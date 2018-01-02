Getting Ready For 2018: Results Of The 'Tip Of The Day' Series And How All The Tips May Perform In 2018

While they aimed at and served the short-term, in this article we evaluate all the tips from a full year perspective.

Each tip is going to be measured on a total return (TR) basis based on today's (=end of 2017) closing price.

The "Tip of the day" series run since November 9th. We've published 25 tips along the way.

Getting Ready For 2018

As part of our "Getting Ready For 2018" series, we already shared two parts on the free section:

We already have another four parts (of this series) that were published exclusively to The Wheel of FORTUNE subscribers:

Solid-Rock Dividend Payers (available on the free section) - done

Bio-Tech - done

Master Limited Partners ("MLPs") (AMLP, AMZA) - done

Business Development Companies ("BDCs") (BDCS, BIZD) - done

CEFs - before the next trading day starts!...

We intend to publish about a dozen more articles as part of this ongoing series, touching upon many-different segments and sectors:

Energy (non-MLPs)

Financials

Healthcare (non bio-tech)

Utilities and Telecommunication Services

Technology

Mortgage REITs ("mREITs") (REM, MORT)

Equity REITs ("eREITs") (VNQ, IYR)

Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Shares ("FtFPS")

Fixed-Rate Preferred Shares ("FRPS")

Mega/Large Caps (that don't fit any of the above) / optional

Small Caps (that don't fit any of the above) / optional

You are more than welcome to explore this series yourself.

Meanwhile, we are pushing another part into this series. A "Getting Ready For 2018" that covers the "tip of the day" series that we run since November 9th and until December 28th.

Since I believe that these tips may serve a large audience well into 2018 I find it to be of both interest and value to maintain a closer-ongoing look as well as to update/adjust the mechanism/implementation of the tips in light of a long(er)-term view/perspective.

The Twilight Zone / It's a Kind of Magic

December 31st/The last day of 2017 and January 1st/The first day of 2018 are the twilight zone... No trading, everything is closed and the atmosphere is peaceful and calm; a perfect time to catch up with end-of-year tasks...

As far as I'm concerned, there were two tasks - both having great significance and important implications - that needed to be completed:

1. Preparing the summary of our "tip of the day" series; a series that we run over a period of 7 weeks. While this series is essentially part of The Wheel of FORTUNE year-end campaign, it introduced 25 trades - belonging to different segments/sectors and of different types/nature - that can be viewed and used regardless of the boundaries and constrains of our campaign.

All the tips that we've published were subject to the following rules:

Different tickers; a symbol mustn't be used more than once.

Published only during business days and market-opening hours.

Executable at the time of the publication.

The performance (total return) is measured only till the end of 2017.

The "twilight zone" is, therefore, an opportunity for us to prepare and present the results of all the tips that were part of this series. Furthermore, it allows us to take a long(er)-term one-year view over these tips that originally aimed at and served the short-term; only few weeks and in some cases only a couple of days.

2. Due to some SA-related technical- operational constrains and in light of the holiday spirit, our final countdown has to be stretched a bit. Instead of closing the gates on at the end of 2017 (as originally planned) we are extending the special offer to join our Marketplace service for another 72 hours.

We would allow for new annual subscribers to join in and still benefit from our special offer!

This means that on 1/3/2018, 11:59pm ET (72-hours later than we originally intended to) we would turn off both the free trial feature as well as our special offer that includes one month, free of charge, extension for new annual subscribers.

You have nothing to lose by joining the service and experiencing it first-hand; not only that you will benefit from the two-week free trial (free of charge) but even after you roll onto the annual paid subscription, SA allows you to cancel your subscription during the first month, free of charge. In essence, you have ~6.5 weeks to make your mind. Then, if you stick with the service - you'll get another full month, free of charge, at the end of your annual subscription.

It's a Kind of Magic!

The "Tip of the Day" Series / Final Results

As a side note I must say that if this is your first encounter with our "tip of the day" series it's most probably either because you don't follow me or because (in-spite of following me) the "Get email alerts" box isn't ticked. If you follow an author but you don't tick this box you are missing on both getting real-time alerts as well as on all the blog posts of that author (Blog posts aren't being presented by SA at all).

In order not to miss out on future publications - articles and/or blog posts - please make sure that you are (not only) i) following me (bot also doing so), ii) at real time.

Here are the results of all 25 daily tips since they were published till the end of 2017, on a total return basis:

As you can see, we have way more positive (total return) trades than negative. While some may think that a 15:10 (or 60%) record isn't that impressive, bear in mind that:

1. In case that you haven't noticed that yourself as of yet, we tried to be (sometimes too) controversial and creative, even on the expense of being right/successful. Putting it differently, we could easily score much better.

2. Measuring these tips over a very short-term is obviously more of a game than a serious investing method. It's no wonder that 4 out of the 10 losing tips belong to the last 5 tips we've published; these tips run for a few days.

3. The short-term nature of this series forced us to pick options that expire/d in December 2017 or January 2018 (only in one case we used long-term expiry date) . Normally (in real life) we are using much longer-dated options, similar to what tip number 7 suggests.

Either way, this series was a nice-balanced combination of Fun and Trading, something that Fortune Tellers are very minded of!...

The "Tip of the Day" Series / A View Into 2018

Now that the pressure/burden of performing over a short period of time is behind us, we can take a deeper and longer view over all the tips.

Here is what we think of these tips when we view them through the full-year lenses of 2018

Although this tip is currently losing money, SPG is only trading at $171.74, i.e. it only takes ~1% for the share price to go down (till the expiry date) in order for that option to expire worthless.

It's important to note that what we also did (and didn't publish as part of this series) is to sell a SPG $175 longer-dated PUT option. We are making on this option more than we lost on selling the $170 CALL. Basically, we have limited our loss (out of the CALL) and if SPG trades below $175 when the PUT option expires we would become shareholders of the stock. That of course, if we won't first find ourselves being short the stock if on 1/19/2018 SPG trades above $170. In such case, the PUT option is de-facto hedging this (potential) short position.

While I don't think that brick-and-mortar retail is dead, however we still believe that there's much more downside risk than upside potential. For that reason, we don't intend to get anything close to significant exposure here and if we do - out of options getting assigned - that would only be through grade A malls and shopping centers, such as SPG.

SPG data by YCharts

The reasons for this were outlined (not only through the tip but also), in more details, here. Please note that since then we've bought back about 1/3 the size of the NVDA position that we sold at an over 15% lower price. We will be adding here upon further weakness as outlined in the above-referenced article.

NVDA data by YCharts

A very similar story to SPG.

Also here, we actually also sold a TCO $45 PUT so together (if we measure both options as a combined-hedged trade) we are about break-even here. TCO is quite an amazing story; the stock almost halved (from its 52-week high) and then in a matter of few weeks soared 40%.

For me, this is unreal and as much as this is the worst (stand alone) position of all tips - I find this kind of volatility to be both unhealthy and dangerous.

We may sell a longer-dated CALL option on this name soon again.

TCO data by YCharts

The Skilled-Nursing Facility ("SNF") space isn't enjoying the best time to say the least. Both SBRA and the SNF-leader OHI are struggling with two burning issues: i) Government financing/supporting Medicaid/Medicare; how high future payments are going to be?, ii) Troubled tenants that already find it hard to meet the required fees/rents and are likely to renegotiate better terms; how high future payments are going to be?

Our take here is that while it's likely for more tenants to get into trouble and to renegotiate their rents - both OHI and SBRA are leaders in the SNF-arena and even if they ought to get less (income) over time - they should be in position to cover the dividends going forward.



I don't know if we hit the bottom, perhaps we haven't, but point is that while OHI and SBRA may go lower from here - I believe that in few years time we will sit on both price appreciation and after collecting many fat dividend payments.



There's a reason that OHI and SBRA are now trading at 10% yield - and these aren't risk-free investments (definitely not "SWANs" as some describe those). Nonetheless, they do offer an attractive risk/reward in our book. Further downside risk is probably around 20% while the upside potential is ~40%+. We're quite happy with that 2:1 ratio in favor of the potential reward.

SBRA data by YCharts

We are very bullish on MLPs since November. DKL is among our top-5 picks and we also mentioned it (as well as WES) among our top picks for 2018 in a most recent SA Roundtable interview.

It feels like you can almost pick MLPs randomly these days and still find yourself with a decent-high probability to see a nice return in 2018. Indeed, on top of out top-10 picks, we couldn't help ourselves not mentioning another 29 (!...) names. This is about 1/4 of the total MLPs space...

DKL data by YCharts

This tip came after the DKL simply because WES is an identical case to DKL when it comes to our view regarding MLPs and top picks for 2018.

WES data by YCharts

Tip 7, 11/20/2017: BUY TWX @ $87.5 Plus Selling TWX 01/18/2019 87.50 PUT for $8.80 Plus Selling TWX 01/18/2019 105.00 CALL for $1.95

We are bullish on both TWX and At&T (T) as we expressed verbally in this interview on Cheddar TV (Btw, on January 15th we're expected to make another guest appearance there so stay tuned!)

This tip is really a no-brainer. You can structure it the way you want, when you want. Obviously, since the price moved from mid 80s to low 90s the premiums are now less compelling than they were but it's still as close as a free lunch can be in the stock market.

TWX data by YCharts

Although this biotech pick hasn't played as of yet, the tip says it all about its merits and potential. CYTX is part of our biotech team for 2018.

It should be of notice that on the last trading day of 2017, the stock went up 21.6% on a substantial volume.

CYTX data by YCharts

Tip 9, 11/24/2017: SELL 1*KMI-A @ $35.99, BUY 1.8142*KMI @ $17.10, Net cash balance left: $4.96718

This was and still is the easiest money of them all. A pure, 100% secured, arbitrage. Not because I say so but simply because there's no other mathematical solution to this equation as I've stated in this article:

That's math! We are not talking here whether KMI or KMI-A is a worthwhile holding (each one on its own merits); we are talking about the disparity/arbitrage that exists between these two. An arbitrage that is based on current market prices as well as on an event that will take place in 11 months, whether you (or I) like/wish for it or not.

Between the date of publication (of that article) and until 10/26/2018 this arbitrage must get closed. This is exactly why this specific tip must make money - and it did!

Due to its nature - on day 1 the total sum/net result of the three actions is zero - it's impossible to calculate the gain as a percentage. This is why we show the net gain as an amount. For every KMI-A that one sold (and bought 1.8142 KMI against) the net gain (thus far) is $4.76. If you put this amount versus the original purchase price of the KMI common ($17.10) that's a lofty 27.83% return in just about 40 days.

In order to calculate the worthiness of the arbitrage you need to use the following formula: PLUS 1.8142 KMI (common share) MINUS 1 KMI-A (KMI's preferred share). If the result is positive - there's still meat on the (arbitrage) bone. If not - you could theoretically do the exact opposite trade of what we did as the arbitrage changed direction.

At the moment, the net result is so small that it doesn't worth to take any action but simply to close this trade. Putting it differently, the entire arbitrage got closed (and then some) since we mentioned it. Instead of 11 months (from 11/23/2017 till 10/26/2018) it took less than seven weeks.

KMI data by YCharts

The technology sector is the one we are most scared of ahead of 2018. While there are many reasons to stay the course, the FAAMNG-gang has had such a tremendous run that it simply hard to believe that anything of that sort/magnitude may repeat itself, to say the least.

We have decided to let the first half of the FAAMNG gang - that is Apple (AAPL), Amzaon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB) - keep driving on cruise-control while lightening up on the second half - Microsoft (MSFT), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL).

Although this tip is losing money on a year-end basis, MSFT is trading at $85.54 and this means that less than 0.7% decline before this option expires (in 19 days) and the premium would become free money/gain to keep.

MSFT data by YCharts

Going back to MLPs... While DKL, WES and many others represent our top single-stock picks for 2018 - they all also involve the unloved K-1s... AMZA is a great way to by-pass this problem, get a nice diversification and most of all - benefiting from an investment strategy that a involves a substantial part of options trading; something that is hard-to-impossible for a retail investor to do on his/her own.

There's a high anticipation to see what AMZA next dividend is going to look like. This announcement should come in every day now but at the time of writing it's yet unknown. While we believe that a cut to the gigantic 52c/Q distribution is possible - this coming or on the next quarter - we also believe that it doesn't really matter. Anyone who holds AMZA now know that a cut is a possibility and that even if there is a cut - the dividend would remain in the mid-high teens.

AMZA data by YCharts

Tip 12, 11/30/2017: SELL SPY 12/29/2017 $269 CALL @ $1.05 AND SELL SPY 12/29/2017 $258 PUT @ $1.05

How easy is it to make money when you get things right?...

Both options have expired worthless because the SPY closed below the upper stroke and above the lower strike. Simple and profitable.

SPY data by YCharts

Plain and simple: Fixed-to-floating preferred shares is one our favorable plays into 2018. TGP is a stock that may have a great potential on its own merits. Nonetheless, we are happy to play the lower-but-safer version of it by holding the preferred share and not the common.

TGP data by YCharts

This tip is negative due to $0.01... That's the way it is...

We keep accumulating here while waiting for the near-term catalyst; hopefully a positive one

BLRX data by YCharts

A similar case to MSFT. Same background story; same decision; better result (thus far).

GOOG is trading at $1046.40 so if this won't change over the next 19 days till the option expires - the entire premium would turn into a net gain.

GOOG data by YCharts

We found AMD at $9.90 to offer a better value than NVDA at $200. AMD's strategy is to offer products of lower (but not low!) quality for lower prices. Following a tough 2017 they now built a very compelling line-up of products and all theyre is left for them to do si to sell-sell-sell. I see no reason why 2018 wouldn't be much better than 2017 from the sales/revenues aspect. This supposes to also affect the EPS and consequently the stock price. EPS for FY 2018 is projected to be almost x3 the one we see in FY 2017.

Q4/2017 ER should be very interesting to watch and listen to!

AMD data by YCharts

A similar case to TGP-B (mentioned on tip 13).

NS data by YCharts

CMI is part of our Rock-Solid Dividend Payers list. Safe and sound, reliable and predictable. What else one needs out of a DGI classic like this one?

CMI data by YCharts

All you need to know appears in here.

At the moment, Boeing is trading at $294.91 and if it remains below $295 till the expiry date - the option will expire worthless.

This is the stock that performed better than any other Dow Jones (DIA) component in 2017... This is the stock that is among the S&P500 (SPY) top-5 performers in 2017... Sky's the limit?...

Unlike TCO, we may not repeat this trade because BA may wish to fly higher...

Unlike the retail arena, the air(line) space seems strong and out of reach.

However, we believe that gravity will take a lead here sometimes in 2018.

BA data by YCharts

We have not much more to say aside that:

1. We and our subscribers bought this around $17

2. This is a stock that can easily generate double-digit returns, on average, over the next five years

FTAI data by YCharts

With SCG trading at $39.78 we are only slightly off here. Another rise of only $0.22 (or 0.55%) and this option will expire worthless.

The thing is that we wish to hold this stock. This is why we've suggested to our subscribers to buy this stock at $38 and $37s...

If the dividend isn't suspended (As PCG did) this is a steal!

SCG data by YCharts

Unlike OHI and SBRA, VTR spun-off its SNF-related activities that are now trading seperately under Care Capital Properties (CCP). A wise move that hasn't helped VTR escape the healthcare eREITs weakness.

VTR, however, is a diamond and when the yield is as tempting as it never been for a long time - there's no reason to avoid this solid name.

VTR Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

We wrote about BDCs recently here, here and here. To make a long story short, we are more bullish on BDCs now than we were in 2017 but we see great variation and differentiation between the almost four dozens names.

Anyone who stick to the ETFs/ETNs in this space may find it to be a big mistake this coming year. RICs (=Regulated Investment Corporations) are going to have a year where some names will do great while others will do very poorly. It's not going to a one voice/direction as it was in 2016 and the variation may be even greater than the one we've witnessed in 2017.

2017 was the first year over the past five that active management has outperformed passive management. We believe that 2018 will be the same.

Kind of a tale of two markets

If so, RICs would be one of the places that this is going to be felt more than in other segments/sectors.

FSIC data by YCharts

Measuring this over 3 days was, well, not the smartest thing to do.

Let me say this loud and clear: This is a stock that you wish to own in 2018... and in 2019.... and in 2020...

Not for the income (no dividend) but for the growth.

MDSO data by YCharts

Last but not least... Realty Income (O) is the stock I wrote about the most. Recently I've wrote that the price "Isn't Right As Of Yet" as well as that the stock is "Too Expensive" even compared to Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) and National Retail Properties (NNN).

Although this is the mother queen, the darling of DGIs, the crown jewel of eREITs and the monthly dividend machine - I see no reason to hold this stock. Low dividend yield, slower growth, high exposure to the retail sector, rising rates and yields, high duration of leases.... you name it!

Don't get me wrong: The dividend is as solid as concrete and as safe as... the mother queen's crown jewel...

Nonetheless, I see no bright prospects for the company - neither from the sector it's operating within nor from the monetary policy that we are about to see in 2018.

O data by YCharts

From Queen to Queen

We started with "A Kind of Magic" by Queen (the rock band), visited the crown jewels belonging to a real queen, and ended with the queen mother of eREITs.

May 2018 be a year full of queens, kings and mostly Aces for you all.

Please consider adding a Fortune Teller to your stack of (end-of-year post-) cards...

As you can see/read for yourself we are "playing CARD quality":

C = Credible

A = Attractive

R = Responsible

D = Dedicated

We don't know what the future holds, however we are certain that it's time (for you) to Reveal The (Wheel of) FORTUNE.

Happy new year, god bless and all the very best to you and yours

Subscribe to The Wheel of FORTUNE as a new annual subscriber before 1/3/2018, 11:59pm ET, and get a full one month, free of charge, extension The extra-extended period of free subscription will be given at the end of the one year of paid subscription. You have nothing to lose, aside of missing the cut-off time... Happy New Year!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STATED POSITIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.