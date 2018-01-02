6 Reasons To Buy GM Now

A few weeks ago, Robert Riesen wrote an article entitled, "Six Reasons to Sell GM Now". My interest was piqued for several reasons. First off, after long deliberation, I had recently committed to buying General Motors (NYSE: GM) via options at an entry price of $40.57. Secondly, the auto industry has not been kind to investors in the last decade. While high profile investors such as Warren Buffett and David Einhorn have invested significantly in automakers, namely GM, the chart below shows how badly the big three automakers have lagged the overall market. The significant underperformance can be seen whether you account for dividends or not. Finally, the auto industry is in the midst of disruption and unpredictability, as electric cars and autonomous driving are dominating the automotive headlines.

F data by YCharts

I do not mind when investors disagree with me. In fact, dissenting opinions are good for all of us if we look at opposing opinions with an open mind. Confirmation bias is one of the greatest pitfalls in investing as you can always cherry pick a sound bite that validates your investing thesis. Opposing viewpoints can minimize confirmation bias. I did read Mr. Riesen's article and after doing so, I still feel that, on balance, the risk-reward profile for General Motors is favorable for investors. Therefore, I will counter the article with this article highlighting six reasons why General Motors may be a buy right now.

1. Mary Barra

Mary Barra, the CEO of General Motors is as understated as they come. She doesn't make bombastic claims or chase headlines like Elon Musk. Yet don't mistake Barra's understated style as a lack of leadership. Barra is the new sheriff in town and since taking the helm in 2014, Barra had made all the right moves and done things the right way.

When Mary Barra took the helm in 2014, one of the first things she did was take full responsibility for the company's "broken culture" and 2.5 million recalls. While critics in the comment section will likely say this has nothing to do with company performance or fundamentals, I disagree. Taking responsibility is another way of saying, "Things need to change around here." Things have changed under Barra and have changed for the better.

The chart below shows that on the metric of normalized diluted earnings per share, General Motors has outperformed its peers and has done so by a wide margin.

GM Normalized Diluted EPS (TTM) data by YCharts

Barra's tenure has been marked by change. On the corporate culture front, Barra was quick to take responsibility in the ignition scandal and publicly committed to creating a harassment-free workplace. On the strategy front, Barra quietly became a first mover in electric vehicles with the Chevy Bolt and changed its focus from obsession with market share to a stronger focus on ROIC, credit quality and returning cash to shareholders. To that end, GM sold its European unit, Opel, and intentionally reduced its fleet sales to concentrate more on higher-margin segments of its business.

2. Valuation

This is an area worthy of debate. General Motors is not overvalued by most common metrics. In fact, the company's forward PE of 6.97 is lower than that of Ford (NYSE: F). While I agree with Riesen that Ford's cheaper price to free cash flow metric should be considered, I do not buy into the idea that General Motors recent run-up or the fact that it is trading near an all-time high should be viewed as negative. The fact is that the entire market has been trading near all-time highs every day for the last year and while the company has run up in 2017, it has actually lagged the stock gains of the S&P 500. I do not see General Motors as a richly valued company.

3. Beating Tesla At Its Own Game

While Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has dominated the electric vehicle headlines over the past couple years and Elon Musk is the top showman in the industry, the Chevy Bolt is actually producing more sales than any of the Tesla models. According to Inside EVs, the Chevy Bolt beat the Model S by a sound margin in both October and November. What's more, the Chevy Volt hybrid beat all Tesla models in those months as well. Mark Ruess has stated that the future is all electric and recently announced that GM is planning to roll-out 18 electric vehicles over the next six years.

4. Ahead Of The Curve

When GM's share price was stuck in the mud before this year's run-up, many observers viewed the company as a traditional automaker who may flounder in the changing automotive industry. In fact, GM was quietly working day and night to make sure it was actually ahead of the curve. GM's top electric vehicles are actually outselling Tesla's best models and as noted above, GM plans to roll-out 18 electric vehicles over the next six years.

GM was also on the front end of ridesharing when it announced unveiled its car-sharing service called Maven two years ago. GM also has a Cruise unit which has been developing autonomous vehicle features and plans to launch a self-driving ride-sharing service by 2019.

5. Balance

It is not easy to allocate enough resources to stay ahead of the curve with regard to a changing industry's future and still maintain profitability today. GM seems to have done a good job at striking that balance. In addition to leading the industry in electric vehicle production and preparing to be a top dog in ridesharing and autonomous driving, GM has done a good job with regard to its more traditional vehicles.

Despite the fact that the auto industry appears to have peaked, GM has performed well recently. Sure, overall sales were down 3% in November, but most of that is the result of the company intentionally reducing its fleet sales. In the United States, the company had 245,000 deliveries in November with large year over year increases in sales of Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC crossovers. The company has been able to hold up relatively well when it comes to discounts as the average transaction price was $4500 above the industry average.

The China story also has been going well as the company and its joint ventures delivered 418,000 vehicles in November, a 13% year over year increase.

6. Risk-Reward Ratio

The bottom line is that the automotive industry is undergoing significant disruption and change. We all know the electric vehicle market is likely to grow. We also know that autonomous driving and ride sharing seem to be the wave of the future.

The thing none of us know is how long it will take for these new vehicles and services to become commonplace in our daily lives. We also don't know how profitable these segments will be for automakers.

What I do know is that of all the automakers, I like GM the most. GM seems to have struck the balance between generating profits and returning cash to shareholders today and preparing for the uncertain automotive world of tomorrow. While acknowledging that in the hyper-competitive auto industry nothing is guaranteed, I believe the current stock price gives a valuation that puts the risk-reward ratio in your favor. As investors, that is what we are always looking for.

Any and all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are short $42 PUTS ON GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I bought two GM vehicles in the past year and have been very pleased with the performance.