10% High-Yield Portfolio 2017 Final Results (BDC And mREIT), 50/50 Allocation

Introduction

The title of this article says it all. I started building my portfolio 4 years ago with a design yield of 10%; at the end of 2017 I’m still at 10%. Today's yields on BDCs average 9.5% and the mREITs average 10.5%. For the year BDCs have struggled and one reason for the yield moving higher than their long term average of 8%. The mREITs long term average should be closer to 12%, but they have been moving higher in price over the past two years.

I retired in 2017 with the goal of having a 75% gross paycheck replacement, but instead with additional BDC purchases at the beginning of 2017 I achieved 77%. Looking forward to the end of 2018, and reinvesting surplus dividends should increase my paycheck replacement to 80%. This is predicated on my actions in 2018 to secure sustainable dividend investments.

Portfolio planning for 2018 is the same as previous years. I take the last trading day of 2017 and create a reference point for price, dividends and shares owned. I then keep track of my progress during the year to determine my portfolio performance. I built the POT (Portfolio Online tracker) for this purpose and spend a few hours each morning to review stock technicals.

Each month I wrap up my dividends received and compare them to last year’s month to monitor change. I designed my portfolio to always be in the accumulation phase since I withdraw about 60% of the total passive income. This design enables me to never touch principle. The concept of selling stock to pay expenses was never considered during the design phase.

If my portfolio was a blue-chip stock with a dividend payout ratio of 60% it would be considered reasonably low, and the company would reinvest the remainder 40% to grow the company. This is the same principle I use to manage my portfolio.

High-Yield investing with a portfolio that generates 10% yield and using compound growth creates a portfolio that naturally increases wealth. Four years ago I started with an IRA balance of less than 6 times my employment income, and at the end of 2017 the balance stands 40% higher and generates 77% of my gross employment earnings. High-Yield compound growth works and there is no reason to change my investment method in the future.

Treat your Portfolio as a business

When we retire we change from being employed by a company collecting a paycheck, to owning a portfolio of stocks with the intent of generating income. Instead of being managed by others we become the manager of many individual investments. If you look at a portfolio as a business, you realize your priority changes as you become a business owner generating your own cash flow. The skills involved in selecting companies and monitoring their status is a new form of self-employment to serve your own needs.

My portfolio business is an HYI (High Yield Investment) holding company that tries to employ the best managers in both the BDC and mREIT industries. The management company I built holds 40 individual companies each producing a product, namely income. Every month or quarter I meet with my managers to get an update of any problems they are currently experiencing. Managing them from a top level keeps me apprised of any issues maintaining their product. The transition I experienced in 2017 was from being employed to being self-employed. They both have the same final results; creating cash flow.

Source: 123RF Startup Teamwork Brainstorming

Can you guess who is in front of the room explaining what is expected from each of my employees? You guessed it; Joe HYI in front of the room talking about increasing cash flow. Maintaining Cash-Flow, Cash-Flow and more Cash-Flow will be the driving force of my company.

If they disagree; they get fired and replaced with someone who wants to be part of my team. I can be tolerant for just so long, but when I lose confidence in one of them, out they go; kicked to the curb. I show no mercy, because many other investment managers would like to become part of my organization.

Corporate planning at my company will continue during 2018 and involve acquiring the best BDC and mREIT investment managers with the focus toward sustainable dividends. This started back in 2014 with a goal of 10% yield and to this date the goal continues. Maintaining a portfolio of 10% is sustainable by investing in BDCs and mREITs stocks.

This is possible because they are RIC (Regulated Investment Companies) that required to payout 90% of their earnings as dividends. Investors who invest in RICs understand they are managed differently than standard individual corporate stocks. RICs do not depend on the investment company to create growth, but enables the investor to provide their own growth through the time established method of compound reinvestment.

2017 HYI Portfolio Performance

Every New Year I start off with how my HYI-holding company performed. I track each month price and dividends. I keep both price and dividends separate, because my main focus is the income component of the business.

Price of individual equipment (stocks) is meaningless unless I need to add more equipment to increase income production. As a continuing business it does not make sense to sell equipment because I can make a few bucks over my original cost.

If I was liquidating my business at that point I would want to know what I can get from my total business including all equipment (stocks). The stock market is no more than a store where you can purchase equipment (stocks) that fit your business method and produce income. Why make it more complicated than this?

Chart-1

Chart-1 is the bottom line to my portfolio performance during the year. The red chart line is the price movement of my portfolio balance during 2017; 13.6% price gain. Notice in May 2017 where my BDCs diverted from my mREITs that continued to gain in price; Chart-2 shows this divergence also. This BDC price pressure kept a lid on portfolio balance for the remainder of the year.

The black line is the income generated from the starting portfolio balance, 11.4% dividend growth. The black line is the most important part of the business, cash flow is expected to increase each year through the process of reinvesting surplus dividends.

The green bars are the month-to-month dividend comparison from 2016. As new shares are added to individual stocks, total income cash flow should increase during the year.

Current Stock Selection Yearly performance

Chart-2 takes the stocks I currently own and tracks the yearly gain from the last trading day of 2016. It represents BDC and mREIT performance based on my current holdings and shares owned. I group them as 20 BDC stocks and 20 mREIT stocks.

During the year I have removed stocks and added others, but it gives me an idea of how both asset classes performed. This gives me a clue into what to invest in and take advantage of price dislocations. I’ve added the 3 month and 10 year yield to examine the flatting of the yield curve and how it affects my two asset classes.

Chart-2

The year started off with a 3 month to 10 year spread of 2% and ended up near 1% indicating a flatting yield curve. The main question will be how does this affect the general market and especially the BDCs and mREITs in my portfolio? The Yield Curve And Your Investments by Ploutos wrote a recent article on the flatting yield curve and recessions.

I plotted the S&P500 as a reference and do not use it as a benchmark. If the general economy starts to sink, I can monitor my two asset classes along the way and increase my income producing shares as prices decline.

As for my portfolio, my current investment selections for 2017 ended up with BDC stock price declining 0.62% and mREIT stock price increasing 8.12%. It’s not surprising I did most of my purchasing on the BDC side of my portfolio.

New-Year reset

What I like about the New Year is a reset of my metric parameters, every investment starts off on the same footing. I begin with the closing price of stocks I currently own on the last trading day of the previous year and also make note of the current dividends, see the last two columns in Table-1 and Table-2. As the year progresses, tracking price movement and dividend changes help with my cash flow management.

What I prescribe too is income allocation. I want each investment to produce at least 2.5% of the total income generated; (100%/40=2.5%). This is displayed in both tables with the column header name “% Inc-Alloc.”. If stocks are already over allocated I do not sell shares to bring down the allocation, I just keep collecting the massive dividends for redeployment.

Table-1 Type Description Symbol Yield % Inc-Alloc. Jan-Price Jan-Div BDC Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) 8.0% 1.2% $22.18 $1.80 BDC TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) 7.9% 1.3% $20.04 $1.48 BDC Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) 7.0% 1.7% $18.20 $1.28 BDC Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) 7.0% 2.0% $11.16 $0.78 BDC PennantPark Floating Rate Capit (PFLT) 8.3% 2.1% $13.72 $1.14 BDC Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) 8.0% 2.1% $20.21 $1.60 BDC TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) 7.8% 2.2% $19.80 $1.56 BDC Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) 9.3% 2.3% $18.49 $1.76 BDC Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) 10.2% 2.4% $13.75 $1.40 BDC Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) 10.6% 2.4% $5.66 $0.60 BDC Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) 10.1% 2.5% $15.18 $1.56 BDC New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) 10.0% 2.7% $13.55 $1.36 BDC Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) 10.8% 2.8% $11.22 $1.20 BDC TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) 9.4% 2.8% $15.28 $1.44 BDC Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) 9.6% 3.2% $13.12 $1.24 BDC Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) 10.2% 3.3% $13.14 $1.36 BDC THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) 11.8% 3.4% $9.05 $1.08 BDC TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) 11.2% 3.7% $12.69 $1.44 BDC Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) 9.7% 3.7% $15.72 $1.52 BDC 2xLeveraged Long Exchange Trade (BDCL) 17.9% 2.6% $16.45 $2.96 Table-2 Type Description Symbol Yield % Inc-Alloc. Jan-Price Jan-Div mREIT ETRACS Monthly Pay 2XLeveraged (MORL) 18.1% 4.2% $17.65 $3.21 mREIT Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) 8.4% 0.4% $17.74 $1.52 mREIT MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE) 10.7% 1.6% $18.50 $2.00 mREIT Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) 8.4% 1.5% $8.65 $0.76 mREIT Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) 10.4% 1.6% $18.48 $2.00 mREIT Ladder Capital Corp Class A (LADR) 8.8% 1.7% $13.63 $1.20 mREIT Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) 10.0% 2.0% $7.01 $0.72 mREIT Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) 8.8% 2.0% $21.35 $1.92 mREIT AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 10.7% 2.4% $20.19 $2.16 mREIT Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) 11.5% 2.4% $16.26 $1.88 mREIT Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) 10.6% 2.5% $17.99 $1.96 mREIT Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) 9.2% 2.7% $17.83 $1.64 mREIT PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mort (PCI) 8.8% 2.7% $22.44 $1.97 mREIT CYS Investments Inc. (CYS) 12.4% 2.7% $8.03 $1.00 mREIT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) 7.6% 2.8% $32.18 $2.48 mREIT MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) 9.8% 2.8% $7.92 $0.80 mREIT Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI) 9.7% 3.2% $18.45 $1.84 mREIT Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) 9.9% 3.3% $11.89 $1.20 mREIT AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) 9.8% 3.3% $19.01 $1.90 mREIT New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) 10.9% 3.8% $17.88 $2.00

2018 Income Allocation Priority

Chart-3 is the representation of my current income generators and the percentage they are contributing to my total income. As in any business I treat each of my 40 stocks as separate pieces of equipment, each contributing to the total business cash flow. Some pieces of equipment are very efficient and contributing more than 2.5% and I do not add to them, but concentrate on stocks below 2.5%.

Chart-3

This chart highlights the stocks I’ll be adding shares too indicated by the yellow bars. It does not matter if I add to my BDCs or mREITs, but I will take advantage of dislocations in price. That’s my plan for 2018 to increase income producing shares built up to the 2.5% level.

Conclusion

Over the past two years my high yield investments have increased in price, and reinvesting the dividends have grown both portfolio balance and income. I do not know what to expect this year, but I would like prices to drop, the more the better. Both BDCs and mREITs are income generators and price appreciation is not a component of my investment method. Since I’m always be in the accumulation phase I would rather price to decline, but I'll continue to invest no matter which direction the market takes.

Investment Disclaimer



Please note the stocks included in the 50/50 portfolio are not recommendations. They were personally selected by the author and contain a great deal of investment risk. The stocks in the portfolio are Business Development Companies [BDCs] and mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts [mREITs]. Both investment vehicles are Regulated Investment Companies [RICs] and are required to distribute at least 90 percent of taxable income as dividends to investors.

This is a live active IRA portfolio that I believe will withstand the markets' bull and bear movements based on my own research. The progress will be updated and tracked for feasibility of this investment method over the years. The article titled 50/50 Portfolio (BDCs And mREITs) Baseline 2014 details how the portfolio was constructed. It must be noted that investment selections are dynamic and based on management's ability to navigate economic conditions. I have made changes during the years as any portfolio manager is expected to perform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long all stocks in this article.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.