with Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) has given the company a very attractive suite of chargers, inverters, converters, motors, and other electronics - Valeo isn’t in the battery business (and that’s okay), but it is otherwise well placed to compete, and compete compellingly, for over 80% of the non-battery content value of future EVs.

Valeo is also well placed to benefit from the growing adoption of advanced driver aids, including those that will facilitate the transition to semi-autonomous or fully autonomous cars. The company is not looking to play in the actual autonomous systems (and some analysts would likely have conniption fits over the required spending if Valeo did pursue that), but it is working on a contactless human-machine interface and has the broadest array of sensors, cameras, and radar products on the market. Continental, Aptiv (NYSE:APTV), and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) have robust offerings as well, but Valeo edges them out and should have a good chance at a strong share of the high-single digit content growth that I expect from driver assistance adoption over the next decade.

The Opportunity

Although 2017 has been a little less than expected for Valeo in terms of revenue growth and margins, it hasn’t been a disaster. The stock will not react well if there are further misses and downward revisions to growth and margins in 2018, but I believe the long-term outlook is still strong. I believe the company can generate long-term revenue growth of around 8% on the basis of its strong position in powertrain, thermal, visibility, and comfort/driver assistance today, and the strong position I expect in hybrids and EVs in the next 3-5 years and beyond. The biggest dangers I see to the revenue outlook is from competitive wins (rivals like Continental, Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH), Aptiv, Denso (OTCPK:DNZOY), and BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)), a slower ramp toward hybrids/EVs, and greater price pressure from auto OEMs.

On the margin side, it will take time for the company to start earning returns on the considerable R&D that is going into hybrid/EV systems, driver assistance, and so on. I expect Valeo to under-earn relative to its historical FCF margins for a couple more years, but I do expect margins to eventually rise to around 5%, supporting low-teens FCF growth. An inability to leverage these investments and drive real margin improvement over the next five years is a key risk to the story.

The Bottom Line

Discounting the cash flows back, I believe Valeo is still undervalued by about 10%. As I said, the shares can ill afford further shortfalls relative to sell-side expectations and more downward revisions, so getting back to meeting (if not beating) expectations is a priority for 2018. That said, I believe Valeo is very well placed to profit from the migration toward hybrids and EVs, and I believe near-term shortfalls that are unrelated to its long-term competitiveness in hybrid/EV systems and related components are potential buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.