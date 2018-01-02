Bitcoin Smitcoin: Why AltCoins Will Become FAANG 2.0 Part II

Thank you for tuning into the second part of my Bitcoin Schmitcoin series. If you have not had the opportunity to read the first part, I’d suggest you take the time at your convenience. To get everyone quickly up to speed:

I explored the genesis of Bitcoin and how it’s fundamental in understanding the cause and potential effect cryptocurrencies will have now and into the future.

Why government regulation could be both a positive and negative for the space

I analyzed why in my opinion Bitcoin may lean more towards fool’s gold than real gold in a pure price equivalency test.

I briefly touched on the rise of the Altcoin, and why the current tech disruptors of our day (FAANG), may be similarly bitten by a new breed.

In this part, I’m going to explore how feasible it is to hold cryptocurrencies as an asset class, or if that is actual the way to think of it. In that same light, I’ll touch on diversification and why it makes as much sense here as it would in your typical (boring) equities/bonds portfolio; especially given the extreme volatility and high likelihood of devastating crashes. I’ll close the piece by discussing a few interesting avenues cryptocurrencies could go down and why current altcoins or new ones, yet to be created could become the next-gen FAANG.

Cryptocurrency - Asset Class or Not?

There’s a lot of debate whether to consider Bitcoin and Altcoins an asset class all to its own. Is it a currency or a commodity or a combination of the both? Does it make sense to just buy one coin, and sit and wait or do your due diligence and invest in a number of ones that cover different aspects of potential growth opportunities? There’s no obvious answer, but I’ll do my best to offer up my own theories on the matter.

Answering the asset class question is tough, and something that I cannot do at this early stage. I say that because existing asset classes have predefined instruments in which assets are labeled. The five core assets are: Equities, Bonds, Property, Commodities, and Cash. Now I believe it’s fair to label most cryptocurrencies as either digital commodities or digital cash, but in many ways they are becoming much more than that. Companies/Coins are using ICO’s (Initial Coin Offerings) as a way to finance their operations. So in some way, it’s a form of an equity and debt raise; without really having either...I think we just hit the fourth dimension. SO, before I do a deeper dive into the altcoin universe, there are some important safety instructions to include before we begin our descent.

At the time of this writing, there are 1,379 cryptocurrencies trading in 7,415 markets, according to coinmarketcap.com, the Google Finance of cryptocurrencies. I’ve looked into almost half of them; which is a story onto itself, and it’s not hard to find a troubling trend. Let me be clear, and as others even closer to the space than myself have said: 99% of these ICOs and blockchain technologies will turn out to be vaporware or be merged or acquired in some form or fashion; but the 1% that rises from the ashes, will have as big of an impact on our technological landscape/future as FAANG does today.

It’s probably why most people are pumping money into Bitcoin, because it’s garnered the most name recognition. Knowing which of the 1% will thrive is extremely difficult for those already in the know, let alone novices or outsiders. I’m personally relying on my own research backed up by my colleagues and others more in the know than me. Yet I still have to be sold on the technology and extrapolate a potential argument for why there is a large growth potential to put my capital towards it.

There are scores of different types of altcoins ranging from: advertising, tow trucks, gambling, VR, electric power, travel and even to dignitaries like the Trump, Macron, and Putin Coin. Conducting my research, I’ve understood from the space that it is trying to encompass every industry we know today. The main difference is that most of these companies are run by a few talented engineers and their ambitious friends who can draft up a white paper and wear a suit; yet are still able to create currencies and get insane valutions. There have also been plenty of scams and “pump and dump” schemes, like the good old Boiler Room days or Wolf of Wall Street. Just the other week, an ice tea maker said they were entertaining the idea of going into the blockchain space, and the stock skyrocketed to at some point 400% in one day (the fact that their actual ice tea product was subpar didn't seem to dissuade anyone). So plenty to be wary about, but all is not lost.

There are also a few companies engaging in information/data transfer that look promising. Moving lots of information securely around the world is not easy, and if blockchain or a blockless chain could help do that, it’s a company I want to invest in. On that same note, there are other companies focused on renewable power credits and travel, that could change the way we look at both.

There are and will be better, more adaptive players in the space, meeting newer technological and socio-economic needs that will resonate with the broader society and institutions. It will be these companies that will continue to bridge the gap of cryptocurrencies into the mainstream. I mean Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has said that they are building a cryptocurrency trading desk!

Diversification - A Hedge Against the Unknown

I advocate diversification in most facets of life: investments, hobbies, philosophies, love (if you’re single), and work/projects (if you can afford to). So it’s no different when identifying interesting investment opportunities in the cryptocurrency space, diversification makes sense. However, unlike in the markets most of us know, and the assets classes many of us have assets tied to; diversification in cryptocurrencies is a much harder game to play, but not so alien to what we engage in everyday with equities, bonds, treasuries, forex or commodities. The reality is, we don't know what the future will bring, but we can take an educated guess. The educated part of that sentence is key.

Doing the research is really only half the battle. You have to take a more macro approach to the space and ask yourself, in ten years, where could this go? You also have to ask, how much red tape will need to be cut, to make this a viable thing? The second question typically bleeds with the first, and as technology pushes society forward, so could it exponentially increase laws favoring the insertion of cryptocurrencies and tokens.

Diversifying may also prevent a major loss when certain bubbles pop or a general correction occurs. Just recently Bitcoin dropped 40%, in a matter of a few days. Many of the major exchanges including Coinbase had issues processing all the trades, and trading cryptocurrencies is not so easy to begin with; so any time people rush to the exits, the door gets massively clogged. I believe corrections or crashes will occur more regularly, due to the internationally connected exchanges and the 24/7 trading hours. It’s really up to the individual investor, whether to “buy the dip” and what dip you should be buying.

Would a general market crash also create a crash in cryptocurrency? Yes, but I’d argue cryptocurrency will bounce back faster than the general stock market. People will need actual cash again as panic ensues and people doubt everything and anything (especially new asset classes like crypto). However; cryptocurrency was created in part due to the instability and human flawed/greedy sentiment layered within the financial markets and financial institutions. Therefore a crash would only embolden cryptocurrency and potentially skyrocket its importance and foothold into the future. You could even make a claim that a crash may propel the space higher than even anticipated...where the #HODL crowd will find a new reason to consecrate their vows.

Can You Trade What You Cannot See?

The question in the title is somewhat dated, as we’ve been buying and selling assets digitally now for a few decades. I make the point, because yes, back in the day when stock was bought and sold by brokers and traders, and you received stock certificates; cryptocurrency isn't so much different than what millions of investors do already today. The 500 shares of GE (GE) or Disney (DIS) are just a numerical value in your account. Without going into all the reasons why technically they are not identical, (like all the fiduciary requirements the companies, brokerage houses, and exchanges have to consent to, to ensure your money is safe), the typical laymen investor or newish investor would not know or feel different about it. Bitcoin costs X, Disney costs Y. We can understand why Disney costs Y, through various financial calculations and earnings, while Bitcoin is still -- meh, but its priced for its future value or maybe the inverse to that -- the value it’ll bring to the future (mind blown moment).

Trading cryptocurrency is like first learning how to ride a bike, if the bike was invisible, its wheels horizontal, and required a magic wand to get it going...so basically Harry Potter would do just fine. In reality, you have to be fairly patient and computer savy (for now) to trade altcoins, besides the top currencies being traded on Coinbase (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash). My take is, if it’s on Coinbase, it’s probably overpriced.

The interesting thing trading in cryptocurrency exchanges is that typically you are trading coins with other coins. Most regularly you buy Bitcoin or Ethereum through Coinbase or an other exchange, and then you send those coins to bigger exchanges with access to bigger markets. The problem is the crazy fluctuation with the de facto currencies, you are suppose to be using as a measurement to buy other altcoins. So one minute, your $500 of Bitcoin you are trying to buy Pot Coin with, turns into $750. And then lets say Pot Coin is flying high on cloud nine, and you want to sell your now $500,000 of Pot Coin back to Bitcoin...well you can, but by the time you get that $500,000 into Bitcoin, and then try to cash out -- it’s at $300,000. These potential Catch-22’s are real, and will continue to exist if the volatility does not seem to subside. So my initial analysis is one of buy and hold. If you have money you are willing to wager or not expect to see for a while, then there’s not a more interesting and innovative place right now than Cryptocurrencies.

It’s About That Time

Like any asset class or sector, I learn on the job so to speak, and I get my feet wet my putting some money down and understanding the ebbs and flows, and how news and various advances may curb or excite the underlying securities or assets. I’m in the first inning with cryptocurrency, but I do find myself almost giddy at the prospect of learning more about it, both on the investor/trader level and as someone in the technology/software field. It’s market cap has now flirted around the $600 billion mark, and could hit the $2 trillion mark well within the next 5 years. I’d also venture to guess that if it hit the $2 trillion mark sooner than that, a major correction would occur faster; and then the market may continue to climb as new innovations break the mold for what most investors see the space as of today.

In many ways, it’s my most contrarian investment, but yet on the surface it’s the most non-contrarian play I have made outside of some boring blue chip securities or S&P ETFs and large basket mutual and bond funds. All the momentum is pushing cryptocurrency and more importantly blockchain technology into the forefront. The fact that businesses are so inclined to accept it and look to integrate it into their core operational DNA is amazing. It’ll be interesting to see when both sell-side and buy-side analysts are engineers and blockchain developers, that need computer science degrees to analyze the validity of the white papers and the tech to determine scalability and long term profitability. THE FUTURE IS NOW ladies and gentlemen.

