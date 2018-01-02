Best Buy: Overvalued?

During the last few months, we covered a number of companies from the retail sector and saw that the traditional retail model is on its way to becoming obsolete in the long-term, as the e-commerce starts to play a far greater role in attracting new customers and selling them products. Since the start of 2017, companies like Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), Under Armour (NYSE:UA)(NYSE:UAA) and Macy’s (NYSE:M) have been hit hard by the changing market environment, as their stock returns were negative throughout the year, and there is every chance that the struggle will continue in 2018.

Out of all the big retailers, there was one company that actually made some serious gains in the last few months, and as of today didn’t experienced a serious weakness of its stock, which brought a lot of its counterparts to negative returns. That company is Best Buy (NYSE:BBY). During Q1 and Q2 the company beat the analyst estimates for its revenue forecast, while in Q3 it fell short by $40M, but still showed growth of 4.1% Y/Y during that period. However, as we move forward, there are a couple of things to consider, before deciding if right now is the right time to invest in Best Buy. While on the surface everything looks great for the company, from the valuation standpoint, there are a number of red flags that could make the company less attractive at the current market price. If we look at Best Buy’s stock chart over the last five years, we will see that it experienced an accelerated growth, as its compound annual growth rate was around 42%. From a technical analysis point of view, we might speculate that there is a very big chance that the company’s share price might enter a downtrend in a foreseeable future, as investors will start to reorganize their portfolios at the beginning of 2018 to distance themselves from the risks of the traditional retail sector, which is currently struggling to find its ground.

Source: Bloomberg

As for the fundamental data, we decided to create our own DCF analysis based on Best Buy’s financials, and see how strong the company is in the real time and how capable it is to sustain the current pace of growth in the long-term. The table below shows our forecast of the company’s main financial metrics up to the fiscal year 2022:

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

From the table you could see that we expect Best Buy’s revenue to be higher Y/Y in fiscal 2018, but the future rate of growth is estimated to be in a range from around -1% to +1% Y/Y. One of the main reasons why we believe that the revenue growth will slow down in the upcoming years is due to the rising interest rates, the increased competitiveness and the threat from the new e-commerce services that are already disrupting the business models of the traditional retail companies like Best Buy. Because of that, our DCF’s terminal growth rate is at 0.5% and the weighted average cost of capital is 12.6%, where the cost of equity is 13% and the cost of debt is 6%.

Combining all of this data we found out the real value of Best Buy to be $51.30 per share, or a discount of ~24% from its market price:

Source: Own estimates

After conducting our DCF analysis, we created a peer to peer analysis, which helped us to see how Best Buy is performing against its competitors. The table below compares Best Buy to its retail counterparts by looking at the multiples that are being used by the major advisory firms to value companies. As we could see, Best Buy’s sales and EBIT forecasts are valued at lower multiples than the industry’s median, while its EBITDA margin is also lower from the industry’s average. Using the data from the table below, our comparable analysis showed real value of Best Buy business to be $30.30 per share, or down ~55% from the market price.

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

After that, we combined our DCF model with the comparable analysis and came to a conclusion that Best Buy’s final fair value is $46.05 per share, which represents a downside of ~31% from its current market price:

Source: Own estimates

Our main concern regarding Best Buy’s stock is its high growth throughout the year, which could start to fade in the first half of 2018, as there is a risk that fiscal 2019 might not be as profitable Y/Y, which was reflected in our DCF model. In addition, the changing market environment and the death of the traditional retail model might have a serious effect on the company’s stock. While our analysis showed a downside of 31%, we decided not to open a short position in Best Buy, as we already hold a number of short positions from the retail sector and we would also like to see the results for Q4, in order to decide whether to add Best Buy to our portfolio of bearish positions. Overall, we remain cautiously pessimistic about the company’s shares, and believe that there is going to be a pullback of its stock in a foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.